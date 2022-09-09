ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany, OK

The Village Police Department find missing 3-year-old, looking for aunt

THE VILLAGE, Okla. — The Village Police Department has found a missing 3-year-old who was last seen Tuesday evening and was believed to be with his aunt. Police, however, are still searching for the child's aunt, 42-year-old Alana Pedro, and want to speak with her. Before the child was found, he and Pedro were last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday near the area of Britton Road and North Pennsylvania Avenue.
'Makes you angry': Oklahomans fall victim to credit card skimming

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Think before you swipe. That's the message the Moore Police Department is sending after some Oklahomans say they had their credit card skimmed at various gas stations around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. One way you can make sure you're safe is by pulling on...
Person shot in southwest Oklahoma City, police investigating

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital. Officials say police arrived near South Central Avenue and found a person with a gunshot wound. The person told police that they were shot by someone in a white Nissan...
OCSO receives outpouring love, support following death of deputy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office has been showered in love since a shooting in Oklahoma City took the life of one of their deputies. It's been more than three weeks since Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed and Deputy Mark Johns was shot while serving an eviction notice, but the love from the community continues to pour in.
Edmond Police Department announces retirement of K-9 Kor

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Edmond Police Department announced the retirement of K-9 Kor on Tuesday. K-9 Kor's narcotics alerts were responsible for over 500 arrests in Edmond during his career, police said in a Facebook post. K-9 Kor and his handler, Sgt. Hussey, were honored at Monday's city...
Former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison moved to medical facility

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison was transferred to a medical facility on Tuesday. Jerome Ersland was a pharmacist at Reliable Pharmacy, a small south Oklahoma City pharmacy, in May of 2009 when two teenagers attempted to rob the business. Ersland fired one shot from his Taurus Judge revolver at the masked boys. One of the pellets from the shot hit Antwun Parker in the head, knocking him unconscious.
Person shot, killed after altercation at restaurant in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a 16-year-old suspect after a deadly shooting Monday night at a fast food restaurant in Oklahoma City. Around 7:15 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting at an Arby’s near Memorial Road and MacArthur Boulevard. Officers found a shooting victim inside the restaurant.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

