Read full article on original website
Related
Movie review: 'Confess, Fletch' breathes fresh new life into mystery franchise
"Confess, Fletch" gives Jon Hamm a shot at the irreverent reporter in what will hopefully become a lucrative franchise of mystery novel adaptations.
Netflix's All Quiet on the Western Front called "terrific" and "chilling" in rave first reviews
As the World War I film premieres at Toronto Film Festival, critics have shared their overwhelming positive thoughts about it online. New Netflix movie All Quiet on the Western Front is receiving rave first reviews, with critics calling it "harrowing", "terrific", and a "chilling piece of anti-war filmmaking". Directed by Edward Berger, it follows Paul, a young German soldier, whose euphoria over fighting in World War I soon turns to fear when he and his comrades are sent into the trenches.
‘The Good Nurse’ Review: Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne in a Chilling Medical Crime Drama
A true-crime picture whose chilling effects are generated without a whiff of the manipulation that often comes with such films, Tobias Lindholm’s The Good Nurse watches as a veteran caregiver (Jessica Chastain) realizes her new best friend at work (Eddie Redmayne) may be killing their patients. That fact is up front in loglines and promotional materials, which is a shame, because the very fine drama works even better for someone who walks in knowing only the stars’ and director’s names: Such a viewer — who might guess that the “good nurse” in question is Redmayne, innocently caught in a scandal...
Knives Out 2 reviews say Glass Onion is as good as the original with bigger twists and surprise cameos
Rian Johnson’s hugely anticipated Knives Out sequel has had its premiere at Toronto International Film Festival – and the early reviews are mostly positive. Glass Onion sees Benoit Blanc (played by Daniel Craig) return for a new case following his success with the Thrombey family. This time around,...
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Emmys host Kenan Thompson introduced Zendaya with a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends
Emmys host Kenan Thompson couldn’t stop himself from making a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends while introducing Zendaya at last night’s (September 12) awards ceremony. At the event, Zendaya picked up the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria, marking the second time...
NME
Watch Zendaya make history at the 2022 Emmy Awards
Zendaya made history at tonight’s Primetime Emmy Awards when she won lead actress in a drama series for her performance in Euphoria. She previously took home the same award in 2020, also for her performance as Rue in Euphoria, and duly became the first Black woman to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice.
ETOnline.com
Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night
Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night. The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
'She loved him and her loved her': Churchill's grandson Nicholas Soames says celebrated wartime leader - who was the Queen's first prime minister - 'revered' the late monarch
Winston Churchill's grandson spoke of the loved shared between the celebrated wartime leader and the Queen today. Sir Nicholas Soames said that Sir Winston had 'revered' the late monarch, with whom he shared a warm paternalistic friendship. He had been her first prime minister when she came to the throne...
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
See the Hottest Fashions from the Emmys Red Carpet
Will it be Abbott Elementary, Succession, Squid Game, or The White Lotus that walks away with the most Emmys tonight when Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson hosts the 2022 Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles?. But first, the stars of your favorite TV shows will...
NME
‘Knives Out 2’ reviews: “It’s just so much fun”
The first reviews for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery are now out – scroll down to read. The film picks off where Rian Johnson’s whodunit Knives Out left off, placing Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc in a new setting to solve another murder. New York Magazine‘s...
Emmy Winners 2022 — The Full List!
The complete list of nominees and winners for the 2022 Emmys, updated live!. Patricia Arquette, "Severance" Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game" Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets" Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul" J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession" Sarah Snook, "Succession" Sydney Sweeney, "Euphoria" Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Nicholas Braun, "Succession" Billy Crudup, "The...
Linda Ronstadt’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children
Linda Ronstadt is known to the world as one of the most talented singers in history, but she’s also a doting mother. The talented artist, 76, adopted two children, including her daughter Mary Clementine, and son Carlos, in the 1990s, and has kept a pretty private life with them ever since. Although she’s never been married, she managed to build a life with her family and share a bond with her kids in a way that has forever changed her life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Jessica Chastain, star of new serial killer drama, isn’t a fan of serial killer dramas
During a recent interview at The Toronto Film Festival, the Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain shockingly admitted to not being a fan of serial killer dramas… despite starring in one. Chastain has recently come out with a jarring opinion, sharing that true crime-related content has always made the actress feel...
McDreamy is a blonde: Patrick Dempsey debuts shocking platinum hair
Until the actor (and his coif) left the show in 2015, Patrick Dempsey's hair could have been considered a supporting character on Grey's Anatomy. His thick waves were a big part of what made Derek Shepherd, a.k.a. McDreamy, so, well… dreamy. His iconic dark locks, turned peppered silver with age, have now been traded in for a shocking bleached platinum look.
Biggest Emmy Awards 2022 Wins and Shocking Snubs—Full Winners List
HBO's hotel satire drama "The White Lotus" was one of the big winners at the 2022 Emmy Awards, with shows like "Pam & Tommy," "Inventing Anna," and more going home empty-handed.
NME
Suede postpone two in-store gigs due to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Suede have postponed their scheduled in-store performances on Monday (September 19) due to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The band, who are set to release their ninth album ‘Autofiction’ this Friday (September 16), will hit the road for a string of record shop performances this week ahead of an intimate UK and European tour.
CNET
2022 Emmys Live Blog: Nominees, Winner Predictions and Biggest Snubs
Stranger Things, Euphoria and Squid Game are all up for best drama. There are plenty of reason to get excited about this year's Emmys on Monday -- a day later than its usual Sunday airing. Huge stars are up for the TV awards, from Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon and Christina Ricci to Andrew Garfield, Sebastian Stan and Oscar Isaac.
NME
Brian Cox “feels sorry” for Amber Heard after Johnny Depp trial
Brian Cox has said he sympathises with Amber Heard after ex-husband Johnny Depp won his defamation trial against her in June. The actor, known for playing Logan Roy in Succession, previously called Depp “so overblown” and “so overrated” in his book, Putting The Rabbit In The Hat. He later said he “regretted” his remarks, describing them as an “easy joke”.
NME
What we learned about Leonard Cohen from making a documentary of his life
‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’ is a new documentary exploring the life of the acclaimed songwriter and poet. It does so through the prism of his most famous work: 1984 folk classic ‘Hallelujah’. Initially it achieved little mainstream success, but has since become one of music’s most-beloved ballads and a favourite for artists to cover. Here, directors Dayna Goldfine and Daniel Geller explain what making the film taught them about their idol.
Comments / 0