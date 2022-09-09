Charles Hugh Nalley Jr. (Charlie or Chuck by his family, friends and colleagues) of El Dorado Hills, Calif., died on July 30, 2022, at the age of 72. He was born in Compton, Calif., Feb. 4, 1950, to Charles and Betty Nalley (Cornish). Charlie was born the first of three children. He was raised and went to elementary school in Compton, Calif. He spent his youth riding the waves, biking with his friends to the beach and pulling a variety of shenanigans that kept his parents on their toes. He was 14 when his family moved to El Dorado Hills, Calif. He met the love of his life, Jenny Wishart, his junior year in chemistry class at Ponderosa High School. Later, he described her as “the most beautiful girl that he had ever seen.” They were later married on April 21, 1973, in El Dorado Hills, Calif. They had two children, Charles Hugh Nalley, III, and Bethany Nicole Frederici (Nalley). When asked when his happiest moments in life were, he said it was hard to find anything comparable to the days that Chip and Bethany were born. The love for his children easily evolved into a love for his grandchildren.

