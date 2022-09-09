There's this tiny film out there that a lot of you might not have heard of called Top Gun: Maverick that's been doing fairly well for itself. It seems like every week there is news of the blockbuster breaking another record, pulling in unprecedented revenue even as it migrates from theaters into homes. Its immense success is a breath of fresh air in cinema, showing that fantasy and superhero films don't have the type of movie theater monopoly that pessimists might have claimed. Tom Cruise is one of the few true movie superstars left, his name alone powerful enough to lift people off their couches and into seats, and his magnetism will likely be credited for much of the movie's success.

MOVIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO