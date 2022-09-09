Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Bond reduction denied for Kidder man charged with murder
Bond reduction was denied September 14th for a Kidder man arrested on July 29th as the result of an investigation of an incident involving an airplane being shot July 10th. Online court information shows bond was previously set at $500,000 cash only for 62-year-old Donald Vincent Bates Junior. He was bound over to Division One of Caldwell County Circuit Court on October 11th for an arraignment.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gower Man Facing Multiple Felony Charges
PLATTSBURG, MO – A Gower man taken into custody by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department is facing numerous felony charges. Thirty-one-year old Ethan Daniel Robinson is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon; manufacture of a controlled substance; tampering with physical evidence; and three counts of receiving stolen property. All alleged to have occurred on September 1st.
northwestmoinfo.com
Spickard Man Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Stealing Charge Monday
A Spickard man will appear in Grundy County Court today on a pair of charges, including one felony. Court documents say Bradley S. Wilson faces charges of felony stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft and misdemeanor second-degree property damage. Records list the two charges from July and August. The...
kchi.com
Livingston Co Most Wanted Updates
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Most Wanted updates include several arrests. 42-year-old Laura Beth Waterman surrendered to the Law Enforcement Center on August 26th on a Livingston County warrant for Alleged Probation Violation on an original charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Child involving Drugs. Bond set at $20,000.
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Woman in Court This Week on Felony Drug Charge
A Chillicothe woman will appear in Livingston County Court later this week on a felony drug charge. Court documents say Samantha J. Campbell faces a felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list that charge from Saturday.
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail For Livingston County
Two bookings into area jails for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Sheriff’s office. 24-year-old Annabelle Elizabeth Baker was booked into the Randolph County Jail Monday. Baker had been on probation following a guilty plea on a charge of Endangering the Welfare Of A Child. In a hearing last week, Baker admitted to the violation. She was sentenced to 20 days of additional shock time, and added to probation. She remains in custody at the Randolph County Jail with no bond allowed.
ktvo.com
Suspect charged with trafficking drugs near Novinger schools
NOVINGER, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man with a history of drug convictions is now accused of trafficking drugs near a school. On Friday, the North Missouri Drug Task Force arrested Brandon Daman, 38, of Novinger, at his home in the 500 block of Novinger Avenue. The task force,...
kchi.com
Livingston Co. Sheriff’s Report
The report of incidents and arrests by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department since mid-August includes illegal dumping and an assault. August 28 LCSO investigated illegal dumping. Investigation resulted in the discovery of the possible owner of the illegally dumped items. Contact was made with that person. The issue has been resolved and property cleaned.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report – Monday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 99 calls for service Monday. This includes. 2:03 p.m., Officers took a report of a burglary in the 600 block of Woodward St. During the burglary the suspect committed property damage, a violation of a protection order, and assault. The suspect was identified and the investigation is ongoing.
kchi.com
Three Arrests In The Area Counties
Three arrests are reported by the Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 8:45 am, Troopers in Linn County arrested 24-year-old Olga L Costilla of Southbend Indiana for alleged driving while suspended and speeding. She was processed and released. Saturday at 4:15 pm, Troopers in Linn County arrested 41-year-old...
kchi.com
Drug Arrest In Chillicothe
A woman was arrested by Chillicothe police following a report of suspicious activity Saturday morning in the 300 block of Clay Street. According to the report a woman was seen entering a condemned house at about 8:40 am. The officers located the woman who was arrested for alleged trespassing, burglary, and possession of narcotics packaged for delivery.
kchi.com
That Unexpected Check In the Mail Could Be A Scam
If you receive an unexpected check in the mail look at it closely before you consider depositing it in your account. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox says these can be scams. Other departments across the state are seeing checks, including from “Publishers Clearing House” that are fraudulent. The...
kttn.com
Woman charged with murder in Livingston County waves formal arraignment and pleads “Not Guilty”
A woman waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court on September 8th to first-degree murder. The case for 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall was continued to October 6th for a plea or trial setting. Hall was arrested in Kansas in...
kmmo.com
CHILLICOTHE MAN INJURED IN CRASH IN CARROLL COUNTY
A 72-year-old Chillicothe man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in Carroll County on September 14. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Danny Baxter traveled off the roadway and overturned. Baxter was reported to have been wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
KMZU
Waverly bank cashes fraudulent checks, PD investigates
Police in Waverly ask for public information regarding a fraud investigation. In a post this weekend, police indicate Community Bank lost over $50,000 due to fraudulent checks cashed there. Officers say the checks appeared to be from a local business, but were eventually found to be fake. The suspects were...
kchi.com
Trenton Woman Arrested By Troopers
A Trenton woman was arrested by State Troopers early Saturday morning. Troopers in Grundy County arrested 37-year-old Brooke N Ashford of Trenton for alleged DWI, driving while revoked, and Careless and Imprudent Driving. She was processed and released.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday, September 10th
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Saturday in Grundy County. 37-year Brooke Ashford was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. She was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
kchi.com
Brookfield Woman Sentence To 30 Years On Abuse/Neglect and Manslaughter Charge
A Brookfield woman will spend at least 25.5 years in prison. In late July, Nancy Royal of Brookfield was found guilty of Abuse/Neglect of a Child Resulting in Death, Involuntary Manslaughter in the First Degree, Abuse of a Child, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the First Degree, in a Livingston County Jury Trial.
kchi.com
Jail Bookings For Local Law Enforcement
Two recent bookings at area jails for the Livingston County law enforcement agencies are reported by Sheriff Steve Cox. Wednesday at about 12:25 am, Chillicothe Police Department arrested 23-year-old Trenton Lee Merriman for alleged delivery of a controlled substance. He is held with bond set at $10,000 cash only. Wednesday...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man injured in rock truck rollover crash Wednesday
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured Wednesday when the rock truck he was driving ran off the road. It happened just before 11 a.m. on Missouri Highway 6, four miles east of Kirksville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the truck driven...
