iBerkshires.com
25th MCLA Golf Classic Sept. 19
NORTH ADAMS, MASS.—The 25th annual MCLA Athletics Golf Classic will be held Monday, Sept. 19 at Wyndhurst Golf & Club at Miraval (formerly Cranwell Resort) in Lenox. The Golf Classic serves as a major fundraiser for the College’s Athletic Department. Over the years, the Classic has netted $25,000 to $40,000 annually to support MCLA’s student-athletes.
iBerkshires.com
14th Williamstown Fun Run Begins Sept. 17
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Williamstown Community Chest will hold its fourteenth Fun Run on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Both race events begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Williamstown Youth Center, 66 School Street. The event consists of two races, a 5K run and a 1-mile kids’ run/family walk. The...
iBerkshires.com
Clarksburg's Hurlbuts to Walk for Jimmy Fund
BOSTON, Mass. -- Two Clarksburg residents will participate in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, Oct. 2. Sarah Hurlbut and Dakota Hurlbut, along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
iBerkshires.com
SVHC Announces July DAISY Award Winner
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Amanda Crossman, RN, a nurse in the Emergency Department (ED) at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC), was the July recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC). "Even on the busiest days in the Emergency Department, Amanda makes her patients...
iBerkshires.com
Lenox Jazz Stroll Begins Sept. 15
LENOX-- The third Lenox Jazz Stroll will kick off at the Lenox Library this week, running from Sept. 15 to 17. The event is a collaboration with the Milltown Foundation, Berkshire Jazz Collective and the Lenox Chamber of Commerce. The festival will begin Thursday with a screening of a documentary film by George Schuller, The Modern Jazz Quartet: From Residency to Legacy.
iBerkshires.com
Clark Art to Host "Read the Story and Picture" Lecture Sept. 20
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute’s Research and Academic Program will present a lecture by Clark Fellow Olivier Bonfait entitled, "Read the Story and the Picture" at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 in the Clark’s auditorium in the Manton Research Center building. In this lecture, Bonfait...
iBerkshires.com
Recovery Month Standout Planned in North Adams
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Wear purple and bring a sign to recognize Recovery Month on Tuesday at City Hall. The stand out begins at 6:30 p.m. on the front lawn at City Hall and the Rev. David Anderson of First Baptist Church will give a prayer of remembrance and thanks.
iBerkshires.com
Adams Fall Run Returns For the Second Year
ADAMS, Mass. — The American Legion Riders will again be hosting the Fall Run this Saturday, Sept. 17, in Bowe Field to raise funds for military veterans in need throughout Massachusetts. Last year, a group of local volunteers revived this long-standing tradition that ceased to roar through Western Massachusetts...
iBerkshires.com
Temescal Cuts Ribbon on $20M Cannabis Cultivation Facility
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Temescal Wellness is ready to start production in a few weeks and anticipates some "really top-notch weed" available by late fall. CEO Alex Hardy and Mayor Jennifer Macksey cut the ribbon on the 72,000-square-foot, more than $20 million, state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation facility on Wednesday morning even as National Grid was out back making sure that the power will be there when operations begin.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Board Looks to Build Community Among Other Goals
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Select Board is hoping to put "unity" back in the community. At its Monday meeting, the board discussed the goals for 2022-23 that it compiled at an off-camera meeting last month at the Williams Inn. The board identified five initiatives for the year that concludes...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown's Route 7 Bridge Closed for Resurfacing Sept. 16 to 19
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced it will temporarily close the Moody Bridge located on Route 7 at Simonds Road over the Hoosic River and Pan Am Railroad in Williamstown. The bridge will be closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic from 6:00 p.m. on Friday,...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Council Hires Clerk, OKs Event Parking Fee
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The City Council on Tuesday confirmed the hiring of an assistant city clerk, bringing the clerk's office to its full complement for the first time since June. Tina-Marie Leonesio is an office manager and facilities coordinator at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. "Tina is the...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Parks to Begin Process of Winterization
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With the fall season rapidly approaching, the city of Pittsfield’s Building Maintenance Department has begun the annual process of winterization at selected parks throughout the city. The process includes both water and power shut-off at park facilities, which also includes bathrooms and water sprinklers, through...
iBerkshires.com
Price Chopper/Market 32 to Support Red Cross Disaster Relief
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Throughout the month of September, Price Chopper/Market 32 is teaming up with the American Red Cross to raise funds to support the Red Cross’ disaster relief efforts. During the month, Price Chopper/Market 32 customers will have the opportunity to round up their change to benefit...
iBerkshires.com
KJ Nosh Takes Torchia League Title
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- KJ Nosh got six straight hits to open the bottom of the first en route to a 12-6 win over Club Wyndham Wednesday to clinch the Pat Torchia Women's Softball League Championship. KJ Nosh took the best-of-three championship series in two games. It took a 6-3...
iBerkshires.com
COVID-19 Resource Center Vaccinates Hundreds With Updated Boosters
BENNINGTON, Vt. — More than 200 people were vaccinated with updated bivalent boosters for COVID-19 at Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s (SVHC) COVID-19 Resource Center yesterday morning. The clinic exhausted its supply of Moderna and will be offering Pfizer boosters only in the coming days. In addition, a limited...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield City Council Rejects Public Hearing on Homeless Encampments
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A majority of the City Council on Tuesday shot down a councilor's attempt to have a public hearing on homeless campers in the city. In a 3-8 vote, Ward 2 Councilor Charles Kronick's petition requesting the Committee of the Whole host a hearing to address the impact of homelessness in the community failed with no conversation.
iBerkshires.com
Dalton to Set Special Town Meeting for Wahconah Track
DALTON, Mass. — The Select Board voted to hold a special town meeting to decide whether to expand the scope of the Wahconah Regional High School project to include a new track at an added cost of up to $45,000 a year to the town. It has not yet...
iBerkshires.com
New Lanesborough Fire ATV Paid for With Donated Cans
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — To pay for its new emergency response all-terrain vehicle, the Fire Department sorted and recycled about 217,000 cans donated by community members. The Lanesborough Fireman's Association bought the $15,000 vehicle, a Can-Am Outlander Max XT, entirely with money from its Cans for Lives program, which helps fund the purchase of emergency equipment and vehicles. After sorting, members bring the cans to a facility in Vermont, getting 7 cents for each one.
iBerkshires.com
MCLA gets $250,000 Grant for Science Programs
NORTH Adams, Mass. — The Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, under the Workforce Development Capital Program, has awarded MCLA a $253,542 grant to purchase equipment to advance its biology, chemistry, and health sciences programming. The funds, which are to advance student training and career preparation, are to be utilized over...
