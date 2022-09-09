Read full article on original website
Cirque du Soleil performers make surprise appearance for Imagine Dragons concert
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A few Las Vegas Strip performers took the stage to join Imagine Dragons during their hometown concert over the weekend. The band was performing at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday when performers with Cirque du Soleil joined the stage. Aerialists and artists from several Strip productions...
Randy's Donuts in Las Vegas switches back to 24-hour operations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new favorite in Las Vegas won't be closing up any time soon. The Randy's Donuts website states its Las Vegas location is now operating 24 hours a day. A 24/7 schedule was originally planned for the doughnut shop when it opened, but incredible demand led the store to run from 5:30 a.m. until inventory ran out.
Neon Museum in talks with Station Casinos about signage from shuttered properties
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Neon Museum is in talks with Station Casinos about possibly receiving signs from the company's shuttered properties, according to a museum spokesperson. "The Neon Museum welcomes the opportunity to preserve historical elements that allow the Museum to tell the stories of locally-owned casinos in...
Holiday carnival to debut at M Resort Casino in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new holiday carnival is scheduled to debut at M Resort in Henderson later this year. The Snow Carnival Holiday Forest will open on Nov. 23, according to a news release, bringing several attractions for people of all ages. Guests can find a "Mini Matterhorn"...
Las Vegas police bring back 'Operation Chill' to reward kids
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police are bringing back "Operation Chill" to reward children around the valley. The department says it's partnering with 7-Eleven to offer thousands of tickets for free Slurpees. Officers can hand out the tickets if they see children using crosswalks correctly, helping someone or...
National Sober Day marked in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — National Sober Day is being recognized as an important day in National Recovery Month through September. For those battling sobriety, it’s considered a day to offer additional support and raise awareness. For those staying sober, it’s a day to celebrate their continued success.
Melinda Sheckells breaks down upcoming Life is Beautiful music festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Life is Beautiful is gearing up to return to downtown Las Vegas this weekend, and a big-name rapper is one of the headliners. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com joined us to talk about that and more entertainment set for this weekend, plus a destination you don't want to miss.
Fergusons Downtown at Life is Beautiful
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fergusons Downtown has become a staple downtown, but they're offering some special things for Life is Beautiful festival-goers this weekend. Joining us now with more are Erica Bell and Connie Santos.
Dog that mauled Las Vegas woman to death is euthanized
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A dog that mauled a Las Vegas woman to death last month has been euthanized. A spokesperson for the Animal Foundation confirmed to News 3 that Buck had been put down. Buck had attacked and killed its owner, Joan Cafflel, back in August. It's still...
Dazzle Africa hosting upcoming gala to benefit conservation work
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dazzle Africa is teaming up with First Friday for the 2022 "Let's Get Wild" gala. Stacy James and Massiel Merritt joined us to share all the details. Some last-minute tickets are still available. Visit dazzleafrica.org to learn more.
Christmas light spectacle Enchant returns for display at Resorts World Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Enchant, the Christmas light spectacular, is returning to Las Vegas with a new event on the Strip. A special edition will be set up at Resorts World Las Vegas this year for an event called "Enchant on the Strip." Organizers say there will be 10...
Wellness Wednesday: The double energy depletion
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is Wellness Wednesday and joining us today is a representative from Diabetes Reversal Clinics. Click the video above for more.
Annual Greek Food Festival to return to Las Vegas in September
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A popular food festival is returning to Las Vegas for its 49th season this fall. The Greek Food Festival will be held Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, at the St. John The Baptist Greek Church, located at 5300 S. El Camino Rd. The...
City of Henderson ready for casino demolition
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of Henderson is staying positive after having to say goodbye to Fiesta Henderson. The station casino property is now undergoing demolition along with Texas Station. We took the time to speak with Henderson's Director of Economic Development and Tourism about any concerns the...
Back-to-school surprise from Jakob Johnson, Dick Sporting Goods
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's been more than a month since Clark County students' start of the school year, but one Las Vegas Raider still wants to ensure everyone has what they need. Fullback Jakob Johnson spent his off time to do some good and teaming up with Dick's...
Demolition begins on closed Station Casinos properties in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Demolition has begun on Station Casinos properties that were permanently shuttered earlier this year. Cranes and other construction crews could be seen tearing apart the former Texas Station off Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard on Monday. Fiesta Henderson on Lake Mead Parkway is also...
Las Vegas Aces logo put on Nevada State Police patrol cars
Some squad cars for the Nevada State Police were decked out with Aces logos on the hood of the cars Wednesday morning. The agency has also done this in the past for the Vegas Golden Knights. The Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, making them one win...
Life is Beautiful to livestream festival through Amazon Music, Twitch
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fans still looking to attend the upcoming Life is Beautiful festival can do so virtually this year, thanks to Amazon Music and Twitch. The three-day festival recently announced a partnership with Amazon Music and Twitch to broadcast the festival live on both platforms. Fans across...
Allegiant Stadium launches 'checkout-free' concession stores
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Allegiant Stadium has launched four "checkout-free" concession stores that have reduced wait times for fans. A spokesperson says the stores use the checkout-free platform Zippin. Shoppers tap a credit card or scan a QR code to enter the store and then take the items they want to purchase.
Vegas Chamber gears up for largest fly-in event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Chamber is gearing up for its largest fly-in yet. President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald joined us to talk about the upcoming meeting with members of Congress and other leaders and experts.
