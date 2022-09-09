ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Social media star Hasbulla Magomedov signs stunning five-year contract with UFC just as rivalry with MMA superstar Conor McGregor is heating up... but Dana White plans to use Russian for media and appearances with 'no fights yet'

Social media superstar Hasbulla Magomedov has signed a five-year contract with the UFC as the sport's President Dana White brings the Russian on-board. Magomedov has been a prominent ringside figure at the octagon and has established close ties with White and also former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The TikTok celebrity,...
MiddleEasy

EXCLUSIVE – Robert Whittaker on Nate Diaz’s UFC 279 Victory; ‘He Makes a Mockery of It Sometimes’

Former UFC middleweight world champion Robert Whittaker sat down for an exclusive interview with James Lynch of MiddleEasy to talk about this past weekend’s UFC 279 card. The event featured an unprecedented shake-up that resulted in a majority of the main card bouts being reshuffled 36 hours from showtime. In the end, things went off without and hitch, and fans were treated to a card that many believe was better than what they were previously promised.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jake Paul Reveals Who He Wants To Fight After Anderson Silva

Jake Paul is going to be fighting against Anderson Silva on October 29th, and fans are curious as to how this one is going to go down. Silva is a legend when it comes to the MMA world, and in boxing, he has already come through with some impressive performances. Having said that, Jake has a bit more boxing experience, and it is likely that he wins the match.
E! News

UFC Fighter Elias Theodorou Dead at 34 After Cancer Battle

The MMA world is mourning the loss of one of its stars. Elias Theodorou, a Canadian mixed martial artist, who also competed for the UFC throughout his career, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 34 after a private battle with liver cancer. Theodorou's rep confirmed the tragic news to a TSN broadcaster, who shared the statement on social media.
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Fires Back At The Game After His Latest Diss

50 Cent fired back at The Game's recent diss in a post on Instagram, Monday. The Los Angeles rapper had called out 50 during a performance at Houston's Legends Only Concert. "Oh no, you making me nervous now you know it’s not safe around me when i’m nervous. LOL," 50 captioned a video of The Game's comments.
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua: ‘They made him”

By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he believes Anthony Joshua was created by his promoters, and he wasn’t born to be a champion. Wilder says Joshua’s management “bought” his belts, and as a result, he wasn’t ready for when he finally started fighting quality opposition.
Yardbarker

WWE star has officially turned babyface

PWInsider is reporting that WWE is now officially listing Kevin Owens as a babyface on their internal roster. The face turn was obvious but had not officially been acknowledged until recently. Owens is being pushed as one of the top faces of the Raw brand. Last night on Raw, he...
TMZ.com

Trevor Bauer Says He Has Video Proving Assault Accuser Lied About Injuries

Trevor Bauer is asking a judge to throw out a lawsuit filed by the woman who accused him of sexual assault ... claiming he has video proof, taken from bed after their second sexual encounter, which proves she lied about her injuries. TMZ Sports obtained a motion filed by 31-year-old...
bjpenndotcom

Brendan Schaub responds after Dana White goes off on his comments about UFC 279: “You’re not special, you’re not original. You’re a low budget Vince McMahon”

Brendan Schaub is responding after Dana White went off on his comments about UFC 279. It all began back on Friday, September 9th when Khamzat Chimaev missed weight big time prior to his scheduled welterweight main event match-up with Nate Diaz at UFC 279. Chaos ensued and fights were changed so the Saturday night fights in Vegas could continue.
