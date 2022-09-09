ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Ohio teachers can now carry guns in the classroom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As of September 12th, Ohio teachers are allowed to carry guns in the classroom, due to House Bill 99 going into effect. "Arming teachers is not the way to keep our children safe," said Melissa Cropper, a former educator and the president of the Ohio Federation of Teachers.
'Makes you angry': Oklahomans fall victim to credit card skimming

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Think before you swipe. That's the message the Moore Police Department is sending after some Oklahomans say they had their credit card skimmed at various gas stations around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. One way you can make sure you're safe is by pulling on...
Mental Health Monday: Depression and the Change of Seasons

Fall is in the air and with the change of seasons often comes a change in our moods. We take a look at Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as SAD, and how to spot the signs that you could be impacted by the changes in the weather. For more information...
