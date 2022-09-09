ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Second Act: 7 Celebrities That Successfully Reinvented Their Careers

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 5 days ago

Celebrating his 45th birthday this week, rap veteran Noreaga has transformed into one of the most electrifying journalists in Black media — that’s right, we said journalist!

N.O.R.E.’s interview style on Drink Champs, the wildly successful podcast that he co-hosts alongside DJ EFN, is relatable in a way that makes guests feel completely at home, resulting in them spilling never-before-heard stories and an abundance of shocking revelations. His recent episode with soul icon Patti LaBelle proved that just about anybody can be seated at his infamous table of booze and bud.

With everyone looking at the likes of Wendy Williams and Sherri Shepherd to carry on the legacy of Oprah, we might just be sleeping on the “Superthug” emcee.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Noreaga’s road from building a rap career to building a brand in broadcast journalism isn’t too surprising. In fact, many entertainers over the years have been successful at making a shift from one profession to another with equal or sometimes greater success.Sports stars become sports analysts, Oscar winners can become talk show hosts and we all know how well some of our favorite musicians can turn into Hollywood stars overnight. In short, some people just find it quite easy to be the “for all seasons” type. Much respect!

In honor of those who refused to settle on one profession or simply had success in another field, we put the spotlight on a few celebrities who stand as shining examples that you can do it too.

Take a look below at seven celebrities we all know and love who successfully pulled off a second-act career with style, grace and the bragging rights to prove it:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Second Act: 7 Celebrities That Successfully Reinvented Their Careers was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. N.O.R.E.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aaUTW_0hot4hxb00

Like we stated above, it’s been wildly entertaining to watch N.O.R.E. go from emceeing to interviewing with such ease. Each 3+ hour episode of Drink Champs is always worth the time spent.

2. KELIS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c3zY5_0hot4hxb00

After spending to late ’90s and 2000s as one of music’s most eclectic pop stars, Kelis took her talents into the kitchen in 2010 after studying at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu. She now has a healthy and organic line of food products under her imprint Bounty &. Full.

3. CARDI B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OiMzn_0hot4hxb00

Although not one to ever shy away about discussing her past as a stripper, the GRAMMY-winning rapper continues daily to prove wrong everyone who never thought she’d make it past a season on Love & Hip-Hop. She currently has 5 Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers to her name.

4. MICHAEL STRAHAN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2USjco_0hot4hxb00

As if being a Super Bowl champion isn’t enough, the loyal ex-New York Giants player went on after retirement to become a football analyst, daytime talk show host and now a game show host. Talk about Renaissance Man!

5. TYRA BANKS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dR9wd_0hot4hxb00

Being a supermodel, a Black supermodel at that, is no easy feat. Tyra not only defied the odds but superseded them by becoming a TV mogul with America’s Next Top Model in the 2000s and currently on Dancing with the Stars.

6. DRAKE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49PXlq_0hot4hxb00

It’s easy to forget that Drake was once Aubrey Graham, a child actor on the international hit teen drama series, Degrassi. After getting an introduction into the game by Lil Wayne, Drake has spent the past 15 years growing into a music mogul in the vain of Diddy and Jay-Z.

7. DWAYNE “THE ROCK” JOHNSON

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mSgul_0hot4hxb00

Not only did he survive the transition from WWF to WWE, The Rock branched out of wrestling entirely to become one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelis
Person
Oprah
Person
Aubrey Graham
Person
N.o.r.e.
Person
Sherri Shepherd
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Patti Labelle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Dj Efn#Broadcast Journalism#Super Bowl Champion#Drink Champs
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy