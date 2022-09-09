Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
“It was a murder”: Family of 22-year-old killed by Colorado deputy calls for charges
SILVER PLUME — Christian Glass’s parents struggled to believe their 22-year-old son would attack police officers. But that’s what the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office told them, and so Simon and Sally Glass assumed it was true, even though the thought cast a pall over their grief and Christian’s funeral, they said.
Clear Creek County deputies shoot and kill man who asked for help after car crash
After getting stuck on a dirt road in Clear Creek County in June, Christian Glass called 911 for help. Instead, the 22-year-old was killed while locked inside his own car after a long, tense, confusing and chaotic confrontation played out between him and Clear Creek deputies and a handful of other agencies. Video footage was released by his family’s lawyers.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Wolves could be released in South Routt, preliminary map shows
When gray wolves are reintroduced on the Western Slope, they could be released in South Routt County. A map presented to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission last week shows an area in the center of the state where CPW officials say they will release wolves, though the specific spots haven’t been chosen at this point.
Summit Daily News
Potential release area for gray wolves includes Summit County
Colorado Parks and Wildlife presented a new proposed map of potential areas to reintroduce wolves on the Western Slope, including Summit County and other mountain communities. Eric Odell, species conservation program manager with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said that the map is not final and will likely change before the December final draft presentation, but the stretch of land between Glenwood Springs and Summit County and south to Montrose and Gunnison provides an area that would have minimal conflicts as well as good habitat for gray wolves.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Monday wrecks on Colorado 82, I-70 result in DUI arrest, injuries
A trio of crashes on Garfield County highways early Monday morning prompted road closures, sending one person into police custody and three people to the hospital, the Colorado State Patrol and Glenwood Springs Police report. The first incident happened about 1:19 a.m. Monday on westbound Colorado Highway 82 at mile...
Summit Daily News
Camp Hale supporters ramping up efforts to see new national monument in Eagle, Summit Counties
Supporters of a new national monument at Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range have ramped up efforts in recent weeks, leading some to speculate the designation could come soon. The Washington Post on Monday cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter in reporting that President Joe Biden is “likely” to designate the new monument “in the coming weeks.”
Remains found by Colorado hikers identified after 6 years
After six years of unanswered questions, the Summit County Coroner's Office has officially identified the John Doe whose remains were discovered by hikers in 2016. On July 10, 2016, a group of hikers came across a human skull while walking on a game trail near Copper Mountain Ski Resort. Additional skeletal remains were later discovered by investigators in the surrounding area, along with some clothes, a hiking backpack, and a Glock .45 handgun.
Summit Daily News
A crash, a call for help and a mental health crisis: How a Boulder man’s 911 call ended with a deputy killing him
SILVER PLUME — Christian Glass called 911 for help after crashing his car into an embankment in Silver Plume — he needed someone to unstick his car. Instead, a Clear Creek County deputy who responded shot and killed Glass in the early hours of June 11 as the 22-year-old experienced a mental health crisis. For an hour and nine minutes, seven officers with a variety of agencies tried to coax Glass out of the car.
Summit Daily News
A John Doe who died in 2012 and was found in 2016 on the Tenmile Range has, at last, been identified
A hiker trekking up a game trail in a chute along the western face of the Tenmile Range stumbled across a human skull on the forest floor. That was in 2016. Monday, the Summit County Coroner’s Office announced the positive identification of the remains as Jeffery Peterson, of Virginia. According to the coroner’s office, Peterson had been dead for four years when his remains were found. He died in 2012 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head at the age of 53.
Tour the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Colorado
Because of world-famous ski towns such as Vail, Telluride, and Aspen, Colorado is home to some magnificent real estate. Towns like these attract the super wealthy and countless celebrities alike and it kind of goes without saying, in order to have a magnificent home in one of these ski resort towns, you're going to have to have a lot of money.
Summit Daily News
A rarity: Summit County comes out of drought before end of summer, a good omen for 2023, scientists say
The southern half of Summit County has been lifted from drought status as of the morning of Sept. 6., according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The line begins just south of Ute Peak, stretches along Interstate 70 and ends around Chalk Mountain, a Lake County landmark slightly south of the Summit County border.
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Tony Jones: A problem in the night sky
Mystery solved. Or so it seems based on the feedback I got on my recent column on Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon. In that column I wrote about a string of lights that I saw crossing the sky above Dillon Reservoir on a cold dark night last winter and the wonder and mystery that such a sight inspires in a person.
KJCT8
$100 million grant for I-70 improvement
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Congressman Joe Neguse announced yesterday, September 10, 2022, that the Colorado Department of Transportation and Clear Creek County have received a $100,000,000 grant from the US Department of Transportation INGRA grants program. Funding from this grant will go towards improving I-70 through the mountain corridor....
Summit Daily News
New snowboarding science fiction movie ‘The Battle for First Chair’ features Vail, Summit locals
There now exists a science fiction movie about snowboarding, and when one of the characters showed up at Comic-Con International in San Diego this year, staffers there told him it was a first descent, of sorts. “They hadn’t really seen a snowboard character before,” said the film’s writer/director/producer Tom Miller,...
Summit Daily News
Swan Mountain Road closure is planned for Sept. 15, including recpath section
A planned closure of Swan Mountain Road will take place this Thursday, Sept. 15, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for maintenance. The road will be closed to ensure the safety of work crews. Alternate routes include Dillon Dam Road and Interstate 70. The portion of the Summit County Recreation...
realvail.com
Boebert at Club 20 debate: ‘In Washington D.C. the problem is there’s not enough of me’
The campaign for Democrat Adam Frisch, who is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in the Nov. 8 election, on Sunday issued a press release on Saturday night’s Club 20 debate in Grand Junction, charging Boebert with dodging the issues important to Western Slope residents. The campaign for Boebert,...
Summit Daily News
High Country Conservation Center to host annual hazardous waste disposal event Saturday
This Saturday, High Country Conservation Center will host its annual recycling event at the Summit Stage Bus Barn. The event, held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., was created to help residents dispose of hazardous waste correctly. Accepted at the event are prescription medications, electronic waste, aerosol cans, chemicals and...
Summit Daily News
Summit boys soccer notches 5th win in a row, defeats Evergreen 4-1
The last time the Summit boys soccer team lost a game was nearly a month ago when the team fell to the Battle Mountain Huskies Aug. 23 in a 4-3 overtime loss. Since then, the Tigers have been on a roll, notching their fifth straight win against the Evergreen Cougars on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Tiger Field in Breckenridge.
