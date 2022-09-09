ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Sidney City Schools to honor local first responders with 9/11 memorial luncheon

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IfHQA_0hosxPJU00

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools to host local first responders on Monday in honor of those who sacrificed their lives during the Sept. 11 attacks, according to a release from the districts spokesperson.

Family and Community Engagement Coordinators set up a luncheon at the Board of Education office from 12-1 p.m. to host more than 40 first responders including fire, sheriff and police, the release said.

Sidney High School art students created a banner and Latchkey students wrote notes to pay tribute to the fallen responders.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

New Dayton school looks to take innovative approach at education

DAYTON — A radical and innovative approach to education is unfolding in Dayton with the opening of the Greater Dayton School. The new school is funded by Kids In Community, a non-profit agency set up by Dayton entrepreneur Larry Connor. It houses a brand new concept in education and school officials are doing everything they can to make sure students learn.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

City commission approves plans for former Good Samaritan site

DAYTON — The city of Dayton is announcing plans for the former site of Good Samaritan Hospital. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell was at Wednesday morning’s city commission meeting when city officials, with the Dayton YMCA, revealed their plans to build a new YMCA facility of the site of the former Good Samaritan Hospital.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#First Responders#Local Life#Police#Art#Festival#Localevent#Sidney City Schools#The Board Of Education#Sidney High School#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

Dayton Metro Library resuming Sunday hours this weekend

DAYTON — Dayton Metro Library has announced it will be resuming its Sunday hours starting this weekend, according to a news release. >>Dayton Metro Library to open new Burkhardt Branch with open house. It is for the Dayton Metro Library location on East Third Street only and will be...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Springfield Police Chief announces retirement

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Police Division chief is retiring after 26 years in law enforcement. Springfield Police Division Chief Lee Graf will retire on Dec. 30, city officials announced today. Graf, who has been chief since December 2017, has been with the department since 1996. During his time, he...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police called to respond after reported stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews were called to respond to reports of a stabbing in Dayton Wednesday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews responded to the first block of Benning Place on reports of a female being stabbed in the chest. The stabbing was reported shortly before 3:40 p.m., according to initial reports.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Remember when a hurricane hit Ohio, 14 years ago today?

DAYTON — September 14 marks not only the day Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Carolina coast, it’s the anniversary of Ohio’s most expensive natural disaster in recent state history--the windstorm related to Hurricane Ike, which swept across Dayton on September 14, 2008. >>RELATED: Hurricane Ike: Ohio...
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Man dead after ‘farming accident’ in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A 62-year-old man is dead after the tractor he was driving rolled over Tuesday afternoon in Wayne County. Deputies responded to the 7100 block of Morgan Creek Road in Williamsburg around 1:08 p.m. on a report of a farming accident, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
WHIO Dayton

John Voss, founder of Dayton-area car dealerships, dies at 79

John Voss, founder of multiple Dayton-area car dealerships, has died. Voss died Sunday night at the hospital with his wife Gail, their kids and grandkids. He was 79-years-old. Today, News Center 7′s James Brown spent some time talking with his son, Craig. Craig and his brother Brad run the...
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
95K+
Followers
125K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy