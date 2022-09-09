ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

cbs4indy.com

Police search for suspect tied to rash of thefts from vehicles

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is a suspect in a rash of thefts from vehicles that occurred in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. According to the sheriff’s department, the suspect is...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD releases car description in deadly hit and run from August

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released the description of a car they believe involved in the deadly hit and run that claimed the life of 81-year-old Tom Hembree. On the night of August 7, IMPD officers responded to the intersection of Mann Road and West...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

5 Castleton burglary suspects caught on camera

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five burglary suspects who were caught on camera while robbing a Castleton home last week. https://cbs4indy.com/news/indycrime/5-castleton-burglary-suspects-caught-on-camera/
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 arrested after Indianapolis taxi driver killed

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police arrested two people accused of killing a taxi driver over the weekend. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 30-year-old James Riley and 29-year-old Alysianna Martin were arrest Tuesday on murder charges. Their arrests come after 55-year-old Abdukadir Filanwaa found shot to death inside his taxi...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man charged with murder of girlfriend in Lafayette Walmart shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Money issues. A domestic argument. A loaded revolver. Recently released court documents and surveillance footage are revealing more information about what led up to a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Lafayette, Indiana earlier this month. 28-year-old Anthony J. Perez now faces...
LAFAYETTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Arrest made in June deadly shooting on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of 23-year-old Payton Wilson, who was killed in June. On June 30, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of Harlan Street on reports of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 hurt after shooting over narcotics deal

INDIANAPOLIS – A man was hurt after an overnight shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Police were called to 7400 Bancaster Drive near 79th Street just before 1:00 a.m. on a report of a person shot. Officers located a man just outside of a residence with injuries from...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

‘Always there to help us’: Friend remembers man killed in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Loved ones are mourning the loss of a man gunned down early Monday morning in an east side neighborhood, while police continue to search for his killer. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers with East District were called to the area of E. 18th Street and N. Dequincy Street just before 1 a.m. Monday for a report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police looking for Indianapolis woman who took four children

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help finding a woman who they say took off with four of her children before DCS could take them into their custody. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 36-year-old Britnie Stewart was last seen on September 8. She is the non-custodial mother of:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Twin brothers get over 3 years for Speedway gun store burglary

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A pair of twin brothers who rammed a stolen car into a Speedway gun store to steal weapons were sentenced to over three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to theft, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Jayveon Majors, age 19, was sentenced to...
SPEEDWAY, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Man, dog found dead in truck outside PetSmart in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Detectives are trying to determine how a man and dog died after their bodies were found in a Chevy pickup truck outside a PetSmart in Greenfield on Tuesday. According to the Greenfield Police Department, the bodies were discovered at 12:45 p.m. in the parking lot near the front of the business on […]
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Person seriously injured in shooting on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in “serious condition” after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to E. 21st Street & N. Arlington Avenue after a driver pulled over and flagged someone down to call 911.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy Muslim community shaken after taxi driver found shot to death

INDIANAPOLIS — Funeral services were held today for an Indianapolis cab driver who was shot to death over the weekend. Abdukadir Filanwaa, 55, was found dead inside his taxi early Saturday morning. A little after 4 a.m. a 911 caller reported that a taxi cab had been sitting at the corner of 11th street and Central Avenue for an extended period of time.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Police Identify Man Who Drowned In Winona Lake Tuesday Morning

WINONA LAKE - The man whose body was recovered from Winona Lake Tuesday morning has been identified as Anthony Steven Milton, 25, of 533 E. Center St., Warsaw. At approximately 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, Warsaw police were dispatched to check on the welfare of a man with red hair yelling at passing motorists while on the property of Walgreens, 2400 E. Center St. About six minutes later, officers checked the area but were unable to locate the man, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon from WPD Public Information Officer Capt. Brad Kellar.
WINONA LAKE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Witnesses saw driver run red light before deadly crash, say children in suspect’s vehicle were crying

INDIANAPOLIS – For witnesses at the scene, it was clear: the driver ran a red light. It cost one man his life. Ismael Beltran-Torres now faces seven counts in connection with the Labor Day weekend crash at U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue on the south side, including causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing catastrophic injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person 18 or under.
abc57.com

Four arrested in Kosciusko County narcotics investigation

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - Four people were arrested for illegal drug activity in Warsaw on Thursday, according to the Warsaw Police Department. On Thursday, officers with the Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team performed a search warrant in the 2400 block of W 250 S in Warsaw. Officers were searching for illegal drugs and items associated with the selling of illegal drugs after receiving several tips from citizens.
WARSAW, IN

