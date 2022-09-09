Well, the prime time of summer has come and gone. The shoobies all went home and now it's just us locals here to enjoy the remaining warmer days of the year. Saying goodbye to summer isn't all that bad, though. After all, when you wave "so long" to summer, it's time to say "hello" to football season! As most of South Jersey would say, it's time to "watch our Eagles fly!"

SOMERS POINT, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO