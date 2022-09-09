Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Reacting to the arrests in the death of cab driver Abdukadir Filanwaa
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Police made two arrests in the death of Somali cab driver Abdukadir Filanwaa, but community leaders say the homicide has shaken up the community. Ahmed Alamine, the imam and director of the Indianapolis Muslim Community Association, said, “Knowing this was a cab driver, every cab...
2 arrested after Indianapolis taxi driver killed
Their arrests come after 55-year-old Abdukadir Filanwaa found shot to death inside his taxi at about 4 a.m. Saturday near 11th Street and New Jersey Avenue.
Indy man who ‘lured’ fiancée to house due to being on GPS monitoring gets 60 years for ‘executing’ her
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man whom family of the victim said “lured” his fiancée to a home on W. 33rd Street in order to “execute her” will serve more than half a century in prison for his crime. Kendale Abel was found guilty of murder on June 8, nearly two years to the day from […]
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man faced with 60 years in prison for murdering girlfriend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will serve a little over half a century in prison for the killing of his girlfriend in June of 2020, according to a press release that was sent on Monday. Kendale Abel, 33, was found guilty in June for the murder of his...
Man arrested second time for neglect that left Delaware Co. toddler paralyzed and partially blind
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A young boy will never be the same after his mother’s former boyfriend delayed getting him medical care for injuries he received as a 2-year-old in 2021, court documents suggest. Charles Stacy, 34, was arrested a second time Friday in connection to the boy’s 2021 injuries. Stacy was also charged with […]
WISH-TV
IMPD searching for mother who took 4 kids after DCS given custody by court
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are searching for four children who were taken by a non-custodial parent. The Indianapolis Police Department is trying to find 36-year-old Britnie Stewart. Police say DCS has a court order to take the children. They were last seen Sept. 8. Police say Stewart is 5’3″...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis twins go to prison after using car to bust into Speedway gun store
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis twin brothers will each spend over three years in federal prison after stealing firearms and ramming a stolen car into a Speedway gun store, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 19-year-old Jayveon Majors of Indianapolis was sentenced to 38 months in federal prison after...
WISH-TV
Boyfriend charged with killing girlfriend in Lafayette Walmart parking lot
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The boyfriend believed to have shot his girlfriend outside of a Lafayette Walmart was charged Wednesday with 10 felonies and one misdemeanor, according to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office. Anthony Perez, 28, is charged with two counts of felony murder, one felony count of...
WISH-TV
IMPD seeks Malibu car in fatal hit-and-run in August
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are seeking a car with damage from a fatal hit-and-run more than a month ago on the city’s southwest side, according to a news release issued Wednesday night. A male was hit and killed by what police believe was a Chevrolet Malibu made...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Juvenile male hurt in overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shooting early Tuesday morning on the city’s northwest side sent one person to the hospital, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 1 a.m., officers found a person shot in the 7400 block of Bancaster Drive. That’s a residential area near 79th...
cbs4indy.com
Police looking for Indianapolis woman who took four children
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help finding a woman who they say took off with four of her children before DCS could take them into their custody. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 36-year-old Britnie Stewart was last seen on September 8. She is the non-custodial mother of:
IMPD safely locates 4 children after abduction by non-custodial mother
Police say they have safely located four children who were abducted by their non-custodial mother...
Kokomo police search for thirsty thief who stole shopping carts full of beer
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are searching for a thirsty thief accused of walking out of Kroger not once, but twice, with a shopping cart full of beer. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the theft occurred on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 at the Kroger located at 606 N. Dixon Road. Police said a […]
WIBC.com
Baby Amiah’s Mother Arrested
INDIANAPOLIS--Amiah Roberston has been missing since March 2019 and presumed murdered by Indianapolis Metro Police. That agency arrested the child’s mother Saturday. Booking records indicate Amber Roberston, 23, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and two additional counts of neglect of a dependent.
Grandfather of Baby Amiah Robertson speaks out
Chuck Robertson says learning an arrest was made in connection to the disappearance of his eight-month-old granddaughter, Amiah Robertson, comes with mixed emotions.
WISH-TV
Police trying to identify suspects in northeast side burglary
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five people in a burglary case. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released stills and doorbell video of a burglary that happened around midnight on Sept. 7 in the 9200 block of Andiron Drive. That’s near 96th Street and Allisonville Road on the city’s northeast side.
Batchelor middle schooler arrested after bringing loaded gun onto school bus
A Batchelor Middle School student was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of bringing a loaded handgun with him onto a school bus, police say.
Man, dog found dead in a truck outside of a PetSmart in Indiana
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A man and a dog were found in a truck dead outside of a PetSmart store in Indiana. According to a news release, Greenfield Police Department said a person walking by the truck noticed the man and called 911. When officers arrived, officers realized that man may have been in the truck for a few days. A dog was also found dead inside the truck.
WISH-TV
Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colorado, traveling west on I-70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Indiana. The license plate number is ZIG433.
Names are released for victims after 3 people are killed in 5 hours in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – A series of shootings in Indy Sunday night and Monday morning left three people dead in the span of five hours. The coroner confirmed the identities of some of those victims on Monday. The first of three homicides took place in a parking lot outside a restaurant near 79th and Michigan. Police believe […]
