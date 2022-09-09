ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Randy's Donuts in Las Vegas switches back to 24-hour operations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new favorite in Las Vegas won't be closing up any time soon. The Randy's Donuts website states its Las Vegas location is now operating 24 hours a day. A 24/7 schedule was originally planned for the doughnut shop when it opened, but incredible demand led the store to run from 5:30 a.m. until inventory ran out.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Aces logo put on Nevada State Police patrol cars

Some squad cars for the Nevada State Police were decked out with Aces logos on the hood of the cars Wednesday morning. The agency has also done this in the past for the Vegas Golden Knights. The Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, making them one win...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

National Sober Day marked in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — National Sober Day is being recognized as an important day in National Recovery Month through September. For those battling sobriety, it’s considered a day to offer additional support and raise awareness. For those staying sober, it’s a day to celebrate their continued success.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
news3lv.com

Dog that mauled Las Vegas woman to death is euthanized

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A dog that mauled a Las Vegas woman to death last month has been euthanized. A spokesperson for the Animal Foundation confirmed to News 3 that Buck had been put down. Buck had attacked and killed its owner, Joan Cafflel, back in August. It's still...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police bring back 'Operation Chill' to reward kids

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police are bringing back "Operation Chill" to reward children around the valley. The department says it's partnering with 7-Eleven to offer thousands of tickets for free Slurpees. Officers can hand out the tickets if they see children using crosswalks correctly, helping someone or...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fergusons Downtown at Life is Beautiful

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fergusons Downtown has become a staple downtown, but they're offering some special things for Life is Beautiful festival-goers this weekend. Joining us now with more are Erica Bell and Connie Santos.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waking Up Early#Review Journal
news3lv.com

Search for missing hiker to continue on Wednesday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The search continues for 75-year-old Mt. Charleston hiker Rock Stanley. Red Rock Search and Rescue returned to the mountain on Friday with a K-9 but did not develop any new leads. A scheduled search on Monday was also called off because of lightning. Stanely went...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Holiday carnival to debut at M Resort Casino in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new holiday carnival is scheduled to debut at M Resort in Henderson later this year. The Snow Carnival Holiday Forest will open on Nov. 23, according to a news release, bringing several attractions for people of all ages. Guests can find a "Mini Matterhorn"...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Vegas Chamber gears up for largest fly-in event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Chamber is gearing up for its largest fly-in yet. President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald joined us to talk about the upcoming meeting with members of Congress and other leaders and experts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
news3lv.com

Annual Greek Food Festival to return to Las Vegas in September

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A popular food festival is returning to Las Vegas for its 49th season this fall. The Greek Food Festival will be held Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, at the St. John The Baptist Greek Church, located at 5300 S. El Camino Rd. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Melinda Sheckells breaks down upcoming Life is Beautiful music festival

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Life is Beautiful is gearing up to return to downtown Las Vegas this weekend, and a big-name rapper is one of the headliners. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com joined us to talk about that and more entertainment set for this weekend, plus a destination you don't want to miss.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Remnants of Hurricane Kay cause road closures in Death Valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some really strange video coming out of Death Valley once again. Heavy rains as a result of Hurricane Kay, which was churning south of us, off the coast of Mexico, have led to more road closures at Death Valley. The flooding blocked some 40 vehicles...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Demolition begins on closed Station Casinos properties in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Demolition has begun on Station Casinos properties that were permanently shuttered earlier this year. Cranes and other construction crews could be seen tearing apart the former Texas Station off Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard on Monday. Fiesta Henderson on Lake Mead Parkway is also...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Governor Sisolak declares 'Las Vegas Aces week' in Nevada

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Before last night's big win, Governor Steve Sisolak dropped by with a special announcement. He officially named this week Las Vegas Aces week here in Nevada. You can see him here with the official declaration, standing alongside Aces president Nikki Fargas. MORE ON NEWS 3...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect accused of killing ex-girlfriend in Las Vegas arrested in San Diego

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect in the deadly stabbing of a Las Vegas woman was arrested in San Diego Wednesday morning, according to authorities. Michael Ricks, 24, was taken into custody by San Diego Police. Inmate records indicate Ricks is being held at San Diego Central Jail and an arraignment hearing is scheduled for Friday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man stabs mother to death in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported to a homicide at the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard, near Nellis and Vegas Valley Drive. It was reported around 11:09 a.m. on Wednesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | 2 suspects in custody after barricade in southwest...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy