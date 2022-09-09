Read full article on original website
Maine Sports Legends honors Monica Bearden
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Another person who has been involved in Education and Athletics for over 4 decades is being honored this weekend. Monica Bearden will be welcomed into the Maine Sports Legends Hall of Honors on Sunday in Brewer. The Van Buren Native played sports for the Crusaders and started her coaching career in her home town.
Catholic Charities Gears Up to Help Residents This Winter
Monticello, Maine (WAGM) - It may be hard to believe, but we’re about two weeks away from the start of fall and winter won’t be far behind. Advocates for the poor are worried the coming months could make a bad situation even worse, as home heating challenges create more problems for those struggling to get enough to eat. Over at Catholic Charities Maine, workers and volunteers are doubling down on their efforts to raise money so they can feed even more people in the communities they serve. News Source 8′s Sherry Karabin spoke to the nonprofit’s hunger and relief services program director to see how the organization is preparing.
After A Taste of Summer This Weekend Highs Will Fall Throughout The Week
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Monday. We had a little taste of summer over the weekend and some of us came near the record high and it was full of sunshine. As we look at some of the high temperatures recorded yesterday, most towns got up to 82 degrees, but there were some towns that got above that at 83 degrees. Caribou actually came one degree short of tying the record high set back in 1961. Unfortunately we won’t be seeing a return to temperatures like that in the near future. The temperature trend has us seeing highs in the upper 50s by the time we get to Thursday. Temperatures right now are in the upper 50s to lower 60s which is on the warmer side of things for this time of year.
An Exciting Race For A Great Cause, The Feed The County 150 Returns To Spud Speedway
Caribou, Maine (WAGM) - Over the weekend, The Aroostook Savings & Loan Feed The County 150 , a local charity event to raise money for the Catholic Charities Maine Food Bank which supplies food to all of the food pantries in Aroostook County was held. The race itself was the first stock car race in three years . Newssource 8s Jonathon Eigenmann was there Sunday covering the event and has the story.
Dry This Morning, But The First of the Rain Enters This Evening Continuing into Tomorrow
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Tuesday. Yesterday, we had a mixture of sun and clouds across the county. As we head into today, we are looking at some chances for scattered showers tonight however today’s model run has them organizing points west and a bit more in the east. It’s not until early Wednesday where we will be seeing some more widespread activity. We will be dry headed into the weekend though however we will be turning things to a more fall like feel in the way of temperatures.
Windy Weather Expected Tomorrow with More Sunshine by the Afternoon
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. Stepping outside today we had a few rounds of rain showers and downpours make their way through the region. This has lead to some higher end rainfall amounts depending on where you were across the county. Southern Aroostook picked up the most rainfall, with Houlton reporting just over an inch and a half of rain. Most of the higher end amounts reported this morning came from southern Aroostook, however central Aroostook did see another round of shower move through, which means they could now also be looking at some higher end rainfall amounts.
Medical Monday- Overactive Bladder
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Overactive bladder is a common condition that can affect up to 16 percent of the population. In this week’s Medical Monday, Corey Bouchard takes a look at options available if you do have this condition. Melissa Badahman - Family Nurse Practitioner " Overactive Bladder...
US DEA Operation Prompts Lockdown of Van Buren School
VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - According to a spokesperson for the US DEA, the DEA conducted an operation related to an ongoing investigation which lead a presence of DEA in Van Buren. The Spokesperson could not give any details of the operation at this time, citing an ongoing investigation but said there was no threat to the public. The Presence sent the Van Buren School into a “Soft Lockdown”. In a Facebook post, Van Buren District School said “Earlier today we were notified about an individual from the community in which the police were looking for. Through communication with some concerned citizens and law-enforcement the name of the individual or evidence that this information was factual could not be provided to us. For students and staff safety the decision was made for the MSAD 24 school to go into a soft lockdown. Students continued through their regularly scheduled classes for the day. No students were allowed outside of the building. School staff reassured that the building was locked and were made aware to be extra cautious before allowing anyone into the building. At this time it still has not been confirmed about this information in regards to the individual being sought out.”
Some Sunshine to Start Tomorrow, Before Scattered Showers Expected During the Afternoon
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. This evening’s weather setup shows an unorganized low pressure system off to our west. This low is actually reaching the late stages of development, which means another new center of the low looks to develop to the east over the next 24 hours. It’s this re-development that leads to more widespread showers and downpours overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. This low continues its track east Thursday and into Friday. As it does so, high pressure will sink south from northern Canada, providing dry, but much cooler air to the region for the end of the work week and going into the weekend.
Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department Pays Tribute To 9/11 Victims
Caribou, Maine (WAGM) - Sunday marked the 21st anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks. Communities across the United States held remembrance ceremonies. In our area, members of the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department paid tribute to the nearly 3,000 lost as they’ve done each year since the tragic day. Our Sherry Karabin was there.
