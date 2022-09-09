ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

These are the best BBQ joints in Dallas & Fort Worth in 2022, report says

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NSZHR_0hosxVbq00

DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s more than one reason to be smiling right now, yes, we know it’s football season from pee-wees to the pros but to make things better, you might as well get some Texas BBQ in your mouth while taking in all the glory that is the sport of football.

Recently a report from Texas Real Food claims that these five spots are the best BBQ joints in Dallas and Fort Worth in 2022. “Dallas and Fort Worth may be Texas’ two biggest cities, but when it comes to barbecue, they’re worlds apart. Dallas is all about brisket, while Forth Worth tends to prefer pork ribs. But whether you’re in the mood for beef or pork, there’s one thing that both cities can agree on: these barbecue joints are some of the best of the best.”

Best BBQ restaurants in Dallas & Fort Worth in 2022

  • Lockhart Smokehouse – Dallas
  • Pecan Lodge – Dallas
  • Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que – Dallas
  • Hutchins BBQ – McKinney
  • Heim Barbecue – Fort Worth

If you’re looking for a delicious deep dive into what you can expect from these tasty spots, click here .

Comments / 8

Bidenisafacist
5d ago

All of the ratings are very subjective. Just go with what you like and don't be led by the nose. Who knows, these guys are getting something for the favorable reviews. I have NEVER seen any restaurant on here that I like. Anybody who believes the reviews need their head examined.

Reply
2
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
CW33

Taco Bell launches new dining experience in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Though the location is not new to Texas, the reopening of one Taco Bell location in Dallas is marking the launch of a new dining experience for the brand. North Texas Bells, a Taco Bell franchisee, has announced the reopening of its location at 15208 Montfort Drive.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Structure fire in Fort Worth leaves two workers with facial burns

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A structure fire in Fort Worth has left two with facial burns.The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday off I-35W in Fort Worth. Two workers on the scene were taken to Parkland Hospital with facial burns and are expected to be OK. A firefighter fell and busted open his chin, but he will also be OK. 
FORT WORTH, TX
cohaitungchi.com

100 Things to do in Dallas Fort Worth

Museums, parks, entertainment, attractions, and more! Discover 100+ things to do in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex. You are reading: 100 things to do in dallas | 100 Things to do in Dallas Fort Worth. Things to do in Dallas. Museums. Dallas Museum of Art: The DMA is one of...
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Flea Style Wants To Bring New Life to Your Old Cowboy Boots

Sure, boots are made for walking, but Brittany Cobb wants you to strut. Late this past summer, Cobb opened the sixth location of FleaStyle, her popular boho-Western-wear shop, at Galleria Dallas. With it came a new addition to the FleaStyle experience: a boot bar. Similar to the store’s build-your-own hat bar, the boot bar will allow customers to accessorize and decorate their favorite pair of cowboy boots.
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

Catch CW33’s Best of Dallas Special Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.

Join Yolanda Williams (host of CW33’s “Fun On The Run”), Jenny Anchondo (host of CW33’s “Inside DFW”), and Lexie Nolen from Dallas Observer as we celebrate the annual “Best of Dallas” issue and highlight some of the Readers Choice and Critics Pick Nominees and Winners.
DALLAS, TX
Comments / 0

