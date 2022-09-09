Read full article on original website
Opinion—Mother Of Two Denies Her Kids Right After Killing ThemMary HolmanLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
I 'couple-watched' at the pool in Las Vegas and it gave me hopeM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy GolovkinAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guiltyLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Wellness Wednesday: The double energy depletion
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is Wellness Wednesday and joining us today is a representative from Diabetes Reversal Clinics. Click the video above for more.
Randy's Donuts in Las Vegas switches back to 24-hour operations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new favorite in Las Vegas won't be closing up any time soon. The Randy's Donuts website states its Las Vegas location is now operating 24 hours a day. A 24/7 schedule was originally planned for the doughnut shop when it opened, but incredible demand led the store to run from 5:30 a.m. until inventory ran out.
Las Vegas Aces logo put on Nevada State Police patrol cars
Some squad cars for the Nevada State Police were decked out with Aces logos on the hood of the cars Wednesday morning. The agency has also done this in the past for the Vegas Golden Knights. The Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, making them one win...
National Sober Day marked in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — National Sober Day is being recognized as an important day in National Recovery Month through September. For those battling sobriety, it’s considered a day to offer additional support and raise awareness. For those staying sober, it’s a day to celebrate their continued success.
Dog that mauled Las Vegas woman to death is euthanized
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A dog that mauled a Las Vegas woman to death last month has been euthanized. A spokesperson for the Animal Foundation confirmed to News 3 that Buck had been put down. Buck had attacked and killed its owner, Joan Cafflel, back in August. It's still...
Las Vegas police bring back 'Operation Chill' to reward kids
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police are bringing back "Operation Chill" to reward children around the valley. The department says it's partnering with 7-Eleven to offer thousands of tickets for free Slurpees. Officers can hand out the tickets if they see children using crosswalks correctly, helping someone or...
Mentor Mondays: How Las Vegas organization is helping local youth
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's time for Mentor Monday. Joining us this week is Kris Helmick from Pacific West Injury Law, along with Anthony Olheiser, an ECF mentor and board member, and Crystal, who is a mentee. Go to VOTEPWIL.com Best of Las Vegas in 2022 now until Sept....
Fergusons Downtown at Life is Beautiful
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fergusons Downtown has become a staple downtown, but they're offering some special things for Life is Beautiful festival-goers this weekend. Joining us now with more are Erica Bell and Connie Santos.
Search for missing hiker to continue on Wednesday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The search continues for 75-year-old Mt. Charleston hiker Rock Stanley. Red Rock Search and Rescue returned to the mountain on Friday with a K-9 but did not develop any new leads. A scheduled search on Monday was also called off because of lightning. Stanely went...
Holiday carnival to debut at M Resort Casino in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new holiday carnival is scheduled to debut at M Resort in Henderson later this year. The Snow Carnival Holiday Forest will open on Nov. 23, according to a news release, bringing several attractions for people of all ages. Guests can find a "Mini Matterhorn"...
Neon Museum in talks with Station Casinos about signage from shuttered properties
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Neon Museum is in talks with Station Casinos about possibly receiving signs from the company's shuttered properties, according to a museum spokesperson. "The Neon Museum welcomes the opportunity to preserve historical elements that allow the Museum to tell the stories of locally-owned casinos in...
Vegas Chamber gears up for largest fly-in event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Chamber is gearing up for its largest fly-in yet. President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald joined us to talk about the upcoming meeting with members of Congress and other leaders and experts.
Cirque du Soleil performers make surprise appearance for Imagine Dragons concert
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A few Las Vegas Strip performers took the stage to join Imagine Dragons during their hometown concert over the weekend. The band was performing at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday when performers with Cirque du Soleil joined the stage. Aerialists and artists from several Strip productions...
Annual Greek Food Festival to return to Las Vegas in September
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A popular food festival is returning to Las Vegas for its 49th season this fall. The Greek Food Festival will be held Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, at the St. John The Baptist Greek Church, located at 5300 S. El Camino Rd. The...
Melinda Sheckells breaks down upcoming Life is Beautiful music festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Life is Beautiful is gearing up to return to downtown Las Vegas this weekend, and a big-name rapper is one of the headliners. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com joined us to talk about that and more entertainment set for this weekend, plus a destination you don't want to miss.
Remnants of Hurricane Kay cause road closures in Death Valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some really strange video coming out of Death Valley once again. Heavy rains as a result of Hurricane Kay, which was churning south of us, off the coast of Mexico, have led to more road closures at Death Valley. The flooding blocked some 40 vehicles...
Demolition begins on closed Station Casinos properties in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Demolition has begun on Station Casinos properties that were permanently shuttered earlier this year. Cranes and other construction crews could be seen tearing apart the former Texas Station off Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard on Monday. Fiesta Henderson on Lake Mead Parkway is also...
Governor Sisolak declares 'Las Vegas Aces week' in Nevada
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Before last night's big win, Governor Steve Sisolak dropped by with a special announcement. He officially named this week Las Vegas Aces week here in Nevada. You can see him here with the official declaration, standing alongside Aces president Nikki Fargas. MORE ON NEWS 3...
Suspect accused of killing ex-girlfriend in Las Vegas arrested in San Diego
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect in the deadly stabbing of a Las Vegas woman was arrested in San Diego Wednesday morning, according to authorities. Michael Ricks, 24, was taken into custody by San Diego Police. Inmate records indicate Ricks is being held at San Diego Central Jail and an arraignment hearing is scheduled for Friday.
Man stabs mother to death in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported to a homicide at the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard, near Nellis and Vegas Valley Drive. It was reported around 11:09 a.m. on Wednesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | 2 suspects in custody after barricade in southwest...
