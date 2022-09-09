Read full article on original website
Related
Mountain Democrat
Mosquito Fire remains ‘stubborn’
The Mosquito Fire stayed calm Thursday night but that didn’t mean firefighters took a break from the battle along the Placer County/El Dorado County line. “Instead of saying persistent, I’m going to say now it’s just stubborn,” said Cal Fire fire behavior analyst Jonathan Pangburn at Friday morning’s fire briefing. “You have the really, really dry heavy fuels, and especially in this previously unburned area (pointing to the fire’s southeast corner) … that’s going to create just a stubborn, persistent mess out there that is going to take a lot of effort to get around.”
Mountain Democrat
Community supporting Mosquito Fire evacuees
Thousands of El Dorado County residents remained evacuated Sept. 16, waiting to return home while the Mosquito Fire burns. At Green Valley Church in Placerville and the Cameron Park Community Services District facilities, north county residents of Georgetown, Quintette and Volcanoville have resorted to camping out in their trailers, cars or tents.
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Sept. 16
The FBI Band concert scheduled at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville has been canceled due to the fairgrounds being used as a fire camp. Visit the Sherwood Demonstration Garden, 6699 Campus Drive in Placerville, open to the public, 9 a.m. to noon Fridays and Saturdays. See the many plants, trees, succulents, natives and more. Wander through the 16 individual gardens at your own pace or ask a docent for help. Garden may be closed for inclement weather; check the website before visiting: ucanr.edu/sites/EDC_Master_Gardeners/Demonstration_Garden.
Mountain Democrat
Mosquito Fire a ‘dynamic situation’
MOSQUITO FIRE INCIDENT UPDATE 9/14/22 A.M. On Tuesday stronger southwest winds throughout the Mosquito Fire area cleared the smoke inversion and caused fire behavior to become more active. The Mosquito Fire spotted across the Middle Fork of the American River into the Pond Creek Drainage, which is just below the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain Democrat
How far east will Mosquito Fire fly?
As control lines hold near populated areas, the plan out of Mosquito Fire incident command is to slow the blaze’s eastward growth, hopefully well ahead of Loon Lake and the Rubicon Trail. Across the “entire” eastern front firefighters face active flames, reported California Interagency Incident Management Team 5 Operations...
Mountain Democrat
Dying trees
I have been a registered professional forester for 48 years. California is in a critical drought; the trees tell the story. In El Dorado County I have watched some trees die back from the tops down — 3 to 6 feet since June 2022. A tree sends water up...
Mountain Democrat
Charles Hugh Nalley Jr.
Charles Hugh Nalley Jr. (Charlie or Chuck by his family, friends and colleagues) of El Dorado Hills, Calif., died on July 30, 2022, at the age of 72. He was born in Compton, Calif., Feb. 4, 1950, to Charles and Betty Nalley (Cornish). Charlie was born the first of three children. He was raised and went to elementary school in Compton, Calif. He spent his youth riding the waves, biking with his friends to the beach and pulling a variety of shenanigans that kept his parents on their toes. He was 14 when his family moved to El Dorado Hills, Calif. He met the love of his life, Jenny Wishart, his junior year in chemistry class at Ponderosa High School. Later, he described her as “the most beautiful girl that he had ever seen.” They were later married on April 21, 1973, in El Dorado Hills, Calif. They had two children, Charles Hugh Nalley, III, and Bethany Nicole Frederici (Nalley). When asked when his happiest moments in life were, he said it was hard to find anything comparable to the days that Chip and Bethany were born. The love for his children easily evolved into a love for his grandchildren.
Mountain Democrat
Building fees
When a home and its improvements burned to the ground and/or any percentage was destroyed by fire, the local fire chief would write a “burn letter” and the property owner was allowed to rebuild what was destroyed (including the outbuildings). What ever happened to the “burn letter” program?...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mountain Democrat
Ray Eldon Fine
Ray Eldon Fine passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, in Jackson, Calif., at the age of 91 years old. He was born in Hazelton, Idaho, on June 22, 1931, a son of the late Georgia Viola (Wardell) and Milton Lewis Fine. Ray is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda...
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Sept. 1-2
The following information was taken from El Dorado County sheriff’s reports:. 2:14 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Coach lane in Cameron Park. 7:47 a.m. A burglary was reported on Mother Lode Drive in Placerville. 7:47 a.m. Vandalism was reported at a medical office on Embarcadero Drive in...
Mountain Democrat
Failure to launch
Here in El Dorado County California, our 2021-22 El Dorado County Grand Jury report unveiled urgent data regarding the failure of our county Board of Supervisors to adhere to its own Vegetation Management & Defensible Space Ordinance enacted in 2019. This lack of responsibility by the board, during the peak...
Mountain Democrat
High rent hurts
The homeless in Placerville have it much better than the homeless in Sacramento. Why, you ask? Well, the homeless in Sacramento don’t have the Upper Room — a place to go for a meal. My husband and myself go to Sacramento and give out blankets, clothes, cold water...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mountain Democrat
Corn hole tourney supports youth
TRUCKEE — The bags were flying at the fourth annual Corn Hole for a Cause tournament, which benefitted 250 at-risk children ages 3-18 throughout the Northern Sierra communities that Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra (BBBNS) serves. This year’s winning team and new owners of a set of beautiful custom Lake Tahoe corn hole boards were team Jessie & Mario from Reno. Local photographer Scott Thompson donated the image that makes these boards a one-of-a kind piece of artwork.
Mountain Democrat
Dream comes true for 2022 El Dorado Rose
As Sherry Phillipsen was on stage at the 2022 El Dorado County Rose Pageant, waiting to hear the winner’s name announced, she realized even if she didn’t get the title she had already won. “I looked out at the audience and there were 48 people in the audience...
Mountain Democrat
Areas renamed to scrub racist term
The U.S. government has ordered the renaming of hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands to erase a racist term for Native American women, including five places in Placer County and two in El Dorado County. New names for about 650 places bearing the offensive...
Mountain Democrat
Supes respond to grand jury report
Praising the efforts of El Dorado County Grand Jury members while criticizing some of the latest report’s findings, Tuesday the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors approved a draft response to the 2021-22 document. The board is required by law to submit a grand jury report response to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mountain Democrat
Sheriff’s deputies busy in evacuation zones
Since the Mosquito Fire prompted evacuations in the north county communities of Georgetown, Volcanoville and Quintette, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has made multiple arrests of individuals who officers say shouldn’t be in closed evacuation zones. On Sept. 7, 31-year-old Michael Christian Curly was stopped while driving...
Mountain Democrat
W June Weishar
W June Weishar passed away Sept. 4 in El Dorado Hills. She was born July 25, 1928 to Gilbert Errett Warden and Wilma Martin Warden in Newton Iowa. Her father was in civil service work which meant a lot of moving when she was growing up. Her family later moved to California where she met her future husband Robert “Bob” William Weishar, in 1946. They married in 1948.
Mountain Democrat
Thomas Joseph Beirne Jr.
Thomas Joseph Beirne Jr. passed away on Monday, Sept. 5 in Cameron Park, Calif., at the age of 80. Tom was born in Berwyn, Ill. on March 7, 1942, the eldest of the late Helen Marguerite (Prinderville) and Thomas Joseph Beirne Sr. Thomas is survived by his wife of 46...
Comments / 0