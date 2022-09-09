ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

8 Best School Districts in Maryland

A good school will open up many opportunities for students throughout their life. Studies conducted in the past have indicated that one’s lifetime earnings increase dramatically with the quality of education one obtains. For most American families, the school district is a significant determinant when purchasing a home. Buying a home in a particular school […]
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Residents oppose Dollar General in Cascade, Maryland

CASCADE, Md. (DC News Now) — You may have heard of the expression “NIMBY,” or ”not in my backyard!” In the quiet community of Cascade, Maryland, residents are shouting it loud and clear.  Cascade sits on the Frederick and Washington County line and is the home to historic Fort Ritchie, a strategic training center during World […]
HIGHFIELD-CASCADE, MD
Wbaltv.com

End of snow days? Anne Arundel County schools wants to implement virtual learning instead

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County is joining the growing list of schools implementing virtual learning days when schools close for snow. After blowing through its snow days last year and ending school on June 24, Anne Arundel County is looking for ways to cut down on snow days and actually end the year earlier, and the answer may be virtual learning.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
City
Frederick, MD
Frederick County, MD
Education
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Education
City
Middletown, MD
DC News Now

Race for Frederick County Executive heats up

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — As the November 8th general election approaches, the fight is on for the future of Frederick County. Michael Hough and Jessica Fitzwater are going head to head in hopes of becoming Frederick County’s next top leader. Fitzwater, the democratic nominee says she wants to see more economic growth in […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Volunteer Fire Department In Howard County Donates Fire Engine

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Lisbon Volunteer Fire Company in Howard County donated one of their fire engines to the Hindman Volunteer Fire Department In Kentucky on Thursday, Sept. 8. Many fire companies in Kentucky have been effected by flooding, losing equipment, tools and other resources. The truck donated was Engine...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Amendments To The Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan Introduced On Tuesday

The Frederick County Council will hold a hearing on the plan later this month. Frederick, Md (KM) About 18 amendments were introduced Tuesday to the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan. Frederick County Councilman Steve McKay proposed 16 amendments including one to remove all proposed downzonings of some properties from agriculture to resource conservation.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
royalexaminer.com

Potential delays on Northbound I-81 in Frederick County due to West Virginia roadwork

Overnight roadwork in West Virginia could cause traffic delays on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County, especially during early morning commutes. The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights, September 14-15, beginning about 7 p.m. and continuing into the following mornings. The Virginia Department of Transportation will monitor traffic...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Residents Urged To Be More Financially Literate

That includes persons of all ages, not just young people. Frederick, Md (KM) No matter what your age, it’s important to be financially literate. Cassandra Cassamajor, Senior Community Development Representative for SkyPoint Federal Credit Union, says it involves putting together a plan to achieve your financial goals. “So that goes into spending, creating a saving plan, managing your money effectively,” she says.
FREDERICK, MD
WUSA9

Lockdown lifted at Bethesda-Chevy Chase high school after weapons report

BETHESDA, Md. — Montgomery County Police say no gun was found after a report of a weapon on campus sent the school into lockdown Wednesday morning. School officials said the school entered lockdown around 10 a.m. The Montgomery County Public Schools Department of School Security and Emergency Management are on scene and the school is cooperating with police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Fallen Maryland Fire Chief To Be Added To National Firefighters Memorial

A fire chief in Maryland is getting a prestigious posthumous national honor four years after his death. Retired Cabin John Park Volunteer Fire Department Chief James P. Seavey, Sr.’s death is being considered a Line of Duty Death and his name will be added to the memorial wall in Emmitsburg by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, the organization announced.
EMMITSBURG, MD
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces More Than $13 Million in Highway Safety Grants, Including Over $150,000 to the Montgomery County Police Department

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced more than $13 million in federal and state highway safety grants as part of a statewide focus to prevent motor vehicle crashes and eliminate roadway fatalities. The state funds were disbursed at the start of the fiscal year, and the federal funds will be distributed October 1 by the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office. In all, more than 90 organizations, agencies, and programs will receive funds.
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

The Grand Baltimore, closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, to reopen Sept. 22

Another downtown landmark that became dormant during the COVID-19 pandemic is coming back to life. The Grand Baltimore, an ornate wedding and catered-events facility at 225 N. Charles St., will have a grand reopening on Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be followed by networking and cocktails with members of the Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Montgomery County K9 Unit Mourns Sudden Death Of Retired K9

A sad announcement for Montgomery County. Members of the Montgomery County Police K9 unit are mourning the loss of one of its retired K9 officers, K9 Harper. Retired K9 Harper began their K9 partner journey with partner PO3 Chris Jordan in 2014. The faithful pair were responsible for several hundred...
Daily Voice

Hagerstown Homeowner Suffers Burns To Face, Body Lighting Indoor Fire-Pit

A Maryland woman suffered accidental burns when an indoor fire-pit flashed when she tried to light it in Washington County, state officials said. Members of the Funkstown Volunteer Fire Company responded to a home on Plumwood Circle in Hagerstown shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, where there was a reported fire that broke out on a coffee table in the living room.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
echo-pilot.com

Shots fired on Antrim Way in Greencastle; Massachusetts man arrested

A Massachusetts man was arrested after Greencastle police responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of South Antrim Way at 8:54 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12. The investigation led police to Hector Hernandez, 37, of Springfield, who was found walking along East Baltimore Street and arrested. THE...
GREENCASTLE, PA
wypr.org

The future of the Bay Bridge

Seven decades ago, the construction of the Bay Bridge was the largest public-works project in Maryland’s history. It knitted the Western and Eastern Shores together, and paved the way for economic growth in the nine eastern counties. Lydia Woolever, a senior editor for Baltimore Magazine, tells us about the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

