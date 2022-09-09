Love space? Enjoy gazing at the stars at night? Ever wondered what it would be like to fall into a black hole? Find out at our planetarium shows. As always, they are are family friendly and open to anyone. You do not need to be an ODU student to attended. Recommended for ages 4 and up. You never quite know how infants and toddlers will react to a dark planetarium. Some love it. Some do not.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO