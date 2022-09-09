NEW YORK - It's a height that most artists can only dream of: to be commissioned to paint a historic portrait of the First Lady of the United States. Six years ago, that honor was given to Brooklyn artist Sharon Sprung. In her Boerum Heights studio, Sprung told CBS2's Hannah Kliger about Michelle Obama's initial reaction when she saw the completed work."I really felt that she genuinely liked the painting and she noted certain things about it," Sprung says.So did the former president. "I want to thank Sharon Sprung for capturing everything I love about Michelle: her grace, her intelligence, and the...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO