Mourners have queued throughout the night to wait to pay their respects to the Queen as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall. On Wednesday (14 September), members of the public were warned that they could face a “30-hour wait” to catch a glimpse of the late monarch’s coffin.With the British renowned for their strict observance of queuing protocol, social media users have joked that British people have been “preparing and training” for this moment all their lives.“Guys, check out this queue to see the Queen lying-in-state,” began one user on TikTok over a map of the current queue route...

U.K. ・ 23 MINUTES AGO