NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Temescal Wellness is ready to start production in a few weeks and anticipates some "really top-notch weed" available by late fall. CEO Alex Hardy and Mayor Jennifer Macksey cut the ribbon on the 72,000-square-foot, more than $20 million, state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation facility on Wednesday morning even as National Grid was out back making sure that the power will be there when operations begin.

NORTH ADAMS, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO