Police search for suspect tied to rash of thefts from vehicles
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is a suspect in a rash of thefts from vehicles that occurred in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. According to the sheriff’s department, the suspect is...
IMPD releases car description in deadly hit and run from August
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released the description of a car they believe involved in the deadly hit and run that claimed the life of 81-year-old Tom Hembree. On the night of August 7, IMPD officers responded to the intersection of Mann Road and West...
Kokomo police search for thirsty thief who stole shopping carts full of beer
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are searching for a thirsty thief accused of walking out of Kroger not once, but twice, with a shopping cart full of beer. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the theft occurred on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 at the Kroger located at 606 N. Dixon Road.
Plainfield quadruple shooting suspect identified; still at large
The Plainfield police department is searching for a murder suspect who remains at large after four people were shot at an extended stay motel in Plainfield on Saturday. https://cbs4indy.com/news/indycrime/plainfield-quadruple-shooting-suspect-identified-still-at-large/
5 Castleton burglary suspects caught on camera
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five burglary suspects who were caught on camera while robbing a Castleton home last week. https://cbs4indy.com/news/indycrime/5-castleton-burglary-suspects-caught-on-camera/
2 arrested after Indianapolis taxi driver killed
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police arrested two people accused of killing a taxi driver over the weekend. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 30-year-old James Riley and 29-year-old Alysianna Martin were arrest Tuesday on murder charges. Their arrests come after 55-year-old Abdukadir Filanwaa found shot to death inside his taxi...
Man charged with murder of girlfriend in Lafayette Walmart shooting
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Money issues. A domestic argument. A loaded revolver. Recently released court documents and surveillance footage are revealing more information about what led up to a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Lafayette, Indiana earlier this month. 28-year-old Anthony J. Perez now faces...
Arrest made in June deadly shooting on Indy’s near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of 23-year-old Payton Wilson, who was killed in June. On June 30, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of Harlan Street on reports of a person shot.
1 hurt after shooting over narcotics deal
INDIANAPOLIS – A man was hurt after an overnight shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Police were called to 7400 Bancaster Drive near 79th Street just before 1:00 a.m. on a report of a person shot. Officers located a man just outside of a residence with injuries from...
‘Always there to help us’: Friend remembers man killed in east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Loved ones are mourning the loss of a man gunned down early Monday morning in an east side neighborhood, while police continue to search for his killer. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers with East District were called to the area of E. 18th Street and N. Dequincy Street just before 1 a.m. Monday for a report of a person shot.
Police looking for Indianapolis woman who took four children
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help finding a woman who they say took off with four of her children before DCS could take them into their custody. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 36-year-old Britnie Stewart was last seen on September 8. She is the non-custodial mother of:
Twin brothers get over 3 years for Speedway gun store burglary
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A pair of twin brothers who rammed a stolen car into a Speedway gun store to steal weapons were sentenced to over three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to theft, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Jayveon Majors, age 19, was sentenced to...
Man, dog found dead in truck outside PetSmart in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Detectives are trying to determine how a man and dog died after their bodies were found in a Chevy pickup truck outside a PetSmart in Greenfield on Tuesday. According to the Greenfield Police Department, the bodies were discovered at 12:45 p.m. in the parking lot near the front of the business on […]
IMPD: Person seriously injured in shooting on city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in “serious condition” after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to E. 21st Street & N. Arlington Avenue after a driver pulled over and flagged someone down to call 911.
Indy Muslim community shaken after taxi driver found shot to death
INDIANAPOLIS — Funeral services were held today for an Indianapolis cab driver who was shot to death over the weekend. Abdukadir Filanwaa, 55, was found dead inside his taxi early Saturday morning. A little after 4 a.m. a 911 caller reported that a taxi cab had been sitting at the corner of 11th street and Central Avenue for an extended period of time.
Suspected shooter of Richmond cop Seara Burton back in Indiana
The man accused of critically injuring Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton has been extradited back to Indiana from an Ohio jail.
Times-Union Newspaper
Police Identify Man Who Drowned In Winona Lake Tuesday Morning
WINONA LAKE - The man whose body was recovered from Winona Lake Tuesday morning has been identified as Anthony Steven Milton, 25, of 533 E. Center St., Warsaw. At approximately 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, Warsaw police were dispatched to check on the welfare of a man with red hair yelling at passing motorists while on the property of Walgreens, 2400 E. Center St. About six minutes later, officers checked the area but were unable to locate the man, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon from WPD Public Information Officer Capt. Brad Kellar.
Witnesses saw driver run red light before deadly crash, say children in suspect’s vehicle were crying
INDIANAPOLIS – For witnesses at the scene, it was clear: the driver ran a red light. It cost one man his life. Ismael Beltran-Torres now faces seven counts in connection with the Labor Day weekend crash at U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue on the south side, including causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing catastrophic injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person 18 or under.
Witness describes discovery of key evidence in case of missing baby Amiah
INDIANAPOLIS — In the days after Amber Robertson’s daughter disappeared in March of 2019, she was criticized on social media for sharing photographs of herself relaxing poolside at a westside Indianapolis hotel while volunteers and police searched for baby Amiah. At the time, the media was provided a...
abc57.com
Four arrested in Kosciusko County narcotics investigation
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - Four people were arrested for illegal drug activity in Warsaw on Thursday, according to the Warsaw Police Department. On Thursday, officers with the Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team performed a search warrant in the 2400 block of W 250 S in Warsaw. Officers were searching for illegal drugs and items associated with the selling of illegal drugs after receiving several tips from citizens.
