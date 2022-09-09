ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox40jackson.com

New York City Dem endorses Republican Lee Zeldin instead of Gov. Kathy Hochul

A Democratic New York City councilman is crossing the political aisle and supporting a Republican challenger trying to unseat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Councilman Robert Holden, who represents parts of Queens, endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor Monday, citing the city’s crime woes and quality of life, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Meet the Brooklyn artist who painted Michelle Obama

NEW YORK -  It's a height that most artists can only dream of: to be commissioned to paint a historic portrait of the First Lady of the United States. Six years ago, that honor was given to Brooklyn artist Sharon Sprung. In her Boerum Heights studio, Sprung told CBS2's Hannah Kliger about Michelle Obama's initial reaction when she saw the completed work."I really felt that she genuinely liked the painting and she noted certain things about it," Sprung says.So did the former president. "I want to thank Sharon Sprung for capturing everything I love about Michelle: her grace, her intelligence, and the...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Georgia State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Abdul Ghani

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York City

Eric Adams wants to immediately grant working papers to nearly 10,000 southern border migrants to fill the desperate demand for workers in the city. Migrants who want to work have to apply for employment authorization with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services. But Adams did not make it clear whether they will favor city jobs or the private sector. According to NYPost.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

New York robbery suspect dies in thwarted attack, prompting call for 'stand your ground' self-defense law

With muggings skyrocketing in New York City, victims who fight back could be exposed to legal consequences under the city’s "murky" self-defense laws, according to experts. One recent case prompted Curtis Sliwa, a longtime public safety advocate who has led the Guardian Angels volunteer group for decades, to call on the Empire State to follow Florida's example and implement a "stand your ground" law to enhance a citizen's right to self-defense.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Judith Giuliani
Person
Donna Hanover
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Ivana Trump
Washington Square News

New state gun legislation isn’t enough, students say

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new gun control legislation package, which went into effect this month, includes a law which prohibits the concealed carry of firearms in certain “sensitive” locations, such as educational institutions, places of worship and public transportation. The new legislation will not impact NYU’s Washington Square or Brooklyn campuses, but students are concerned about its efficacy.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exaggeration#The New York Post#The Daily News
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $234 Million in Additional Food Assistance for September

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for September. All households participating in SNAP — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Brooklyn Judge Made Racist, Homophobic Remarks Before Getting Fired: Report

A Brooklyn judge was removed from the borough’s surrogate court last year after she allegedly made racist, homophobic, and xenophobic remarks directed at Hispanic people, according to the New York Daily News. In comments made “in the presence of United Court System personnel,” Judge Harriet Thompson allegedly derided gay men as “racist f-----s” out to “ruin me and try and get me,” claiming the “Holy Ghost” would get them in return. She also allegedly admitted that she assumed anyone with a Hispanic-sounding name was automatically a liar. “They have a deceitful trait that goes way back to Biblical times,” she...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
therealdeal.com

The problem with tenant screening reports

Claudinne Feliciano was probably the unluckiest winner of New York City’s housing lottery. In July 2015, she was selected for an affordable apartment at Hunter’s Point South Commons, a city-backed development in Queens. But instead of getting a new, rent-stabilized unit on the Long Island City waterfront, she ended up moving back in with her parents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy