Tobyhanna crash results in injured PSP Trooper
TOBYHANNA, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Officials have recently released information regarding a two-car collision involving a State Trooper patrol unit. According to State Police in Tobyhanna Township, the crash happened just after 5:30 PM on Saturday, September 10th. Police say 26-year-old Carrie Bish was traveling at a high rate...
Weiler Abrasives to expand operations into Mexico
CRESCO, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Weiler Abrasives, headquartered in Cresco, Pennsylvania, announced the expansion of its manufacturing operations into Juarez, Mexico with a new, 40,000-square-foot facility, scheduled to open in December 2022. No Cresco-based Weiler jobs will be eliminated or transferred as a result of this multi-million-dollar investment. Production...
Boy dies at hospital following drowning in Luzerne Co.
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A young boy was pronounced dead over the weekend after drowning in Luzerne County. Officials say the 12-year-old died Saturday night at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre following an incident at Coal Creek in Plymouth Borough. According to the Luzerne County Coroner's Office, at around 2:15...
Vacant positions prompt change in Luzerne County Public Defender's office
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Due to eight open vacancies, Luzerne County Chief Public Defender Steven Greenwald has decided to stop providing representation to nonincarcerated citizens facing misdemeanor charges. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Greenwald's office is supposed to be staffed with 28 attorneys, but 8...
Police: Homeless man arrested after stabbing street sweeper
MOUNT POCONO, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A homeless man from Monroe County is facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly stabbing a street sweeper on Friday. Officials say that 43-year-old Arnaldo Delrio was talking with the driver about personal property left in the parking lot of Mount Pocono Plaza when he jumped into the street sweeper through an open window and began stabbing the driver.
9/11 service held in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Here locally, people throughout northeast PA gathered to remember the firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and ordinary people who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on 9-11-2001. A local group held their own ceremony at the Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton on Sunday evening. The...
Holy Transfiguration Retreat Reopens
DALTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — One local retreat center has opened it's doors once again since the beginning of the pandemic. The Holy Transfiguration Retreat Center in Dalton welcomed many this afternoon for their open house. The center, which was once a Catholic Seminary, has become a serene destination...
Crestwood Comets Salute to Service game night
MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — It was a night of fun to celebrate veterans with fireworks, a motorcycle parade, helicopters, and a big ceremony at Crestwood High School on Friday night. Martin Bibla, Assistant Coach and Alumni, spoke with FOX56 about the event. “We’re here bringing the community...
Scranton man faces drug trafficking and firearms charges
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A man is facing drug trafficking and firearm charges in Lackawanna County following incidents that occurred earlier this year. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 26-year-old David Paul Quick, of Scranton, was indicted by a federal grand jury on September 6th.
Former Carbondale councilman facing theft charges, wins $66K in stolen lotto tickets
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A former Carbondale City Councilman who resigned last month is facing charges after allegedly stealing PA Lottery tickets from his place of employment. According to court documents, Joseph McDonald stole winning tickets totaling nearly $66,000 from Mr. B's Tobacco Shop. He then allegedly cashed...
Community Calendar September 12th-September 18th
Here’s what’s happening in your community this weekend!. Thursday kicks off The NEPA Fair at the Circle Drive-in in Scranton with rides, entertainment, food vendors, a beer tent, games, raffles, bingo, movies, and more for $10. Friday and Saturday it's the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Fall festival...
Woman arrested for allegedly leaving infants on sidewalk while shoplifting
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Police have charged a woman with two counts of endangering the welfare of children and retail theft after they say she attempted to steal from a Turkey Hill and left her children on the sidewalk at the time. According to Kingston Police, officers were...
Constitution Day at Keystone College
FACTORYVILLE, WYOMING CO, (WOLF) — Keystone College is honoring Constitution Day by hosting a discussion with a national journalist known for covering politics. Washington Examiner Senior Correspondent David Drucker spoke at an event tonight, talking about his recent book called "In Trump's Shadow." The free event was part of Keystone’s Community Forum series.
Luzerne County Community College Hosts Annual 9/11 Remembrance Event
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Yesterday marked 21 years since the tragic 9/11 attacks that killed thousands. One local college in our area held a remembrance this morning, honoring the lives who were lost and those who continue fight for freedom. “On a daily basis, people walking through here...
Alfredo's Café files lawsuit against big tipper for money that never came
Back to a story we told you about in July, where a customer left a $3,000 tip on a $13 bill at Alfredo’s Café in Scranton. Eric Smith said the tip was part of “Tips for Jesus.” Now the restaurant owners allege the money never came, prompting them to file a civil lawsuit against Smith. According to the owners they paid the money out to the employee and then got stuck with the bill after there was a charge back from the bank.
Police: Man arrested in Bloomsburg following bar shooting
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Bloomsburg Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 21-year-old man who they say allegedly shot a man in the knee and also threatened to shoot up the Capitol Bar with another man on East Main Street around 12:30 Sunday morning. Police say the...
Shickshinny man charged with firing gun at ex-wife and her husband
UNION TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Shickshinny man was arrested in Union Township on Saturday for allegedly firing a gun at his ex-wife and her husband. According to State Police, troopers were called to the 60 block of Reyburn Road just after 9 AM for a report of a female caller being shot at by her ex-husband.
Monroe County fighting against voter fraud
MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Monroe County is stepping up election security in an effort to make sure the election is fair honest and represents the choices of voters. During the general election, law enforcement will be throughout the county keeping an eye out for fraud - surveillance, tips and in-person investigation will be used as tactics to deter such actions.
21-year-old charged by federal grand jury on drug trafficking, firearm offenses
OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Moises Vargas-Olivio, age 21, of Olyphant, Pennsylvania, was indicted yesterday by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearm offenses. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the...
