Sidney City Schools to honor local first responders with 9/11 memorial luncheon
SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools to host local first responders on Monday in honor of those who sacrificed their lives during the Sept. 11 attacks, according to a release from the districts spokesperson.
Family and Community Engagement Coordinators set up a luncheon at the Board of Education office from 12-1 p.m. to host more than 40 first responders including fire, sheriff and police, the release said.
Sidney High School art students created a banner and Latchkey students wrote notes to pay tribute to the fallen responders.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0