Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 500,000 Shares Held by Ziff Davis
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. CCSI (the "Company" or "Consensus") announced today the pricing of an underwritten offering of 500,000 shares of its common stock currently owned by Ziff Davis, Inc. ("Ziff Davis"), Consensus's former parent company at a price of $46.00 per share (before underwriting discounts and commissions). Consensus is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the debt-for-equity exchange (as described below).
Benzinga
Esports Entertainment Group Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Hoboken, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2022) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL (the "Company") today announced that it is commencing an underwritten public offering of shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase common stock. All of the securities in the offering are to be sold by the Company. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.
LightPath Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights
LightPath Technologies LPTH reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LightPath Technologies missed estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.02. Revenue was up $575 thousand from the same...
Why BioAffinity Technologies Shares Are Skyrocketing
BioAffinity Technologies Inc BIAF shares are trading higher by 15.5% to $4.78 during Wednesday's trading session after the company announced publication of its research in high-throughput flow cytometry analysis of sputum in PLOS ONE. What Else?. BioAffinity Technologies says the company is addressing the need for noninvasive diagnosis of early-stage...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Looking Into Cisco Systems's Recent Short Interest
Cisco Systems's (NASDAQ:CSCO) short percent of float has fallen 13.68% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 33.87 million shares sold short, which is 0.82% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates
This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed
It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote FOR RIV Capital's Board
Institutional Shareholder Services joins Glass Lewis in support of all seven of the Company's Board nominees. RIV Capital's Board nominees are well equipped with the relevant industry expertise, experience and qualifications to execute on RIV Capital's strategic vision to become a leader in the cannabis market. Vote FOR RIV Capital's...
EXCLUSIVE: Despite Recent Market Pressures, Cannabis REITs Are Growing Like Weeds. Several Industry Execs Explain Why
REITs are becoming more popular in the cannabis industry because companies are starved for capital. There are several types of REITs including equity REITs, mortgage REITs, hybrid REITs and sector REITs. Cannabis REITs are growing like weeds amid an uncertain regulatory landscape. Several cannabis execs talked about the advantages of...
Benzinga
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in International Game Technology PLC with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2022 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors ofInternational Game Technology PLC ("IGT" or "the Company") IGT for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether...
'More Difficult Environment' Forces Bullish Analyst To Jump Ship On $180 Billion Tech Giant
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Adobe Inc ADBE to Neutral from Buy, and cut his Q4, FY23 estimates with a price target of $440, down from $480, ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Channel checks this quarter indicated a more complex environment than expected, even allowing for a challenging...
Benzinga
TG THERAPEUTICS DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TG Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against TG Therapeutics, Inc. ("TG Therapeutics" or the "Company") TGTX in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired TG Therapeutics securities between January 15, 2020 and May 31, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 16, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 2.90% to $300.90 Wednesday morning. The stock appears to be rebounding following Tuesday's market selloff. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component sector, including Tesla, were trading lower Tuesday amid overall market weakness as August CPI readings showed inflation came in greater than expected.
(LUMN) - Analyzing Lumen Technologies's Short Interest
Lumen Technologies's (NYSE:LUMN) short percent of float has risen 4.24% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 150.72 million shares sold short, which is 16.49% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 14.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Plunge In Reaction To CPI Data: What's Going On?
Bitcoin BTC/USD was plunging almost 10% lower on Tuesday in an exaggerated reaction to the bearish price action in the general markets, which saw the S&P 500 dive about 4%. Over the same 24-hour trading period, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD tumbled about 7% lower. Consumer price index data (CPI)...
Benzinga
AD Systems Addresses Acute Care Setting Needs with DualSwing™
EVERETT, Wash. (PRWEB) September 14, 2022. AD Systems, a leading manufacturer and solution provider of specialized interior sliding door systems and part of the Allegion family of brands, announces the launch of its newest product offering, DualSwing™. Designed for use in acute care settings, the smoke-rated DualSwing door system features a large primary door and a smaller auxiliary leaf that can open to accommodate patient beds, CT scanners, MRI suites, Cath labs and other large equipment. This single-source swing door assembly provides the same sleek profiles and durable construction AD Systems is known for, making it ideal for projects that need flexible openings like healthcare facilities with inpatient rooms, med-surge patient rooms, hospital imaging rooms and more.
Important Biotech Catalysts For September 14, 2022 - End Of The Day Summary
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted fast track designation for the development of TRACON’s TCON lead asset envafolimab (KN035) for patients with locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma (UPS) and myxofibrosarcoma (MFS) who have progressed on one or two prior lines of chemotherapy. TRACON shares traded as high as 5.26 percent, in a range of $1.9 to $2 on day volume of 111.77 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $1.9.
Benzinga
Compass Minerals Announces Selection of Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) Technology Provider, Attractive Economics and Positive Sustainability Profile for First Phase of Lithium Project
Compass Minerals CMP, a leading global provider of essential minerals, today announced the achievement of several key milestones and provided strategic updates regarding development of its previously identified, approximately 2.4 mMT lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) resource on the Great Salt Lake. Phase one of development is expected to be located on the east side of the Great Salt Lake where a significant portion of the company's existing infrastructure is located.
UBS To Boost Its Dividend By 10%; Expects Buybacks To Surpass $5B
UBS Group AG UBS looks to increase its dividend by 10% to $0.55 per share, adding its board intends to propose at the 2023 annual meeting and expects its 2022 share repurchases to exceed $5 billion. As of September 9, UBS bought back $4.1 billion in shares. UBS would guide...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
82K+
Followers
166K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0