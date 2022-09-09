Read full article on original website
Oakwood Odyssey 2022: Let the Games Begin!
The Navarro County Genealogical Society is getting ready for another Oakwood Odyssey. This year, the theme is sports. Please support their cause to raise funds for the genealogy department at the Corsicana Public Library to provide ancestry.com to all patrons for no cost. This is a unique experience to learn...
Denise Bennett to Speak at Kinsole House, Sept. 21
Join speaker Denise Bennett and the Daughters of the American Revolution at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Kinsloe House, located at 618 W. Third Avenue in Corsicana. PRESS RELEASE: Join us at Kinsloe House as we transform it into a 1770s “Coffee House” and hear the story of Clementina Rind.
Main Street Road Closures For Fallen Officer Fundraiser and Car Show
There will be a road closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 for the Fallen Officer Fundraiser and Car Show event. The closures will take place on Beaton Street between Second Avenue and Third Avenue, and on Second Avenue from Beaton Avenue to Main Street. Please...
Corsicana City Council Meets Monday, Sept. 12
The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to have a joint work session of the City Council of the City of Corsicana, Texas and the Navarro County Commissioners at 5 p.m., then a regular council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th Street.
