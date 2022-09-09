Sidney City Schools to honor local first responders with 9/11 memorial luncheon

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools to host local first responders on Monday in honor of those who sacrificed their lives during the Sept. 11 attacks, according to a release from the districts spokesperson.

Family and Community Engagement Coordinators set up a luncheon at the Board of Education office from 12-1 p.m. to host more than 40 first responders including fire, sheriff and police, the release said.

Sidney High School art students created a banner and Latchkey students wrote notes to pay tribute to the fallen responders.

©2022 Cox Media Group