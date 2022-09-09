Read full article on original website
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday on Gerlaugh Road near Lake Road.
MEDWAY — Emergency crews responded to the scene of an accident involving a motorcycle early Wednesday morning in Medway, according to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash was reported in the 10,000 block of Gerlaugh Road around 2:51 a.m. One person was transported by...
John Voss, founder of multiple Dayton-area car dealerships, has died. Voss died Sunday night at the hospital with his wife Gail, their kids and grandkids. He was 79-years-old. Today, News Center 7′s James Brown spent some time talking with his son, Craig. Craig and his brother Brad run the...
Investigation revealed that a 51-year-old Texas man was driving a semi south on US-127 while 33-year-old Bradley C. Wendel was traveling west on SR-119. Wendel failed to stop at the stop sign on SR-119 at US-127 and struck the trailer of the semi.
peakofohio.com
A local driver was cited after a two-vehicle injury crash outside of DeGraff Monday afternoon around 3 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that Jonathan Hillery, 32, of DeGraff, was traveling southbound on State Route 235 when he failed to stop for Darrell Porter, 61, of DeGraff, who was waiting to make a left turn onto Township Road 210. The impact caused Porter to travel off the left side of the road and into a ditch.
peakofohio.com
A Bellefontaine teen was cited following a two-vehicle injury crash Friday morning just before 8 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Mason Smith, 16, was traveling eastbound in the 4300 block of State Route 540 when he struck Chelsea Brown, 29, of Bellefontaine, from behind. Brown was slowed down for a paving crew on 540.
Sidney Daily News
-8:50 a.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 400 block of Canal Street. -7:09 a.m.: vandalism. Police responded to a vandalism report in the 400 block of Jefferson Street. -6:41 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of...
LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation will begin construction on Interstate 75 Wednesday evening. The project will restrict traffic to one lane in both directions between state Route 81 and state Route 65. ODOT is conducting bridge joint and concrete pavement repairs. Construction continues through Wednesday, Sept. 21....
According to a release, Geeding Street has already been closed from S.R. 503 to East Street. Crews from Brumbaugh Construction are working to replace the bridge that carries the road over Sams Creek . This road will remain closed until the replacement is completed in mid-November.
Daily Advocate
GREENVILLE — On Sept. 10, at approximately 3:21 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Pitsburg Fire Department, Gettysburg Fire Department, Arcanum Fire Department, Arcanum Rescue and two CareFlight helicopters were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 571 and Hogpath Road in reference to a serious injury accident involving a pick up truck and a motorcycle.
Investigation revealed that a red 2006 Chevrolet pick-up truck pulling a bean head was traveling northwest on State Route 571 while a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was attempting to pass it. The motorcycle struck the rear driver's side of the truck and both the driver and his passenger, 55-year-old Su Chin Umbaugh, were thrown from the motorcycle.
Bellefontaine Examiner
James R. Depinet, 49, of Sidney, was charged with a felony count of menacing by stalking related to a traffic-related incident reported by his ex-girlfriend early Saturday morning. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a report about 2:50 a.m. to a report of a reckless driver/menacing complaint in...
BLUE ASH — The Blue Ash Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle that was involved in a police pursuit in the Dayton-area. According to Blue Ash police, an auto robbery happened at the BP station at 6151...
DAYTON — At least three person hurt after an accident involving entrapment Sunday night in Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Crews were dispatch to the area of Forest Avenue and West Grand Avenue around 8:23 p.m. At least three people were transported to Miami Valley...
1017thepoint.com
(Wayne County, IN)--No information has been released yet about what appears to have been a fatal farm accident in Wayne County Tuesday afternoon. At around 2:30, first responders were sent to a farm on Morgan Creek Road a few miles north of Williamsburg. Scanner traffic indicated that a 63-year-old man had become pinned under a tractor. A medical helicopter was summoned but was cancelled before it arrived. There’s no word yet on the man’s identity or what led to the incident.
13abc.com
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) -Seneca County Dispatch received a Be On Look Out for a shooting suspect from Greene County on Monday. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred Monday morning. A description of the suspect was given as well as a description of the victim’s...
CELINA — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal Sunday afternoon crash at the U.S. 127 and state Route 119 intersection. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Roel Villareal, 51 of Texas, was driving a 2015 Kenworth semi truck southbound of U.S. 127 when Bradley Wendel, 33 of Coldwater, blew past a stop sign on state Route 119 in a 2007 Jeep Cherokee, striking the truck’s trailer. Wendel was pronounced dead at the scene and Villareal was uninjured.
wktn.com
Two area residents were arrested on outstanding warrants out of Union County. According to the Daily Media Release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was sent to the Multi County Jail in Marion to take custody of 41 year old Devin C. Pummell, of Alger. Deputies and...
LIMA — Slabtown Road between state Route 81 and Bluelick Road will be reduced to one lane from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, according to a release from the Allen County Engineer’s Office. The closure, weather permitting, will allow for roadway paving. Delays may occur...
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A woman is dead after a crash in Darke County Saturday. Crews were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of State Route 571 and Hogpath Road around 3:20 p.m. A 2006 Chevy pickup truck driven by Marc Myers, 57, was traveling northwest on State Route...
