Who Is Jack Russell, the Mysterious Character in Disney+'s 'Werewolf by Night'?
The first official trailer for Werewolf by Night made its debut during the D23 Expo, serving as a homage to classic horror films and marking Michael Giacchino's directorial debut. It also marks the expansion of the supernatural side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Blade reboot also dipping into the realm of goblins and ghouls. It's rather fitting for Werewolf by Night to be the MCU project that delves more into mysticism, as Jack Russell has a connection to many mystical Marvel characters.
Bring Back Trailer Narrator Guy!
For years, there was an unmistakable fixture in movie trailers. No matter what genre the film inhabited, its trailer was bound to be accompanied by a voice-over. Typically done by a male voice actor with a deep gravelly voice (though variations, such as a softer voice used for family-friendly features, existed), these voice-overs were an easy way to immediately suggest importance and gravitas to whatever motion picture was getting pushed, By the late 2000s, the movie trailer narrator had largely vanished and in the modern world, only trailers meant to work as throwbacks to the marketing of earlier eras, such as the teaser for Strange World, employ them. That scarcity, though, doesn’t mean the world doesn’t need movie trailer narrators more than ever!
'A Friend of the Family' Trailer: McKenna Grace Stars in Limited Series Based on Horrifying True Story
During tonight’s Emmy Awards, The White Lotus star and Emmy nominee Jake Lacy took to the stage to present the trailer for an upcoming Peacock limited series. Based on a terrifying true story, A Friend of the Family has Lacy as the title character and centers around a girl that was kidnapped and abused several times by a man who no one suspected. The series is set to premiere in early October.
'Goodnight Mommy' Images Show an Unsettling Naomi Watts in Horror Movie Remake
Matt Sobel's unsettling remake of the Austrian horror film Goodnight Mommy is gearing up for its Amazon Prime Video premiere on September 16. Ahead of its streaming debut, we have an official gallery of stills to share showcasing Cameron (The Boys) and Nicholas Crovetti's (Big Little Lies) growing suspicions that the woman under those bandages claiming to be their mother may not be who she says she is. The photos give us a sneak peek at the supporting characters, as well as an intimate glimpse at Naomi Watt's starring role as the psychologically unnerving Mother.
Lee Jung-Jae is the First Korean Actor to Win the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Lee Jung-jae has become the first Korean actor to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the global phenomenon Squid Game. In another notable milestone, he is the first to win the award for a non-English-speaking role. Lee won the award...
Jennifer Coolidge Wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited Series | Emmys 2022
Jennifer Coolidge has won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards, which were handed out on Monday, September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Also competing in the category were fellow nominees Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell, and...
Quinta Brunson is the Second Black Woman to Win the Emmy for Writing a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, creator of ABC’s popular sitcom Abbott Elementary, has become the second Black woman to win the Emmy for Writing a Comedy Series. The Philadelphia native won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series on September 12 for her work on the hit sitcom series. She is the first Black woman to win solo, and the second Black woman to win the category after Lena Waithe won the award for Master of None in 2017. Waithe shared her 2017 win with Aziz Ansari for the episode “Thanksgiving.”
Zendaya Wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series | Emmys 2022
Zendaya has won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards for her performance in Euphoria. In a category filled with talent, Zendaya beat out Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).
'The White Lotus' Wins Outstanding Limited Series | Emmys 2022
The White Lotus has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series. The limited series was up against Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, and Pam & Tommy. The series was created, written, and directed by Mike White who also won this evening for directing the series. The White Lotus was a fan-favorite this evening, with Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett winning for their supporting roles.
What Makes 'Tron: Legacy' a Stylistic Precursor to 'Top Gun: Maverick'
There's this tiny film out there that a lot of you might not have heard of called Top Gun: Maverick that's been doing fairly well for itself. It seems like every week there is news of the blockbuster breaking another record, pulling in unprecedented revenue even as it migrates from theaters into homes. Its immense success is a breath of fresh air in cinema, showing that fantasy and superhero films don't have the type of movie theater monopoly that pessimists might have claimed. Tom Cruise is one of the few true movie superstars left, his name alone powerful enough to lift people off their couches and into seats, and his magnetism will likely be credited for much of the movie's success.
‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann Discusses Releasing His 4-Hour Cut
There have been murmurs about a "4-Hour Cut" of Baz Luhrmann's biopic Elvis since the director revealed the existence of a longer version back in June 2022. Fans of the Austin Butler-starring film have been wondering if there was a possibility of ever seeing this extended version of the film. Now, in a new interview, Luhrmann has commented on the possiblity of that version of the film seeing the light of day.
