Caramel Apple Cookies
One bite of these caramel apple cookies and you might never go back to the fruit on a stick. The apple flavor is dialed way up thanks to freshly grated apple and dried apple chips in the dough. Caramel candy centers become perfectly gooey as the cookies bake. The secret hero of this recipe? Brown butter! It adds a wonderful richness and makes the apple pop even more. Add this recipe to your lineup of fall cookies to bake this season.
Trader Joe's Egg Pappardelle Tastes Like Fresh Pasta Without All the Work
Deputy food editor Hana Asbrink has 24 hours in the day and 379 things to get done. In her monthly column, Shortcut to Dinner, she lassos overachieving products to show weeknights who’s boss (it’s Hana). We all know dried pasta is one of the hardest working items in...
We Would Wake Up Every Day for This Double Banana and Chocolate Bread
You’re going to go bananas for this recipe! With double the banana AND a banana glaze, you’re sure to get the best banana bread flavors (with a twist!) in every bite of Chef Jon Ashton's creative take on the classic. Banana Bread Ingredients. 2 cups all-purpose flour. 1-½...
Edible Chocolate Oreo Cookie Dough
Full of chocolate and cookies, this Edible Chocolate Oreo Cookie Dough is super easy, is quick to make and is absolutely irresistible!. If you grew up as a kid trying to grab bites of cookie dough when your mom was making cookies, then you are absolutely like me! Trust me when I say you will not be able to resist this Edible Chocolate Oreo Cookie Dough. No lie, I could eat this with a shovel! Ha! I'm a huge sucker for chocolate and when you add in Oreos, it just really puts it over the top. If you want a safe and delicious way to eat cookie dough, then you need to make this Edible Chocolate Oreo Cookie Dough recipe!
Agrodolce Chicken With Fennel and Celery Gremolata
If your mental image of a gremolata involves mostly parsley, this version of the condiment—which is part-topping, part-side dish—will come as quite the surprise. Sure, there’s some fresh herbs in there (both parsley and oregano), but the bulk of the chunky, spoonable mixture is finely chopped fennel, celery, red onion, and a whole lemon, rind and all. Olives and capers add a brine-y note, and toasted almonds provide welcome crunch. You’ll find yourself coming back for scoop after scoop, even after the chicken is gone.
Shrimp Tostadas with Salsa Verde and Quick Curtido
In my house, we love tostadas. With a few ingredients you can turn a crunchy tortilla shell into a meal that satisfies your entire household. The latest version to be making the rounds in my kitchen: shrimp tostadas with quick curtido and salsa verde. It’s crunchy, deeply flavorful, and makes a great lunch or dinner.
Butter Mochi
This golden, sesame-crusted treat has roots in Hawai'i. As chef and writer Kiki Aranita writes: "Butter mochi is purely an invention of the islands and it is borne from the multicultural roots of Hawai'i's first potlucks and the mystical union of rice flour, butter, coconut milk and sugar." The edges of the mochi get slightly crispy and caramelized as they bake, and the resulting dessert is chewy, buttery, firm-yet-gooey, and sweet, yet perfectly balanced by the nutty toasted sesame. Make sure to coat the baking pan with cooking spray and line it with parchment paper, so you can easily lift the mochi out after they cool. Read more about why Aranita says that Butter Mochi Will Help You Win Every Potluck.
Easy Dark Chocolate Almond Freezer Fudge [Vegan]
1/4 cup vegan chocolate chips, melted (dark or semi-sweet) Pinch of flaky sea salt, for topping (optional) Shredded coconut, for topping (optional) Preheat the oven to 325°F. Line a loaf pan with parchment paper, making sure there's enough hanging on each side to pull out the fudge later. Chop...
Apple Cinnamon Rolls
The apple cinnamon rolls with brown butter cream cheese frosting are the ultimate fall treat! We’re also sharing how to prepare them the night before and bake in the morning. Easy Apple Cinnamon Rolls. We can’t get enough of these deliciously fall-y apple cinnamon rolls! They’re ooey gooey and...
I Tried The Plant-Based Scrambled Eggs You've Probably Seen At Trader Joe's, And We Need To Have A Conversation About These
If you're thinking of trying plant-based eggs, you'll probably want to read this first.
