Preston Volunteer Emergency Services board meeting cut short
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) -- Preston Volunteer Emergency Services held a scheduled board meeting on Tuesday evening. But its members were quick to pull the trigger to adjourn. The PVES board was expected to discuss public concern about a personnel shortage prompted by the abrupt resignation of six volunteer firefighters after Chief Chase Standford was fired.
Women in Denison history
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Wednesday Grayson College worked with Denison's Chamber to help bring more history to the front, this time with a focus on women. "When she was young, she was really involved in piano," said Brain Hander with Denison city council. "And then when her brother Fred joined the military he left a trumpet behind."
Durant Council to consider action after construction delays
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Tuesday night's Durant City Council meeting had a lot on the agenda, including the University Boulevard construction project that's been on everybody's mind. "Approximately money-wise, it's about 30 percent complete," said Brandon Wall, city engineer during the meeting. "The actual paving portion is, you know,...
Tax rate cut in Fannin County budget plan
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Fannin County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a plan to lower property tax rates by 18 percent. It's all part of the county's new $15 million spending plan for the next fiscal year. Fannin County Judge Randy Moore said the budget also includes a 5 percent...
A fun day of fishing is planned for kids with special needs
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — The C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation is making sure children with special needs can enjoy a fun day out on the lake, fishing for free, by taking a break from their day-to-day challenges. The organization is helping kids like 16-year-old Davyn Whitman believe they can accomplish...
Casino seen as big boost to Durant's economy
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Not only does Choctaw Casino attract visitors from Texas, Oklahoma and other parts of the country... it also brings people in to shop and dine in downtown Durant. "We just really love them advertising that Durant exists," said Durant Area Chamber of Commerce executive director...
Housing market remains strong in Grayson, Fannin counties
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The latest statistics from the U.S. Commerce Department show that home sales across the nation have slumped almost 30 percent. But it's a different story in both Grayson and Fannin counties. "When you look at the numbers — if you just compared last year August...
Van Alstyne celebrates its interurban heritage
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Van Alstyne was founded in 1872 when the first railroad line came through. Now, as the city continues to evolve, leaders are making sure that its past is part of its future. Van Alstyne's new Central Social District Park already has...
Group Of Young Men Harassing Residents Of Caney
Caney Chief of Police, Kevin Kitterman, is asking the citizens of Caney to assist officers in reporting incidents of disorderly conduct of a small group of young men who have been driving around Caney harassing people in their yards, or walking down the street. Although the incidents seem to be random and not targeted at any one person or for a specific reason, the Chief is concerned these incidents are escalating.
Stolen cars, property found at Carter County home
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested after deputies found stolen cars and property at a home in Carter County Friday afternoon. The Love County Sheriff’s Office said Travis Mitchell Wood was found at a home in Ardmore where they found two stolen vehicles, numerous stolen credit cards, stolen drivers licenses, and stolen property.
WATCH: Transformer explodes in Durant
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - More than 1,200 people in Durant were without power after a transformer exploded Monday. It happened on 9th Street in Durant just after 3 p.m. The Durant Fire Department said the lid of the transformer exploded, which caused a shower of flammable oil to rain down.
Woman, teen flown to hospital after crash in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman and teenage girl were flown to the hospital after a crash near Ardmore Monday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on US Highway 70 and Dickson Road approximately 5 miles east of Ardmore. Troopers said a car driven by 70-year-old Betty...
Driver under the influence crashes in ditch, OHP says
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Caddo man was taken to the hospital after troopers said he crashed while driving under the influence. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 48, in Durant on Saturday. Troopers said 31-year-old Nathan De La Garza was headed eastbound on Lake...
Choctaw Casino & Resort-Durant honored at Academy of County Music Award Ceremony
DURANT – For the second time, Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant won the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Industry Award “Casino of the Year – Theater”, an accolade the luxury gaming and entertainment destination proudly adds to their growing list of recognition. Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant was previously nominated for five ACM Awards for “Casino of the Year – Small Capacity” and won its first award in 2019.
Durant, Ada square off in rivalry game
(KTEN) - Durant vs. Ada is a rivalry no fan in southern Oklahoma wants to miss. This will be the first home game of the year for the Cougars, who sit 1-1 on the season. Confidence is high around the Ada program after going on the road and beating Ardmore in week one. Although the Cougars fell 34-0 to McAlester in their second game, they know how valuable it was to face a bigger school, and one of the best in the state as well.
Jefferson Starship performs in Van Alstyne
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) -- They built this city on rock and roll! Jefferson Starship put on a free concert in the social district in downtown Van Alstyne. The band has released 8 gold or platinum selling studio albums in their career. "We have been planning on this for months,"...