Timothy Olyphant to Star in Steven Soderbergh's Limited Series 'Full Circle'
In January 2020 it was announced that director Steven Soderbergh had signed a multi-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max, the deal includes a first look deal on films while also developing television series for the platforms. Soderbergh’s relationship with HBO has gone on to include the hit feature No Sudden Move and his latest project, Full Circle which was announced last year, has cast Timothy Olyphant.
From 'The Wire' to 'Game of Thrones': 9 TV Characters We Wish Hadn't Left Their Shows So Soon
It's a sad fact of TV watching that your favorite character may not be there for a show's entire run. Like people in real life, TV characters are mortal, and their demises can lead to higher stakes and more drama for the show they leave behind. Sometimes, they get off lighter and will be written out of the show in a way that spares them their lives. But in this instance, the result is the same for the viewer: a character they may like has vanished from the TV show they once belonged to, and storylines continue without them, for better or worse.
'The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist' Trailer Shows the Other Side of the Notorious Scandal
If you were a budding true crime fan in 2008 and 2009, then you were most likely following one of the craziest scandals of the decade which affectionately became known as “The Bling Ring.” Although Hollywood has gotten their hands on the story, with Sofia Coppola helming the masterpiece that was 2013’s The Bling Ring which boasted an all star lineup of Emma Watson, Taissa Farmiga, Katie Chang, Israel Broussard, and Claire Julien, a new Netflix series promises to tell the story like we’ve never heard it before - from the side of the convicted thieves. The streamer’s upcoming docuseries, titled The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist will hit the platform on September 21, and a trailer released today promises that it will absolutely deliver.
Jennifer Tilly Is Counting Down the Days Until 'Chucky' Season 2 in New Image
Jennifer Tilly is hitting us with another bombshell look as she, like many of us, is counting down the days until the premiere of the second season of SYFY and USA Network’s Chucky. In a photo shared to the actress’ Twitter account, Tilly strikes a sultry pose while decked out in an outfit straight from Tiffany Valentine’s — or her own — closet.
Why ‘Gilmore Girls’ Resonates More During the Fall
Consensus shared amongst many fans of media from the early to mid-aughts, and certainly ones who color themselves as fanatics of a certain fast-paced, quick-witted, pop culture-laced dialogue found in the cozy small town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut dictates that Gilmore Girls just hits different, and for some better, in the fall.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Is the First Black Actress to Win the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 35 Years
When Abbott Elementary premiered last year, the series quickly become a well-loved and welcome hit, becoming a staple within the television landscape. After a successful first season, the show was nominated for six total Emmy awards. Included among the nominations was Sheryl Lee Ralph for Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Ralph won the category, making her only the second Black woman in Emmys history to do so. This win also marks the first-ever Emmy win for Ralph.
'Stranger Things': Shawn Levy Addresses the Possibility of Eddie Munson Returning for Season 5
Netflix's wildly popular sci-fi original series Stranger Things garnered a total of 13 Emmy nominations this year, and took home five of those, including Outstanding Music Supervision and, unsurprisingly, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup. There to represent the series was executive producer Shawn Levy who has seen the show through since Season 1, episode 1. During his brief interview with The Hollywood Reporter, what began as a beautiful ode to fans inevitably gave way to whether or not those fans will be seeing more of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in the future.
What Is Halbrand’s Heritage and Where Is He From in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.Viewers of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power learned quite a bit about the mysterious character Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) in Episode 3. This is an original character created for the show, so there are no mentions of him in J. R. R. Tolkien’s appendices from The Lord of the Rings that this show is heavily based on. There is, however, a lot of information we can infer about Galadriel’s (Morfydd Clark) newfound companion based on the events that take place in the region he’s from. The secrets we learned about his heritage this week may also hint at a darker tragic future for this charming warrior.
‘Indiana Jones 5’: Why Sallah Is the Franchise's Good Luck Charm
For someone who often wants to work alone, Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones (Harrison Ford) seems to have friends all around the globe. There's the pilot Jock (Fred Sorenson) who helped him escape the Hovitos, then there's of course his kid sidekick, Short Round (Key Huy Quan), in Temple of Doom (1984), and who could possibly forget his delightful museum companion Marcus Brody (Denholm Elliott)? However, as great as those allies are, there really is only one person who could truly be considered Indy's best friend.
