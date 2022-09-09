ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi leaders hoping to get desal permits and move forward with project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is hoping it will soon be able to take the next big step in the process of securing a state permit to build a desalination plant. In fact, in three weeks, City leaders will go before the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality hoping to get the first of two permits needed to being construction on its inner-harbor desal plant off E. Port Ave.
KIII 3News

City moves to revitalize a shrinking North Beach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "It's totally different, totally different every time we come here." Donato and Lydia Herrera are from San Antonio and love to come to Corpus Christi to relax on the beach every now and again. They have noticed recent changes to the beach, specifically North Beach.
KIII 3News

CCPOA holds brisket sale for a good cause

The Corpus Christi Police Officers Association came together and held a benefit barbeque for a good cause. A CCPOA employee faced financial struggles due to multiple unanticipated hernia surgeries. The benefit was held to help her deal with those costs. The Officers Association came to the rescue, as one employee...
KIII 3News

Port Aransas fishing captain dies in boating accident

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday was a devastating day in the fishing community after the loss of local fishing boat captain, Gary Cooper. Cooper was the victim of a boating accident early that day when another boat collided with his own, knocking him into the water. James Joseph and...
