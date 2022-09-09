Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Cardi B returns to her old, Bronx school surprising students and staff with a $100k donationWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"Bridget MulroyMonmouth County, NJ
Updates from Morristown Town Council Meeting, Introductions, Adoptions, Resolutions.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Adams hopes to put thousands of asylum seekers to work in NYC: 'Think about this for a moment'
Mayor Eric Adams is ready to put the thousands of asylum seekers to work after they were bused to New York City by the thousands from Texas this summer, saying it’s “imperative” they be employed.
fox40jackson.com
New York City Dem endorses Republican Lee Zeldin instead of Gov. Kathy Hochul
A Democratic New York City councilman is crossing the political aisle and supporting a Republican challenger trying to unseat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Councilman Robert Holden, who represents parts of Queens, endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor Monday, citing the city’s crime woes and quality of life, the New York Post reported.
Meet the Brooklyn artist who painted Michelle Obama
NEW YORK - It's a height that most artists can only dream of: to be commissioned to paint a historic portrait of the First Lady of the United States. Six years ago, that honor was given to Brooklyn artist Sharon Sprung. In her Boerum Heights studio, Sprung told CBS2's Hannah Kliger about Michelle Obama's initial reaction when she saw the completed work."I really felt that she genuinely liked the painting and she noted certain things about it," Sprung says.So did the former president. "I want to thank Sharon Sprung for capturing everything I love about Michelle: her grace, her intelligence, and the...
cuny.edu
NY Governor Hochul, Labor Sec. Walsh, U.S. Rep. Espaillat hail new CCNY-based Rangel Workforce Initiative
New York Governor Kathy Hochul and U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh gave high marks to The City College of New York-based Rangel Infrastructure Workforce Development Initiative (RIWI) as it embarks on its first major project to address the lack of modern infrastructure jobs throughout New York City. Launched...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York City
Eric Adams wants to immediately grant working papers to nearly 10,000 southern border migrants to fill the desperate demand for workers in the city. Migrants who want to work have to apply for employment authorization with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services. But Adams did not make it clear whether they will favor city jobs or the private sector. According to NYPost.
NY's attorney general is eyeing co-living companies as residents complain over 'scam' housing
With the easing of the pandemic, rents in New York City have risen significantly over the last six months, with the average rent now above $5,000 a month. Attorney General Letitia James’ office says co-living companies like Bungalow are being “monitored” after several complaints from tenants. [ more › ]
Lee Zeldin closing in on Kathy Hochul in New York governor's race: Poll
The battle for control of the Empire State could be closer than expected, with a new poll from a conservative polling firm showing New York gubernatorial contender Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) trailing incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul by only 6 points.
New York robbery suspect dies in thwarted attack, prompting call for 'stand your ground' self-defense law
With muggings skyrocketing in New York City, victims who fight back could be exposed to legal consequences under the city’s "murky" self-defense laws, according to experts. One recent case prompted Curtis Sliwa, a longtime public safety advocate who has led the Guardian Angels volunteer group for decades, to call on the Empire State to follow Florida's example and implement a "stand your ground" law to enhance a citizen's right to self-defense.
RELATED PEOPLE
How Did John Lennon’s Killer Do in Front of a New York Parole Board?
Mark David Chapman -- the man who killed John Lennon in cold blood the morning of December 8th, 1980 -- was recently up for parole. Chapman was up for parole for the 12th time at the end of August, according to New York corrections officials. And for the 12th time, his parole was denied.
Washington Square News
New state gun legislation isn’t enough, students say
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new gun control legislation package, which went into effect this month, includes a law which prohibits the concealed carry of firearms in certain “sensitive” locations, such as educational institutions, places of worship and public transportation. The new legislation will not impact NYU’s Washington Square or Brooklyn campuses, but students are concerned about its efficacy.
New York Declares a State of Emergency Over Poliovirus. Here’s What That Means
New York governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency over poliovirus to raise awareness about the virus and boost vaccination rates. As of early September, poliovirus has been detected in wastewater samples from the New York metro area and four New York counties, including Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, and Nassau County.
Homophobic, racist remarks from Brooklyn judge removed from the bench revealed
An affidavit filed by New York State Courts Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks shed light on homophobic and racist remarks made by a Brooklyn Surrogate Court judge that resulted in her removal from the bench last year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $234 Million in Additional Food Assistance for September
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for September. All households participating in SNAP — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy.
New York approves new private school regulations as yeshivas face mounting scrutiny
The new regulations follow a report alleging inadequate education at some Brooklyn yeshivas despite infusions of public money. The new framework approved by the state's Board of Regents follows allegations of inadequate basic instruction at some yeshivas in Brooklyn and the Hudson Valley. [ more › ]
fox40jackson.com
New York City homeless man sleeps on sidewalk with toaster oven, crisis worst ‘since Great Depression’
New York City sidewalks are showcasing a little shop of horrors. The humanitarian crisis of homelessness festers in broad daylight today just steps from the tourist-packed heart of Manhattan. One man slept on a sidewalk in the rain with trash, food and filth littered around him on West 43rd Street...
Brooklyn Judge Made Racist, Homophobic Remarks Before Getting Fired: Report
A Brooklyn judge was removed from the borough’s surrogate court last year after she allegedly made racist, homophobic, and xenophobic remarks directed at Hispanic people, according to the New York Daily News. In comments made “in the presence of United Court System personnel,” Judge Harriet Thompson allegedly derided gay men as “racist f-----s” out to “ruin me and try and get me,” claiming the “Holy Ghost” would get them in return. She also allegedly admitted that she assumed anyone with a Hispanic-sounding name was automatically a liar. “They have a deceitful trait that goes way back to Biblical times,” she...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
therealdeal.com
The problem with tenant screening reports
Claudinne Feliciano was probably the unluckiest winner of New York City’s housing lottery. In July 2015, she was selected for an affordable apartment at Hunter’s Point South Commons, a city-backed development in Queens. But instead of getting a new, rent-stabilized unit on the Long Island City waterfront, she ended up moving back in with her parents.
fox40jackson.com
Harvard students pan former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: ‘Politically opportunistic’
Former Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio was handed a coveted fellowship at Harvard Institute of Politics (IOP) for fall 2022. Students on campus are not thrilled with the politician. Banners hang outside Memorial Church on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Mass., Sept. 4, 2009. (Michael Fein/Bloomberg...
How City Council's Democrat-led redistricting could aid the GOP
The maps boost Republicans' odds in competitive districts and preserve their hold on others.
Deaths of 3 kids found on NY beach ruled homicide; mom held
Their mother, identified by family members as 30-year-old Erin Merdy, remained in police custody. No charges had been filed as of late Tuesday.
WIBX 950
Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3