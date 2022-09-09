Read full article on original website
Related
Chip Wreck Ahead? Biden Administration Said To Be Mulling More Curbs On Semiconductor, Tool Exports To China
Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD announced earlier this month that the U.S. government has restricted artificial intelligence chip exports to China, triggering concerns among tech investors. A new report now suggests that more curbs could be announced next month. What Happened: The Biden administration is contemplating...
Benzinga
Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote FOR RIV Capital's Board
Institutional Shareholder Services joins Glass Lewis in support of all seven of the Company's Board nominees. RIV Capital's Board nominees are well equipped with the relevant industry expertise, experience and qualifications to execute on RIV Capital's strategic vision to become a leader in the cannabis market. Vote FOR RIV Capital's...
Benzinga
Compass Minerals Announces Selection of Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) Technology Provider, Attractive Economics and Positive Sustainability Profile for First Phase of Lithium Project
Compass Minerals CMP, a leading global provider of essential minerals, today announced the achievement of several key milestones and provided strategic updates regarding development of its previously identified, approximately 2.4 mMT lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) resource on the Great Salt Lake. Phase one of development is expected to be located on the east side of the Great Salt Lake where a significant portion of the company's existing infrastructure is located.
Project Canary and Sensirion Connected Solutions Join Forces to Broaden Methane Detection and Quantification Technology in the US Market
DENVER & STÄFA, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Project Canary ®, a leading climate data insights and emissions performance company, announced a partnership today with Sensirion Connected Solutions (SCS), a leading provider of sensor-based monitoring solutions. Project Canary’s climate analytics platform now provides upstream and midstream operators access to various methane monitoring sensors, including third party devices, to account for total site emissions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914006007/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benzinga
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 500,000 Shares Held by Ziff Davis
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. CCSI (the "Company" or "Consensus") announced today the pricing of an underwritten offering of 500,000 shares of its common stock currently owned by Ziff Davis, Inc. ("Ziff Davis"), Consensus's former parent company at a price of $46.00 per share (before underwriting discounts and commissions). Consensus is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the debt-for-equity exchange (as described below).
US Said To Mull Sanctions On China To Deter Invasion Of Taiwan And It Could Be A 'Far More Complex' Exercise Than One With Russia
The Biden administration is reportedly considering imposing sanctions against China to deter Chinese President Xi Jinping's government from invading Taiwan, according to a Reuters report. Taipei, too, is chasing the European Union to do the same, the report further stated. What Happened: Amid growing fears of a Chinese invasion as...
Benzinga
Esports Entertainment Group Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Hoboken, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2022) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL (the "Company") today announced that it is commencing an underwritten public offering of shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase common stock. All of the securities in the offering are to be sold by the Company. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.
Benzinga
Southgobi Announces Update on Voluntary Delisting
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2022 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. SGQ HK:1878))) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") This announcement is made by SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, paragraph 3.42 of the Guidance Letter HKEX-GL-112-22 and the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Psychedelics Companies Share Corporate Updates: Numinus, Delix, Tryp And Small Pharma
Numinus Updates On New Acquisition’s Integration And Provides Client Financing Options. Numinus Wellness Inc. NUMIF recently acquired psychedelics company Novamind and is successfully integrating its activities: US clinics performed solidly while client appointments grew during fiscal Q4 (the three months ended August 31, 2022). Numinus mental health care services...
From F1 Grand Prix To Big Business Forums: Why Major Singapore Hotels Are Charging Over $2,000 A Night This Month
As Singapore lines up a slew of conferences and other events including the Formula One Grand Prix, hotel room rates have soared in the island nation, Bloomberg reported. What Happened: As of Thursday, digs at top spots from the Marina Bay Sands to the Raffles Hotel were sold out for much of the coming month, many at upwards of $2,000 a night, the report said.
3 ways China and Russia are forging much closer economic ties
Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, will meet face-to-face this week for the first time since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine earlier this year.
Queen’s reign saw British leave Mideast with a mixed legacy
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The long reign of Queen Elizabeth II saw large swaths of the world cast off London’s rule, but after her death a handful of British-installed monarchies still endure in the Middle East. They have survived decades of war and turmoil and are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Americans learn skills to survive the climate crisis – in a wilderness course
Societal breakdown has not arrived, but the contours of such a collapse aren’t too hard to imagine – which is why some are taking part in a survival course
Benzinga
THC Infused Lemonade, 'Vicious Citrus' Gains Wider Distribution In New Deal
Xebra Brands Ltd. XBRAF XBRA (FSE:9YC), a cannabis company, is launching its Vicious Citrus cannabis infused lemonade in the province of Saskatchewan. The high potency flat lemonade, Vicious Citrus OG, will hit Saskatchewan retail shelves this week. "Launching Vicious Citrus in Saskatchewan is an important milestone," stated Jay Garnett, CEO...
Benzinga
MundoCrypto Brings Together More Than 7,000 People in and Launches its Own Metaverse in the Biggest Crypto Event
MADRID, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2022 / On Saturday, August 27, Madrid hosted the world's most significant event on cryptocurrencies. The venue chosen for the event was the WiZink Center, where more than 7,000 people read to learn about the latest news and trends of the metaverse through a completely different experience organised by the Mundo Crypto company. The presenters, the journalist Danae Boronat and the crypto influencer Andrés Meneses, along with Mani Thawani, have led this unique event in Spain for the sector.
Mindset Pharma Meets With UK Regulator: Is A Phase 1 Trial Getting Close?
Biotech drug discovery firm Mindset Pharma Inc. MSSTF develops next-generation psychedelic and non-psychedelic medicines for neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. To pursue their goal it received scientific advice from the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on several matters regarding the concretion of its first Phase 1 clinical trial plan evaluating the company’s lead psychedelic drug candidate, MSP-1014, for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
Stellantis Seeks Energy Production At European Plants: Reuters
Stellantis NVSTLA Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said the automaker is planning to invest in energy production for its European facilities, Reuters reported. The move is seen as the response to the threat of the cut-off of natural gas supplies from Russia. "We are now preparing a very strong energy...
Lear Wins New Business With GM - What's The Benefit?
Lear Corp LEA has been chosen by General Motors Co GM to supply key electrification technologies for the automaker's Ultium global electric vehicle platform. The financial terms were not disclosed. The technologies Lear will provide include, Battery Disconnect Units (BDU), Intercell Connect Boards (ICB), and Wire Harnesses. "We are honored...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
82K+
Followers
166K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0