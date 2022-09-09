Platform Shoes Are Back, And These 6 Celebrities Are Endorsing The Trend

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

Platform shoes are back, and we are definitely applauding this trend! No need to throw away those sleek stilettos or flat boots, just add some chunky heels to your collection to mix things up.

If fashion trends have taught us anything, it’s that nothing is new under the sun. It feels like yesterday when our parents paraded up and down the block in platforms during the 70s. Fast forward to the 2000s, and chunky shoes were back with a twist. Shortly after, stiletto heels were on top, and fashion gurus wanted nothing to do with chunky sole shoes, but the style remained unbothered. They played their position in the backswings, confidently knowing that their encore debut would come – and it did.

The trend began again with platform tennis shoes sneaking their way back into our wardrobe. Then boots followed suit, and now platform heels are a thing again. We aren’t mad because these fun shoes add spunk to any look you pair them with. If you want to turn up a pair of jeans or elevate your cocktail dress, throw on some platform heels, and your look will go from cute to spicy.

If you don’t believe us or are unsure about scoring you a pair, check out how some of our favorite celebrities are sporting their platform shoes below.

1. Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson has always been fashionably ahead of her time. The actress recently attended the Venice International Film Festival rocking the ultimate white platform heel. She paired the statement shoe with a mint green Marc Jacobs gown. If you have a bold spirit like Tessa, go all out with the platform shoe trend and get the most fabulous pair you can find.

2. Yung Miami

Yung Miami brought the heat in these silver, ankle-strap platform shoes. She paired the sassy footgear with a green and pink disco look. If you are looking for a subtle yet sexy platform shoe, this one has your name written on it.

3. Cardi B

You know our girl Cardi had to slay the platform heel trend. Check out her white platform sandals that pop with her colorful ensemble. White shoes will forever be a vibe, and they pair well with just about any look you have.

4. Marlo Hampton

Not comfortable with sporting a platform heel just yet? Follow Marlo’s style path and try a boot first. You can wear a chunky sole boot with many looks, and it can simultaneously keep your feet comfortable and stylish.

5. Sheree Whitfield

Get ready for the fall fashion season with a subtle, black platform boot like our girl Sheree is sporting. This platform boot gives you the best of both worlds with a stiletto heel and a platform sole. This boot is for you for my fashionistas who can’t leave the skinny heel alone but want to try a platform shoe.

6. Doja Cat

Doja Cat’s style aesthetic borders the 90s and 00s grunge era. If you’re looking for an overt platform, then these chunky black mules might tickle your fancy. Pair them with a mini skirt like Doja, or rock them with a cute babydoll dress. The options are endless!