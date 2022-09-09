Second Act: 7 Celebrities That Successfully Reinvented Their Careers

Celebrating his 45th birthday this week, rap veteran Noreaga has transformed into one of the most electrifying journalists in Black media — that’s right, we said journalist!

N.O.R.E.’s interview style on Drink Champs, the wildly successful podcast that he co-hosts alongside DJ EFN, is relatable in a way that makes guests feel completely at home, resulting in them spilling never-before-heard stories and an abundance of shocking revelations. His recent episode with soul icon Patti LaBelle proved that just about anybody can be seated at his infamous table of booze and bud.

With everyone looking at the likes of Wendy Williams and Sherri Shepherd to carry on the legacy of Oprah, we might just be sleeping on the “Superthug” emcee.

Noreaga’s road from building a rap career to building a brand in broadcast journalism isn’t too surprising. In fact, many entertainers over the years have been successful at making a shift from one profession to another with equal or sometimes greater success.Sports stars become sports analysts, Oscar winners can become talk show hosts and we all know how well some of our favorite musicians can turn into Hollywood stars overnight. In short, some people just find it quite easy to be the “for all seasons” type. Much respect!

In honor of those who refused to settle on one profession or simply had success in another field, we put the spotlight on a few celebrities who stand as shining examples that you can do it too.

Take a look below at seven celebrities we all know and love who successfully pulled off a second-act career with style, grace and the bragging rights to prove it:

1. N.O.R.E.

Like we stated above, it’s been wildly entertaining to watch N.O.R.E. go from emceeing to interviewing with such ease. Each 3+ hour episode of Drink Champs is always worth the time spent.

2. KELIS

After spending to late ’90s and 2000s as one of music’s most eclectic pop stars, Kelis took her talents into the kitchen in 2010 after studying at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu. She now has a healthy and organic line of food products under her imprint Bounty &. Full.

3. CARDI B

Although not one to ever shy away about discussing her past as a stripper, the GRAMMY-winning rapper continues daily to prove wrong everyone who never thought she’d make it past a season on Love & Hip-Hop. She currently has 5 Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers to her name.

4. MICHAEL STRAHAN

As if being a Super Bowl champion isn’t enough, the loyal ex-New York Giants player went on after retirement to become a football analyst, daytime talk show host and now a game show host. Talk about Renaissance Man!

5. TYRA BANKS

Being a supermodel, a Black supermodel at that, is no easy feat. Tyra not only defied the odds but superseded them by becoming a TV mogul with America’s Next Top Model in the 2000s and currently on Dancing with the Stars.

6. DRAKE

It’s easy to forget that Drake was once Aubrey Graham, a child actor on the international hit teen drama series, Degrassi. After getting an introduction into the game by Lil Wayne, Drake has spent the past 15 years growing into a music mogul in the vain of Diddy and Jay-Z.

7. DWAYNE “THE ROCK” JOHNSON

Not only did he survive the transition from WWF to WWE, The Rock branched out of wrestling entirely to become one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood.