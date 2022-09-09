ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soneh Aravim
5d ago

Easy solution. Boat them 15 miles out and have them swim back. If they make it, let them go.

SEPR
5d ago

Will they go to jail? That’s the real test. We need thugs OFF THE STREETS!!!!

B.W
4d ago

and this clown is smiling....not knowing that karma's smile shines brighter.

WGN TV

Man charged after allegedly pickpocketing women on CTA

CHICAGO — A man was arrested Monday after allegedly pickpocketing multiple women on the CTA. Guy Davis, 57, was arrested in the 100 block of North Wells. He has been charged with three counts of theft and two counts of identify theft. Police believe he is responsible for pickpocketing...
fox32chicago.com

Man seriously injured in early morning West Side shooting

CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday. Police say the victim, 36, was outside in the 4100 block of West Jackson Boulevard around 5 a.m. when he was shot in the right elbow. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital...
fox32chicago.com

18-year-old man fatally shot in North Chicago

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. - An 18-year-old man is dead following a shooting Monday night in suburban North Chicago. Officers responding to a call of shots fired around 10:45 p.m. located a seriously injured man with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Spruce Drive, according to North Chicago police.
CBS Chicago

Man arrested at CTA Red Line stop with a gun, silencer, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was arrested at a CTA stop on Monday who allegedly had weapons on him, according to police.The arrest on the CTA Red Line took place when police spotted a man smoking. When officers when up to Joshua Nelson, 36, they said not only was he smoking, but he also had a gun at the 79th Street Station on Monday.Police said Nelson was also carrying a laser sight and a silencer.
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old girl shot multiple times on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. At about 12:16 p.m., the teen was in the 1100 block of South Troy when she was shot multiple times, police said. She self-transported to an area hospital in good condition. The circumstances of the shooting are...
WGN TV

Food delivery driver shot on West Side

CHICAGO — A food delivery driver was shot Tuesday afternoon on the West Side. At around 1:20 p.m., police responded to the 3800 block of Lexington on the report of a shooting. A 19-year-old man was sustained a gunshot wound to the arm while sitting inside a vehicle, police...
WGN TV

WGN TV

