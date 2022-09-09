Read full article on original website
Public Planetarium Show
Love space? Enjoy gazing at the stars at night? Ever wondered what it would be like to fall into a black hole? Find out at our planetarium shows. As always, they are are family friendly and open to anyone. You do not need to be an ODU student to attended. Recommended for ages 4 and up. You never quite know how infants and toddlers will react to a dark planetarium. Some love it. Some do not.
80s Themed Rock Wall Climbing Social
Climb, eat, mingle, repeat! Try something new and stop by the Student Recreation Center rock climbing wall for fun, friends, and free pizza! No experience is necessary. Bring a friend and join us for a fun time!
Virginia Beach City Public Schools Information Table
Great support, high achievement, abundant resources and cultural diversity are hallmarks of Virginia Beach City Public Schools. Stop by Webb Center, North Mall to learn more about Virginia Beach City Public Schools!
Hope House Foundation Information Table
Employers on campus hiring ODU students - The Hope House Foundation is an organization that focuses on the right of people with disabilities to have full inclusion in the community. Stop by Webb Center, North Mall to learn more about Hope House Foundation to see what they have to offer you!
Hope House Foundation Virtual Information Session
The Hope House Foundation is an organization that focuses on the rights of people with disabilities to have full inclusion in the community. Join us on Zoom to learn more about Hope House Foundation and what they have to offer you!
