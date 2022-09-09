Read full article on original website
Related
Biogen Whale Trades For September 14
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Biogen BIIB. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
What Are Whales Doing With Warner Bros.Discovery
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Warner Bros.Discovery. Looking at options history for Warner Bros.Discovery WBD we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened...
Why Tuesday Morning Shares Tumbled 31%; Here Are 66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO jumped 101.3% to settle at $0.5558 on Monday after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM gained 70.4% to close at $18.78 after the company on Friday announced a $6 million private placement priced at $8.68 per share. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc....
IN THIS ARTICLE
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates
This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin End Week On High Note — But This Coin Steals The Show, Rising From The Ashes With 180% Surge
Tokens linked with the erstwhile Terra have all risen significantly this week. The rise can be attributed to different governance proposals that got the all-clear. A Terra whistleblower made fraud allegations against LUNA creator Do Kwon. The native token of Terra LUNA/USD shot up over 180% for the week amid...
Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed
It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Looking At Unity Software's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Unity Software U. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
After-Hours Alert: Why Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Diving
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc RYTM shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced a $100 million proposed public offering. Rhythm has proposed a public offering of $100 million of its common stock. All shares are being offered by the company. Rhythm also intends to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $15 million of common stock.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 2.90% to $300.90 Wednesday morning. The stock appears to be rebounding following Tuesday's market selloff. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component sector, including Tesla, were trading lower Tuesday amid overall market weakness as August CPI readings showed inflation came in greater than expected.
'More Difficult Environment' Forces Bullish Analyst To Jump Ship On $180 Billion Tech Giant
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Adobe Inc ADBE to Neutral from Buy, and cut his Q4, FY23 estimates with a price target of $440, down from $480, ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Channel checks this quarter indicated a more complex environment than expected, even allowing for a challenging...
Advanced Micro Devices Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Advanced Micro Devices AMD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Looking Into Marathon Digital Holdings's Recent Short Interest
Marathon Digital Holdings's (NASDAQ:MARA) short percent of float has fallen 10.24% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 25.13 million shares sold short, which is 21.65% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
EXCLUSIVE: Despite Recent Market Pressures, Cannabis REITs Are Growing Like Weeds. Several Industry Execs Explain Why
REITs are becoming more popular in the cannabis industry because companies are starved for capital. There are several types of REITs including equity REITs, mortgage REITs, hybrid REITs and sector REITs. Cannabis REITs are growing like weeds amid an uncertain regulatory landscape. Several cannabis execs talked about the advantages of...
Cathie Wood Snaps Up $1.6M In Beaten-Down Nvidia Stock — Also Adds Shares Of This Autonomous Tech
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought over 55,000 shares of automatic test equipment designer Teradyne, Inc. TER at a valuation of over $4.8 million, based on Monday’s closing price. The purchase was done via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, according to data provided by the firm. Teradyne...
Elon Musk Alerts Followers To Tesla Cyberwhistle Getting Restocked For 1,000 Dogecoins — It Goes Out In A Poof
Tesla Inc TSLA re-stocked its Cyberwhistle after previously removing it from its online merchandise store. The item, which sold out within three hours, was briefly listed for a new price of 1000 Dogecoin DOGE/USD. What Happened: Elon Musk alerted his Twitter followers that the Cyberwhistle was available once again in...
Benzinga
Flex LNG - Presentation at the Pareto Securities' 29th Energy Conference
CEO Øystein Kalleklev will be presenting Flex LNG and give an update on the LNG market at the Pareto Securities' 29th Energy Conference today. The presentation is attached hereto and is also available on our web pages (http://www.flexlng.com) For further information, please contact:. Knut Traaholt. Chief Financial Officer. Flex...
UBS To Boost Its Dividend By 10%; Expects Buybacks To Surpass $5B
UBS Group AG UBS looks to increase its dividend by 10% to $0.55 per share, adding its board intends to propose at the 2023 annual meeting and expects its 2022 share repurchases to exceed $5 billion. As of September 9, UBS bought back $4.1 billion in shares. UBS would guide...
The Crude Oil Bull And Bear Case With Inflation Data, Russian Supply Front Of Mind
Financial instruments move in streaks — daily and weekly ones that lead to monthly ones. The price of the front-month contract for crude oil futures doubled from December 2021 to May 2022, ending November at $53.29 and ending May at $109.01. That was followed by some extremely volatile price...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
82K+
Followers
166K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0