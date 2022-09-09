ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 500,000 Shares Held by Ziff Davis

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. CCSI (the "Company" or "Consensus") announced today the pricing of an underwritten offering of 500,000 shares of its common stock currently owned by Ziff Davis, Inc. ("Ziff Davis"), Consensus's former parent company at a price of $46.00 per share (before underwriting discounts and commissions). Consensus is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the debt-for-equity exchange (as described below).
MARKETS
Benzinga

Esports Entertainment Group Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

Hoboken, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2022) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL (the "Company") today announced that it is commencing an underwritten public offering of shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase common stock. All of the securities in the offering are to be sold by the Company. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

LightPath Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

LightPath Technologies LPTH reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LightPath Technologies missed estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.02. Revenue was up $575 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why BioAffinity Technologies Shares Are Skyrocketing

BioAffinity Technologies Inc BIAF shares are trading higher by 15.5% to $4.78 during Wednesday's trading session after the company announced publication of its research in high-throughput flow cytometry analysis of sputum in PLOS ONE. What Else?. BioAffinity Technologies says the company is addressing the need for noninvasive diagnosis of early-stage...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Financials#Sales Representatives#Clinical Research#Product Mix#Financial Reporting#Business Industry#Linus Business#Forwardlooking#Company
Benzinga

Looking Into Cisco Systems's Recent Short Interest

Cisco Systems's (NASDAQ:CSCO) short percent of float has fallen 13.68% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 33.87 million shares sold short, which is 0.82% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates

This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Despite Recent Market Pressures, Cannabis REITs Are Growing Like Weeds. Several Industry Execs Explain Why

REITs are becoming more popular in the cannabis industry because companies are starved for capital. There are several types of REITs including equity REITs, mortgage REITs, hybrid REITs and sector REITs. Cannabis REITs are growing like weeds amid an uncertain regulatory landscape. Several cannabis execs talked about the advantages of...
CHICAGO, IL
Benzinga

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in International Game Technology PLC with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2022 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors ofInternational Game Technology PLC ("IGT" or "the Company") IGT for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

TG THERAPEUTICS DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TG Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against TG Therapeutics, Inc. ("TG Therapeutics" or the "Company") TGTX in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired TG Therapeutics securities between January 15, 2020 and May 31, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 16, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 2.90% to $300.90 Wednesday morning. The stock appears to be rebounding following Tuesday's market selloff. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component sector, including Tesla, were trading lower Tuesday amid overall market weakness as August CPI readings showed inflation came in greater than expected.
STOCKS
Benzinga

(LUMN) - Analyzing Lumen Technologies's Short Interest

Lumen Technologies's (NYSE:LUMN) short percent of float has risen 4.24% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 150.72 million shares sold short, which is 16.49% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 14.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

AD Systems Addresses Acute Care Setting Needs with DualSwing™

EVERETT, Wash. (PRWEB) September 14, 2022. AD Systems, a leading manufacturer and solution provider of specialized interior sliding door systems and part of the Allegion family of brands, announces the launch of its newest product offering, DualSwing™. Designed for use in acute care settings, the smoke-rated DualSwing door system features a large primary door and a smaller auxiliary leaf that can open to accommodate patient beds, CT scanners, MRI suites, Cath labs and other large equipment. This single-source swing door assembly provides the same sleek profiles and durable construction AD Systems is known for, making it ideal for projects that need flexible openings like healthcare facilities with inpatient rooms, med-surge patient rooms, hospital imaging rooms and more.
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Important Biotech Catalysts For September 14, 2022 - End Of The Day Summary

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted fast track designation for the development of TRACON’s TCON lead asset envafolimab (KN035) for patients with locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma (UPS) and myxofibrosarcoma (MFS) who have progressed on one or two prior lines of chemotherapy. TRACON shares traded as high as 5.26 percent, in a range of $1.9 to $2 on day volume of 111.77 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $1.9.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Compass Minerals Announces Selection of Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) Technology Provider, Attractive Economics and Positive Sustainability Profile for First Phase of Lithium Project

Compass Minerals CMP, a leading global provider of essential minerals, today announced the achievement of several key milestones and provided strategic updates regarding development of its previously identified, approximately 2.4 mMT lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) resource on the Great Salt Lake. Phase one of development is expected to be located on the east side of the Great Salt Lake where a significant portion of the company's existing infrastructure is located.
OGDEN, UT
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
82K+
Followers
166K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy