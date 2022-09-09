Read full article on original website
Related
kingcityrustler.com
Lockwood school receives historic painting
LOCKWOOD — San Antonio Valley Historical Association (SAVHA) recently donated a framed laser print of the Dutton Hotel by Cleveland Rockwell to the San Antonio Union School District in Lockwood. Superintendent/Principal Josh Van Norman and Board Vice President Dennis Walters were on hand to accept the historic painting from...
kingcityrustler.com
Funny Papers Again Column | KC Projects: One Moving, One Stalled
As some of you are aware, I had occasion to be in the Orradre Building down at the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds the other eve and one person in attendance at the affair — she had not been in the building in years — commented on how much it had changed and how nice it looked.
kingcityrustler.com
Closure of highway offramp at Jolon Road in King City postponed
KING CITY — A closure of the northbound Highway 101 offramp at Jolon Road, originally scheduled to take place this Thursday, has been postponed. “An update will be provided when a new date for this closure has been confirmed,” Caltrans said in a news release Tuesday afternoon. In...
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 4-19
On Sept. 4, Jorge Velasquez Delacruz, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 36th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Sept. 4, Adam Salman Kassier, 33, of Paso Robles,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Sept. 14, 2022
MONTEREY COUNTY — The nomination period to qualify as a write-in candidate for the Nov. 8 General Election runs Sept. 12 through Oct. 25. Candidate forms will be available only during this time and must be submitted by the deadline. Official documents may be obtained from and filed at the Monterey County Elections Department, 1441 Schilling Place – North Building, in Salinas. Schedule an appointment via email at [email protected] or by calling 831-796-1499. Write-in candidates for city contests will file at the office of the applicable City Clerk. For more information, visit MontereyCountyElections.us.
kingcityrustler.com
New executive director takes charge at Monterey County Agricultural and Rural Life Museum
KING CITY — Ellie Clifton is the new executive director of the Monterey County Agricultural and Rural Life Museum (MCARLM). Clifton began her position in mid-June, and at 22 years old, she is bringing a fresh and youthful perspective on running the local museum located inside San Lorenzo Park in King City.
Victim of fiery Marina crash remembered
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A local outreach group that ministers to the homeless want to showcase the life of a man who came to them more than a year ago. Ron James touched several lives within the Chinatown community. “This is our community they are just lost, and if we don't reach out to them,” said Chris Fender, with The post Victim of fiery Marina crash remembered appeared first on KION546.
Toby Keith and other celebs coming to Paso Robles for cancer charity event
Here’s how you can get tickets to the two-day event that features food, wine, music and golf.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSBW.com
CHP announces major Hollister road closure along Enterprise Road
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol announced on Wednesday that a Hollister road will be closed for two weeks. According to the CHP, Enterprise Road, near the Oak Creek subdivision, will be closed from Sept. 14 through Sept. 28. The closure will allow crews to install a large...
Property owners in this SLO County town can’t build homes due to lack of water, judge rules
“There are legitimate public concerns” about the community’s ability to provide sufficient water for new and current users, the federal judge wrote in her ruling.
kingcityrustler.com
Football | King City keeps megaphone from Gonzales
KING CITY — In the 90th meeting of the Little Big Game between King City Mustangs and Gonzales Spartans, something had to give as both football teams came into last Thursday’s matchup winless so far this season, and of course the coveted megaphone was also on the line.
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Sept. 7, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 7:54 a.m. Assault on 12th St. 1:05 p.m. Damaged property on Apple Av. 4:34 p.m. Assault on Alves Ln. 9:06 a.m. Fight at school on S El Camino Real. 9:23 a.m. Vandalism on 6th St. 10:55 a.m. Damaged property on Apple...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ATV crash on Old Stage Road leaves man dead
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said at least a man is dead after a crash Wednesday on Old Stage Road. CHP said the crash happened near the 1550 block of Old Stage Road at around 11:24 a.m. A 74-year-old man was killed while riding an ATV on private property. Stay with KION for The post ATV crash on Old Stage Road leaves man dead appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Carjacking, chase led to police presence and lockdown at Target in Gilroy
SALINAS, Calif. — --Coverage from previous broadcast. Law enforcement has released new details about a chase that ended with stores in Gilroy being placed on lockdown during a manhunt. The California Highway Patrol reported on Wednesday that officers were alerted of a stolen Ford Mustang located in the area...
Red Light Roundup 08/29 – 09/04/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 30, 2022. 20:33— Austin Lyle...
L.A. Weekly
One Dead Following Rollover Crash on Hudson Landing Road [Watsonville, CA]
Authorities reported the fatal incident just before 3 p.m. in Hudson Landing and Hall Roads. Unfortunately, one person from the incident succumbed to their injuries at the scene. However, their identity has yet to be released by pending notification of next of kin. At this time, Watsonville Officials are working...
Two arrested after CHP chase from Salinas to Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Sept. 14, 2022, at 12:33 p.m.- California Highway Patrol has released new details about a carjacking that led to a high-speed chase on Highway 101 in Salinas into Gilroy Tuesday. CHP said a white Mustang reported as stolen during a carjacking was spotted at 2:06 p.m. near South Sanborn. CHP Monterey The post Two arrested after CHP chase from Salinas to Gilroy appeared first on KION546.
Bomb squad deployed to Salinas DMV
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has mobilized its bomb unit as of 6 p.m Monday. They have confirmed with KION that they are heading to the DMV on 260 East Laurel Drive. No further details have been shared. This is a developing story. The post Bomb squad deployed to Salinas DMV appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Police seize half-kilo of cocaine, cash in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Violence Suppression Task Force seized drugs and cash while serving a search warrant in Hollister. According to the Salinas Police Department, officers were in Hollister to serve a search warrant when a drug deal went down in front of them. Police arrested both people involved.
montereycountyweekly.com
The Housing Resource Center of Monterey County takes a unique approach to creating more affordable housing opportunities.
Pam Marino here. It’s not often one gets to sit down and break bread with a roomful of landlords and property managers. But that’s exactly what I did last Friday at Tarpy’s Roadhouse in Monterey at the first-ever Landlord Appreciation Luncheon hosted by the nonprofit Housing Resource Center of Monterey County, which seeks to prevent homelessness and create affordable housing opportunities.
Comments / 0