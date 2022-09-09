Read full article on original website
WTOP
Back-to-school update in Montgomery Co.: Teacher hiring, student progress, school bus contract
Montgomery County, Maryland, Public Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight on Monday reiterated that the school system’s teaching jobs are 99% filled. The numbers change from day to day, McKnight said, but as of Monday morning, there were 161 vacancies remaining, with 98 of those being for special education teachers. McKnight...
8 Best School Districts in Maryland
A good school will open up many opportunities for students throughout their life. Studies conducted in the past have indicated that one’s lifetime earnings increase dramatically with the quality of education one obtains. For most American families, the school district is a significant determinant when purchasing a home. Buying a home in a particular school […]
Residents oppose Dollar General in Cascade, Maryland
CASCADE, Md. (DC News Now) — You may have heard of the expression “NIMBY,” or ”not in my backyard!” In the quiet community of Cascade, Maryland, residents are shouting it loud and clear. Cascade sits on the Frederick and Washington County line and is the home to historic Fort Ritchie, a strategic training center during World […]
Wbaltv.com
End of snow days? Anne Arundel County schools wants to implement virtual learning instead
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County is joining the growing list of schools implementing virtual learning days when schools close for snow. After blowing through its snow days last year and ending school on June 24, Anne Arundel County is looking for ways to cut down on snow days and actually end the year earlier, and the answer may be virtual learning.
Race for Frederick County Executive heats up
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — As the November 8th general election approaches, the fight is on for the future of Frederick County. Michael Hough and Jessica Fitzwater are going head to head in hopes of becoming Frederick County’s next top leader. Fitzwater, the democratic nominee says she wants to see more economic growth in […]
wfmd.com
Volunteer Fire Department In Howard County Donates Fire Engine
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Lisbon Volunteer Fire Company in Howard County donated one of their fire engines to the Hindman Volunteer Fire Department In Kentucky on Thursday, Sept. 8. Many fire companies in Kentucky have been effected by flooding, losing equipment, tools and other resources. The truck donated was Engine...
wfmd.com
Amendments To The Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan Introduced On Tuesday
The Frederick County Council will hold a hearing on the plan later this month. Frederick, Md (KM) About 18 amendments were introduced Tuesday to the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan. Frederick County Councilman Steve McKay proposed 16 amendments including one to remove all proposed downzonings of some properties from agriculture to resource conservation.
royalexaminer.com
Potential delays on Northbound I-81 in Frederick County due to West Virginia roadwork
Overnight roadwork in West Virginia could cause traffic delays on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County, especially during early morning commutes. The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights, September 14-15, beginning about 7 p.m. and continuing into the following mornings. The Virginia Department of Transportation will monitor traffic...
wvpublic.org
Eastern Panhandle Rail Transit, Amtrak Set For Suspension During Nationwide Strike
The two largest railroad unions in the country, comprising a total of 57,000 workers, are set to go on strike Friday, prompting a nationwide rail shutdown and a logistics crisis. Some transit services, mostly in and around the Eastern Panhandle, could also be affected. The dispute between the railroad companies...
wfmd.com
Residents Urged To Be More Financially Literate
That includes persons of all ages, not just young people. Frederick, Md (KM) No matter what your age, it’s important to be financially literate. Cassandra Cassamajor, Senior Community Development Representative for SkyPoint Federal Credit Union, says it involves putting together a plan to achieve your financial goals. “So that goes into spending, creating a saving plan, managing your money effectively,” she says.
Lockdown lifted at Bethesda-Chevy Chase high school after weapons report
BETHESDA, Md. — Montgomery County Police say no gun was found after a report of a weapon on campus sent the school into lockdown Wednesday morning. School officials said the school entered lockdown around 10 a.m. The Montgomery County Public Schools Department of School Security and Emergency Management are on scene and the school is cooperating with police.
Fallen Maryland Fire Chief To Be Added To National Firefighters Memorial
A fire chief in Maryland is getting a prestigious posthumous national honor four years after his death. Retired Cabin John Park Volunteer Fire Department Chief James P. Seavey, Sr.’s death is being considered a Line of Duty Death and his name will be added to the memorial wall in Emmitsburg by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, the organization announced.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces More Than $13 Million in Highway Safety Grants, Including Over $150,000 to the Montgomery County Police Department
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced more than $13 million in federal and state highway safety grants as part of a statewide focus to prevent motor vehicle crashes and eliminate roadway fatalities. The state funds were disbursed at the start of the fiscal year, and the federal funds will be distributed October 1 by the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office. In all, more than 90 organizations, agencies, and programs will receive funds.
baltimorefishbowl.com
The Grand Baltimore, closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, to reopen Sept. 22
Another downtown landmark that became dormant during the COVID-19 pandemic is coming back to life. The Grand Baltimore, an ornate wedding and catered-events facility at 225 N. Charles St., will have a grand reopening on Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be followed by networking and cocktails with members of the Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce.
Wbaltv.com
Skippy the llama euthanized after he was severely beaten on Baltimore County farm
FREELAND, Md. — Someone made their way onto a northern Baltimore County farm and severely beat a llama, the owners of the farm believe. Holly Callahan-Kasmala told 11 News she remains in shock after the death of her prized llama, Skippy. "I still can't comprehend how somebody would do...
Montgomery County K9 Unit Mourns Sudden Death Of Retired K9
A sad announcement for Montgomery County. Members of the Montgomery County Police K9 unit are mourning the loss of one of its retired K9 officers, K9 Harper. Retired K9 Harper began their K9 partner journey with partner PO3 Chris Jordan in 2014. The faithful pair were responsible for several hundred...
Hagerstown Homeowner Suffers Burns To Face, Body Lighting Indoor Fire-Pit
A Maryland woman suffered accidental burns when an indoor fire-pit flashed when she tried to light it in Washington County, state officials said. Members of the Funkstown Volunteer Fire Company responded to a home on Plumwood Circle in Hagerstown shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, where there was a reported fire that broke out on a coffee table in the living room.
Sisters missing for two-years could be in the Maryland, D.C. area
Two sisters missing for two years could be somewhere bordering the area of Maryland and Washington D.C.
echo-pilot.com
Shots fired on Antrim Way in Greencastle; Massachusetts man arrested
A Massachusetts man was arrested after Greencastle police responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of South Antrim Way at 8:54 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12. The investigation led police to Hector Hernandez, 37, of Springfield, who was found walking along East Baltimore Street and arrested. THE...
wypr.org
The future of the Bay Bridge
Seven decades ago, the construction of the Bay Bridge was the largest public-works project in Maryland’s history. It knitted the Western and Eastern Shores together, and paved the way for economic growth in the nine eastern counties. Lydia Woolever, a senior editor for Baltimore Magazine, tells us about the...
