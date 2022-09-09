Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
Catalytic converter thief targets Blue Lakes Baptist Church near Norman
Norman, Okla. (KOKH) — A catalytic converter was stolen from a church van near Norman on Friday and it was all caught on camera. Video shows a man in broad daylight stealing the part then leaving in a waiting get away car. TJ Van Dyke with Blue Lakes Baptist...
KOCO
The Village Police Department find missing 3-year-old, looking for aunt
THE VILLAGE, Okla. — The Village Police Department has found a missing 3-year-old who was last seen Tuesday evening and was believed to be with his aunt. Police, however, are still searching for the child's aunt, 42-year-old Alana Pedro, and want to speak with her. Before the child was found, he and Pedro were last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday near the area of Britton Road and North Pennsylvania Avenue.
okcfox.com
Four juveniles arrested after car chase stretches from Edmond into Oklahoma City
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Four juveniles were arrested after an early morning car chase began in Edmond and went into Oklahoma City. Edmond police said an officer tried to do a traffic stop near the intersection of 15th and Fretz at 1:50 a.m. Police said the driver refused to stop, prompting a car chase.
okcfox.com
'Makes you angry': Oklahomans fall victim to credit card skimming
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Think before you swipe. That's the message the Moore Police Department is sending after some Oklahomans say they had their credit card skimmed at various gas stations around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. One way you can make sure you're safe is by pulling on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police Looking For Person Who Crashed Into Cemetery In SW OKC
Police are still looking for the person who drove through a cemetery and crashed into a front yard on Monday night. The southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, near SW 104th and Western Ave., woke up to destruction. Michael Glovik said he was driving in southwest OKC Monday night when a pickup...
Arby’s employee shoots, kills coworker during workplace argument
An argument between two Arby's employees at the Memorial Road and MacArthur Blvd store Monday night ended when one shot and killed the other. The post Arby’s employee shoots, kills coworker during workplace argument appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Fast-food restaurant in OKC closed for day after 16-year-old employee allegedly kills co-worker
OKLAHOMA CITY — A usually busy fast-food restaurant in Oklahoma City was closed after a 16-year-old employee allegedly killed a co-worker. The entrances to the Arby’s were blocked and cars were turned away during the lunch hour. It all started with an argument between two workers at Arby’s...
okcfox.com
'More like a cuddly puppy': Oklahoma City police help capture pet wolf mix seen by daycare
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The "Big Bad Wolf" turns out to be more like a big cuddly puppy according to Oklahoma City police officers. A wolf was spotted near a daycare in the area of N. Hefner and Penn on Tuesday morning. When OKCPD officers arrived to the scene,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
Person shot in southwest Oklahoma City, police investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital. Officials say police arrived near South Central Avenue and found a person with a gunshot wound. The person told police that they were shot by someone in a white Nissan...
Woman claims she rented a condemned home
A Del City woman is saying she and her two young daughters are homeless after a landlord rented out a home to her that has now been condemned.
Attempted murder-suicide in OKC leaves one man dead, young girl clinging to life
A man is dead, and a young girl is fighting for her life in the hospital after what police said was an attempted murder-suicide.
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Employee shoots co-worker dead inside Arby's in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting at an Arby's in northwest Oklahoma City on Monday evening that left an employee dead. Officials say two employees started an argument inside an Arby's near North MacArthur Blvd and West Memorial Road before one employee shot the other. Reports say...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
okcfox.com
OCSO receives outpouring love, support following death of deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office has been showered in love since a shooting in Oklahoma City took the life of one of their deputies. It's been more than three weeks since Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed and Deputy Mark Johns was shot while serving an eviction notice, but the love from the community continues to pour in.
okcfox.com
Edmond Police Department announces retirement of K-9 Kor
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Edmond Police Department announced the retirement of K-9 Kor on Tuesday. K-9 Kor's narcotics alerts were responsible for over 500 arrests in Edmond during his career, police said in a Facebook post. K-9 Kor and his handler, Sgt. Hussey, were honored at Monday's city...
okcfox.com
Former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison moved to medical facility
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison was transferred to a medical facility on Tuesday. Jerome Ersland was a pharmacist at Reliable Pharmacy, a small south Oklahoma City pharmacy, in May of 2009 when two teenagers attempted to rob the business. Ersland fired one shot from his Taurus Judge revolver at the masked boys. One of the pellets from the shot hit Antwun Parker in the head, knocking him unconscious.
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Cash and pistol among items stolen from unlocked car in hotel parking lot
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for two suspects they believe are connected to a burglary of an unlocked car. Police said it happened in a hotel parking lot near SE 25th and I-35 Service Road. Police said cash was taken along with several items of...
okcfox.com
Arrest warrant issued for former Ninnekah superintendent Michael Bunch
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A warrant is out for the arrest of former Ninnekah superintendent Michael Bunch. The warrant is for one count of rape by instrumentation and one count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bunch is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on June 8 while...
KOCO
Person shot, killed after altercation at restaurant in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a 16-year-old suspect after a deadly shooting Monday night at a fast food restaurant in Oklahoma City. Around 7:15 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting at an Arby’s near Memorial Road and MacArthur Boulevard. Officers found a shooting victim inside the restaurant.
UPDATE: Troopers identify bodies discovered by child; declare possible victims of deadly car crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. *UPDATE* – The Oklahoma State Bureau of investigations and Delaware County Law Enforcement say they identified the two bodies discovered by a child in Delaware County. Officers identified the driver as Ronald Hogshooter, 46, of Frederick, Okla., and the passenger as Shelby Blackfox, 22, of Oklahoma...
Comments / 0