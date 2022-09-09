Read full article on original website
Jake Paul sends warning to Nate Diaz after finishing UFC deal: 'I'll slap the Stockton out of him'
LOS ANGELES – Jake Paul is down to throw hands with Stockton’s finest. The YouTuber turned professional boxer is interested in fighting MMA star Nate Diaz – who just fought out his UFC contract this past Saturday with a submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.
Hasbulla Magomedov – known as ‘Mini Khabib’ – signs five-year contract with UFC after talks with chief Dana White
HASBULLA MAGOMEDOV has signed a five-year contract with UFC, according to reports. The Russian social media sensation, 19, is known as the "mini Khabib" after UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov. And while he is unlikely to follow in his compatriot's footsteps by fighting in the octagon, he is set to have...
Joe Rogan blown away by Nate Diaz (almost) having the ultimate shoutout to Stockton in UFC sendoff
If Nate Diaz could be defined by one thing – and one thing only – it’s that he hails from Stockton. His Twitter handle isn’t @NateDiaz209 for nothing. The 209 is included for Stockton’s area code, and Diaz reps where he’s from every chance he gets.
Social media star Hasbulla Magomedov signs stunning five-year contract with UFC just as rivalry with MMA superstar Conor McGregor is heating up... but Dana White plans to use Russian for media and appearances with 'no fights yet'
Social media superstar Hasbulla Magomedov has signed a five-year contract with the UFC as the sport's President Dana White brings the Russian on-board. Magomedov has been a prominent ringside figure at the octagon and has established close ties with White and also former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The TikTok celebrity,...
John Cena & Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Hold Hands At Vince McMahon’s 77th Birthday
The 'Peacemaker' actor looked loved up at the big bash for his buddy Vince, who was seen for the first time since retiring as the head of the WWE last month.
Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Swimsuit Photos
A onetime UFC star, Paige VanZant is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling and Bare Knuckle Fighting. In addition to her work as a fighter, VanZant is also a well-established social media presence. She has amassed over three million followers on her Instagram account alone. VanZant has developed a knack...
EXCLUSIVE – Robert Whittaker on Nate Diaz’s UFC 279 Victory; ‘He Makes a Mockery of It Sometimes’
Former UFC middleweight world champion Robert Whittaker sat down for an exclusive interview with James Lynch of MiddleEasy to talk about this past weekend’s UFC 279 card. The event featured an unprecedented shake-up that resulted in a majority of the main card bouts being reshuffled 36 hours from showtime. In the end, things went off without and hitch, and fans were treated to a card that many believe was better than what they were previously promised.
Nate Diaz says he “lost count” of how much money the UFC paid him to stay on UFC 279
Nate Diaz says he ‘lost count’ of how much money the UFC paid him to stay on at UFC 279. It was indeed a debacle – Khamzat Chimaev was was originally supposed to fight Nate Diaz in the welterweight main event – but ‘Borz’ weighed in more than 7 pounds heavy.
Ronda Rousey shares her thoughts on Brock Lesnar, reveals what surprised her most about ‘The Beast’
Ronda Rousey is sharing her thoughts on Brock Lesnar, revealing what surprised her most about ‘The Beast’. The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Rousey, 35, (12-2 MMA) retired from MMA back in 2016 and was the first female fighter inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jake Paul Reveals Who He Wants To Fight After Anderson Silva
Jake Paul is going to be fighting against Anderson Silva on October 29th, and fans are curious as to how this one is going to go down. Silva is a legend when it comes to the MMA world, and in boxing, he has already come through with some impressive performances. Having said that, Jake has a bit more boxing experience, and it is likely that he wins the match.
UFC Fighter Elias Theodorou Dead at 34 After Cancer Battle
The MMA world is mourning the loss of one of its stars. Elias Theodorou, a Canadian mixed martial artist, who also competed for the UFC throughout his career, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 34 after a private battle with liver cancer. Theodorou's rep confirmed the tragic news to a TSN broadcaster, who shared the statement on social media.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Fires Back At The Game After His Latest Diss
50 Cent fired back at The Game's recent diss in a post on Instagram, Monday. The Los Angeles rapper had called out 50 during a performance at Houston's Legends Only Concert. "Oh no, you making me nervous now you know it’s not safe around me when i’m nervous. LOL," 50 captioned a video of The Game's comments.
Video: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva first faceoff for boxing match
LOS ANGELES – Jake Paul and Anderson Silva faced off for the first time ahead of their upcoming boxing match at Monday’s press conference. Paul (5-0) will take on the challenge many people have been asking for when he takes on former longtime UFC middleweight champ Silva (3-1) in an eight-round bout at 187 pounds on Oct. 23 in Phoenix.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua: ‘They made him”
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he believes Anthony Joshua was created by his promoters, and he wasn’t born to be a champion. Wilder says Joshua’s management “bought” his belts, and as a result, he wasn’t ready for when he finally started fighting quality opposition.
MMAmania.com
Idiot UFC fan heckles Khamzat for missing weight, gets phone slapped to the ground (Video)
Undefeated UFC welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his UFC 279 main event against Nate Diaz, then doubled down on his villainy by flipping off the disapproving crowd at last Friday’s UFC 279 ceremonial weigh ins. Blame the lack of muslims. Unfortunately for “Borz,” one UFC fan looking...
Yardbarker
WWE star has officially turned babyface
PWInsider is reporting that WWE is now officially listing Kevin Owens as a babyface on their internal roster. The face turn was obvious but had not officially been acknowledged until recently. Owens is being pushed as one of the top faces of the Raw brand. Last night on Raw, he...
WWE・
Yardbarker
Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr: Former heavyweight champ throws down the gauntlet
Andy Ruiz Jr has taken to Twitter to formally confirm his desire to meet Deontay Wilder in the ring. Wilder has not fought since his trilogy defeat to Tyson Fury, but has recently returned to training and will be going toe-to-toe with Robert Helenius next month. Presuming Wilder wins his...
PWMania
Kevin Nash Reveals Why He Sued WCW, Talks How Much He Made in TNA, Dixie Carter
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash and Sean Oliver talk about WCW/NWO contracts on this week’s “Kliq This” podcast. Nash talked about merchandise checks for NWO in WCW and his royalties on NWO shirts:. “I don’t recall ever seeing a merchandise check in WCW. Not a dime....
WWE・
TMZ.com
Trevor Bauer Says He Has Video Proving Assault Accuser Lied About Injuries
Trevor Bauer is asking a judge to throw out a lawsuit filed by the woman who accused him of sexual assault ... claiming he has video proof, taken from bed after their second sexual encounter, which proves she lied about her injuries. TMZ Sports obtained a motion filed by 31-year-old...
MLB・
Brendan Schaub responds after Dana White goes off on his comments about UFC 279: “You’re not special, you’re not original. You’re a low budget Vince McMahon”
Brendan Schaub is responding after Dana White went off on his comments about UFC 279. It all began back on Friday, September 9th when Khamzat Chimaev missed weight big time prior to his scheduled welterweight main event match-up with Nate Diaz at UFC 279. Chaos ensued and fights were changed so the Saturday night fights in Vegas could continue.
