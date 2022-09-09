Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City Ballet: Ballet Under the Stars
The Oklahoma City Ballet is having their Ballet Under the Stars performance. It is free and open to the public so make sure to bring your folding chairs and get ready for a great night of music and dance. For more information visit okc.ballet.org and for tickets call (405) 848-8637.
okcfox.com
Tulsa SPCA partners with 'Reservation Dogs' crew to help animals in Okmulgee
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa SPCA partnered with "Reservation Dogs" crew members to help animals in the town of Okmulgee last weekend. The teams provided 211 hours of free animal care for 116 animals, that included spay and neuter surgeries, vaccinations, heartworm testing, flea/tick/heartworm prevention medications, and grooming services like nail trims and hair cuts.
Update: I-40 eastbound at Mustang, on-ramp now open
Crews with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation expect the closure to last several hours.
okcfox.com
Moore Norman Tech Center opens new trail to keep Cross Country runners safe
MOORE (KOKH) — Moore cross-country runners will now have a safe place to train thanks to a new trail on Moore Norman Technology Center's South Penn. campus. Moore Public School cross-country runners used to train on main roads, risking their safety. Now they no longer have to, all thanks to the new trail.
‘They weren’t reading the meter’: Customer at war with Edmond Electric over meter readings
It still feels like summer in September and many customers, including John Van Pelt, have been experiencing extraordinarily high electric bills.
‘Crawling Crooks’ hitting local businesses
On Friday morning Amber Alvarez, the owner of Los Aztecas Restaurant, walked into work to find one of the glass windows shattered and some of her hard-earned possessions looted.
405magazine.com
10 West OKC Restaurants You Need to Try Now
When we talk about the west side of the metro, we tend to think in terms of Mustang and Yukon, but there’s an amazing diversity of food between Portland and Rockwell and from NW 10th to NW Expressway. In terms of food, it’s one of the most diverse areas in the 405, including regional cuisine from Mexico, Central America, the Middle East and West Africa, among others. Here are 10 West Side Restaurants to Try Now.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City Zoo announces birth of rare, endangered Okapi calf
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced the birth of a rare, endangered okapi calf on Wednesday. The calf was born on Wednesday at 3:42 a.m. in the zoo's okapi barn. The male calf is the first offspring born to mother, Kayin, 6, and father, Bosomi, 4,...
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in Norman, OK (Flavors From Around The World!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re looking for a great meal in Norman, OK, you’re in luck. We’ve put together a list of the 20 best restaurants in the area. From Italian to Mexican to American cuisine, there’s something for everyone on this list. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your next dining experience!
okcfox.com
Simple Modern begins domestic manufacturing operations in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Simple Modern, a leading producer of premium drinkware and consumer products hosted a special event on Wednesday to celebrate the start of the company's domestic manufacturing operations in Oklahoma City. Simple Modern employees, state and local leaders, company partners and members of the OKC community...
KOCO
3-year-old girl found over weekend wandering southwest OKC neighborhood neighborhood
OKLAHOMA CITY — A 3-year-old girl was found wandering a neighborhood in southwest Oklahoma City. She was found alone, in the dark, early Saturday morning. Police spent hours knocking on doors until they got a 911 call from a worried grandma. Police said the 3-year-old girl was spending the...
okcfox.com
OKCFD: Fire breaks out on mattress in OKC duplex
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One man was taken to a hospital after a fire broke out on his mattress. The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a fire started on a mattress at a duplex on the 2nd story on Wednesday. A male victim was upstairs and was rescued by...
okcfox.com
Four juveniles arrested after car chase stretches from Edmond into Oklahoma City
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Four juveniles were arrested after an early morning car chase began in Edmond and went into Oklahoma City. Edmond police said an officer tried to do a traffic stop near the intersection of 15th and Fretz at 1:50 a.m. Police said the driver refused to stop, prompting a car chase.
Mesta Festa coming to Oklahoma City
A fun event that hopes to bring the community together will take place this weekend.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City non-profit Palomar celebrates 5th anniversary
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City non-profit for domestic violence celebrated its 5th anniversary on Tuesday. Palomar is a family justice center that collaborates with more than 40 community partners to help provide services for victims. Community leaders, Palomar staff, and survivors impacted by domestic violence gathered to...
okcfox.com
USPS to host job fair in Oklahoma City this week
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The United States Postal Service has announced plans to host a job fair to fill City Carrier Assistants in Oklahoma City. The job fair will be held Thursday, September 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Oklahoma City Processing and Distribution Center. USPS personnel...
KOCO
High school band students upset after they were unable to perform during OU game
NORMAN, Okla. — Hundreds of high school students were eager to perform at halftime of the University of Oklahoma game. They are now upset because hundreds of them didn’t even make it on the field. Rushing through the OU gates and trying to make it on the field...
kswo.com
Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
Law Enforcement Searching For Business Thief After String Of Break Ins
Law enforcement is looking for the people responsible for a string of business break-ins in Oklahoma and Pottawatomie counties. A restaurant manager in Shawnee said the monetary loss was something no business could afford. “This is a small business and I know it is hard for them to make their...
Rollover Crash Near Stillwater Leaves 1 Dead
OHP Troopers said a man is dead after a wreck near Stillwater caused his car to flip. OHP Troopers said James Goeringer was driving on Oklahoma State Highway 51 in Payne County around 4 p.m. Sunday when he swerved and over-corrected his car, hitting a ditch and causing the car to roll.
