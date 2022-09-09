Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs executive order to bring relief Oklahoma farmers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Monday to try to deliver drought relief to Oklahoma farmers who have been hit hard by drought conditions. According to the executive order:. An Emergency Drought Commission is to be immediately formed and shall exist until it...
Abortion bill passes W.Va. Legislature, setting off firestorm of protest
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A bill banning abortion with very few exceptions is headed to the desk of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. The move by both the House and Senate on Tuesday set off a firestorm of protests that led to some being physically removed from the Capitol.
Study finds Oklahoma drivers have some of the worst road rage in the country
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study finds that Oklahoma drivers rank fourth in the country for the worst road rage. The Forbes Advisor team analyzed 10 different metrics from a survey of 5,000 U.S. drivers. "Drivers in the Sooner State were the third most likely in the nation...
'Parenting in the wild is no easy task': Alligator builds, guards nest in Oklahoma
MCCURTAIN COUNTY (KOKH) - Parenting in the wild is no easy task!. Officials posted a video showing an 8-foot alligator working hard since July to build a 6-foot nest at Red Slough Wildlife Management Area in southeastern Oklahoma. The alligator guarded the nest through August, spent 13 hours digging out...
Crews busy inspecting amusement rides for safety ahead of Oklahoma State Fair
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Crews are working to inspect amusement rides, making sure they're safe before the state fair kicks off Thursday. Oklahoma is one of only a handful of states that has state inspectors for rides. They've been out checking safety features since Sunday. The fair also has...
14 missing, endangered children rescued during operation 'Summer Knights'
NEW ORLEANS (WPDE) — Fourteen missing children in Louisiana have been rescued by U.S Marshals and eight arrests were made as part of operation "Summer Knights." The investigation ran from April 30 to Aug. 31, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans. Some of...
Ohio teachers can now carry guns in the classroom
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As of September 12th, Ohio teachers are allowed to carry guns in the classroom, due to House Bill 99 going into effect. "Arming teachers is not the way to keep our children safe," said Melissa Cropper, a former educator and the president of the Ohio Federation of Teachers.
Great Taste of a Fair: Here's the best foods at the Oklahoma State Fair this year
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The days are getting shorter and the temperature is getting lower at night, so that only means one thing: the Oklahoma State Fair is back. Packed full of live entertainment (Blue Oyster Cult! Foghat! Pig races!) and rides (the Sky Eye Wheel!), the State Fair officially opens to the public on Thursday.
'Makes you angry': Oklahomans fall victim to credit card skimming
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Think before you swipe. That's the message the Moore Police Department is sending after some Oklahomans say they had their credit card skimmed at various gas stations around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. One way you can make sure you're safe is by pulling on...
Mental Health Monday: Depression and the Change of Seasons
Fall is in the air and with the change of seasons often comes a change in our moods. We take a look at Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as SAD, and how to spot the signs that you could be impacted by the changes in the weather. For more information...
