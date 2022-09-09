ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OK

okcfox.com

Oklahoma City Ballet: Ballet Under the Stars

The Oklahoma City Ballet is having their Ballet Under the Stars performance. It is free and open to the public so make sure to bring your folding chairs and get ready for a great night of music and dance. For more information visit okc.ballet.org and for tickets call (405) 848-8637.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Tulsa SPCA partners with 'Reservation Dogs' crew to help animals in Okmulgee

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa SPCA partnered with "Reservation Dogs" crew members to help animals in the town of Okmulgee last weekend. The teams provided 211 hours of free animal care for 116 animals, that included spay and neuter surgeries, vaccinations, heartworm testing, flea/tick/heartworm prevention medications, and grooming services like nail trims and hair cuts.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Moore Norman Tech Center opens new trail to keep Cross Country runners safe

MOORE (KOKH) — Moore cross-country runners will now have a safe place to train thanks to a new trail on Moore Norman Technology Center's South Penn. campus. Moore Public School cross-country runners used to train on main roads, risking their safety. Now they no longer have to, all thanks to the new trail.
MOORE, OK
405magazine.com

10 West OKC Restaurants You Need to Try Now

When we talk about the west side of the metro, we tend to think in terms of Mustang and Yukon, but there’s an amazing diversity of food between Portland and Rockwell and from NW 10th to NW Expressway. In terms of food, it’s one of the most diverse areas in the 405, including regional cuisine from Mexico, Central America, the Middle East and West Africa, among others. Here are 10 West Side Restaurants to Try Now.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in Norman, OK (Flavors From Around The World!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re looking for a great meal in Norman, OK, you’re in luck. We’ve put together a list of the 20 best restaurants in the area. From Italian to Mexican to American cuisine, there’s something for everyone on this list. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your next dining experience!
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Simple Modern begins domestic manufacturing operations in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Simple Modern, a leading producer of premium drinkware and consumer products hosted a special event on Wednesday to celebrate the start of the company's domestic manufacturing operations in Oklahoma City. Simple Modern employees, state and local leaders, company partners and members of the OKC community...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCFD: Fire breaks out on mattress in OKC duplex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One man was taken to a hospital after a fire broke out on his mattress. The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a fire started on a mattress at a duplex on the 2nd story on Wednesday. A male victim was upstairs and was rescued by...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City non-profit Palomar celebrates 5th anniversary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City non-profit for domestic violence celebrated its 5th anniversary on Tuesday. Palomar is a family justice center that collaborates with more than 40 community partners to help provide services for victims. Community leaders, Palomar staff, and survivors impacted by domestic violence gathered to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

USPS to host job fair in Oklahoma City this week

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The United States Postal Service has announced plans to host a job fair to fill City Carrier Assistants in Oklahoma City. The job fair will be held Thursday, September 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Oklahoma City Processing and Distribution Center. USPS personnel...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
OKLAHOMA STATE

