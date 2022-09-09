Hoboken, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2022) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL (the "Company") today announced that it is commencing an underwritten public offering of shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase common stock. All of the securities in the offering are to be sold by the Company. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.

