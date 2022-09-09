Read full article on original website
Corpus Christi leaders hoping to get desal permits and move forward with project
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is hoping it will soon be able to take the next big step in the process of securing a state permit to build a desalination plant. In fact, in three weeks, City leaders will go before the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality hoping to get the first of two permits needed to being construction on its inner-harbor desal plant off E. Port Ave.
Expanded VA clinic opening in Corpus Christi, will accept new patients by the end of 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans looking for healthcare services will soon have more options in the Coastal Bend. The Corpus Christi VA Clinic is expanding later this year to a larger building not far from the current location. The new facility will be more than 59,000 square feet and have multiple floors.
Every Corpus Christi ISD police officer will get a protective shield thanks to Texas grant
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After the tragedy in Uvalde, the way the community feels about safety measures in schools has changed forever… especially in Texas. Just Monday afternoon, 3NEWS reported that a student brought a gun to Hamlin Middle School, proving that in times like these, it is extremely important to be proactive.
We have a 'Driving You Crazy' winner. So, which street was voted the worst in Corpus Christi?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a Driving You Crazy winner!. After weeks of voting for pothole-ridden streets to advance in our Driving You Crazy bracket... the people have spoken. Airport Rd. is the worst street to drive down in Corpus Christi. It's one road that is always making...
City moves to revitalize a shrinking North Beach
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "It's totally different, totally different every time we come here." Donato and Lydia Herrera are from San Antonio and love to come to Corpus Christi to relax on the beach every now and again. They have noticed recent changes to the beach, specifically North Beach.
City hires new health director for Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is moving forward with hiring a new health director for the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District, a position that has been vacant for quite awhile. It has been six months since Annette Rodriguez was fired form her position as...
'Decades of neglect': How Corpus Christi leaders are responding to awful street conditions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has been paying attention to our 'Driving You Crazy' series with pen and paper in hand these last few weeks. We had a chance to visit with the Interim Director of Public Works, Gabriel Hinojosa, to get his take on efforts to repair and replace all those potholes and bumps that are driving you crazy.
Corpus Christi program that serves people with special needs has equipment stolen
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Special Hearts in the Arts helps those with special needs showcase their talents through the arts. But now, those efforts may be halted, because of thieves. In the midst of looking for a new building to operate in, this past weekend was a devastating blow...
Mosquito problems plague normally busy outdoor seating areas at Port Aransas restaurants
PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Mosquitoes have had the attention of most everyone these past few weeks. It's hard to say which part of town is getting hit hardest by the blood suckers, but business owners in Port Aransas said they are starting to take a bite out of business.
Mike Collier visits Corpus Christi as he tries to unseat Lt. Gov Dan Patrick
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Democratic candidate for Lt. Gov. of Texas, Mike Collier, was in Corpus Christi today. Collier visited the Nueces County Courthouse as he campaigns to unseat Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. Collier has taken direct aim at Patrick for his "failure to fix the Texas electric grid"...
South Texas organization to host cornhole tournament benefiting CASA of the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time to toss a beanbag for a good cause!. The Coastal Bend Association of Health Underwriters is hosting their first cornhole tournament event. Proceeds from the event will be given to another non-profit organization known as CASA of the Coastal Bend. Roland Barrera, a Corpus...
Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents rescue 13 migrants from refrigerated truck
KINGSVILLE, Texas — Border Patrol agents from the Kingsville station interrupted a human smuggling attempt on Tuesday, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Agents working the Javier Vega Checkpoint in Hebbronville found 13 migrants, including two unaccompanied minors, trying to conceal themselves in frozen...
Driving You Crazy Finals: Airport vs. Timbergate
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a winner for our last semi-final round and are now moving on to our final round of Driving You Crazy!. The two streets fighting for a chance to be named the worst street in Corpus Christi are Timbergate and Airport!. Timbergate vs. Holly.
Amos Rehabilitation Keep ready to discover some answers as they release sea turtles
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Amos Rehabilitation Keep held a sea turtle release at Tony Amos city beach on September 10. The record number of loggerhead sea turtles stranded on Texas beaches have hit an all time high with at least 282 since April of this year, according to the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service.
First responders climb steps of Whataburger Field to remember those who passed on 9/11
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whataburger Field held the 3rd annual 9/11 Memorial Workout Sunday morning. It was an opportunity for both first responders and the public to show their support for those who lost their lives on this day, 21 years ago during the tragedy in New York City.
Ferguson found guilty of murdering Calallen teen Gabe Cooley
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A jury convicted a man Wednesday for killing a Calallen High School football player. Billy Ferguson was found guilty of fatally stabbing Gabe Cooley at a Coastal Bend Walmart in 2020. Cooley was shopping at the Walmart at Five Points when Ferguson pulled a knife...
CCPOA holds brisket sale for a good cause
The Corpus Christi Police Officers Association came together and held a benefit barbeque for a good cause. A CCPOA employee faced financial struggles due to multiple unanticipated hernia surgeries. The benefit was held to help her deal with those costs. The Officers Association came to the rescue, as one employee...
At least five incidents of guns on school campuses in the Coastal Bend this school year so far
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School safety is on the minds of parents across the Coastal Bend as yet another gun was found on a school campus Monday. So far this school year, which began in early August, there have been at least five incidents involving guns on schools campuses.
Port Aransas fishing captain dies in boating accident
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday was a devastating day in the fishing community after the loss of local fishing boat captain, Gary Cooper. Cooper was the victim of a boating accident early that day when another boat collided with his own, knocking him into the water. James Joseph and...
Premont residents concerned over effects of I-69 Bypass Project
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bypass is now under construction in Premont, Texas which will route all Highway 281 traffic around the town when it's complete. TxDOT said the project is going to improve public safety by re-routing the highway around the town. Debra Lopez is the bookkeeper at...
