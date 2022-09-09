Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Who is Cooper Rush? Get to know Cowboys' replacement for injured Dak Prescott
It's bad news time for the Dallas Cowboys. They lost 19-3 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their season debut, and they also lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a broken thumb, which will reportedly keep him out an estimated 6-8 weeks. With their QB1 sidelined, team owner Jerry Jones said on Sunday that their backup QB, Cooper Rush, will "get all the reps."
AOL Corp
Seahawks’ Jamal Adams has a ‘serious’ knee injury after blitzing into Russell Wilson
After two seasons cuts short by multiple injuries, it appears Jamal Adams will have this season limited by another major injury, too. Coach Pete Carroll said Monday night after the Seahawks’ wild, raucous, 17-16 victory over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos Adams has a “serious” knee injury.
AOL Corp
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett changes tune on fateful MNF decision: 'We should have gone for it'
Nathaniel Hackett has changed his mind. Given a night to sleep and presumably digest the feedback to his decision to trust Monday's game to a 64-yard field-goal attempt instead of his $245 million quarterback, the Denver Broncos head coach expressed a change of heart Tuesday. "Looking back at it, we...
AOL Corp
Parts of California will miss the Raiders and Cardinals NFL Week 2 game on TV channel
The Los Angeles region will miss out on the Raiders’ home opener against the Arizona Cardinals in NFL Week 2. 506 Sports released a map showing which NFL games will be shown in each region, and the Raiders and Cardinals will be shown in small parts of the nation while most will get to see the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys.
Comments / 0