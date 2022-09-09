ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

Comments / 1

Wbaltv.com

Family mourns woman killed in B-W Parkway hit-and-run

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — Devastated family members are pleading for the public's help after their 21-year-old relative was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Mariah Narain's family said she was heading home from work around 6 a.m. "Mariah was beautiful. She lit up the room. Everyone...
GAMBRILLS, MD
WGAL

Police officer shoots, injures armed man in Berks County

A police officer shot and injured an armed man in a Wawa parking lot in Reading, Berks County on Wednesday afternoon. The Berks County District Attorney's office says the shooting happened at the Wawa on the 400 block of Lancaster Avenue around 4:45 p.m. The man was taken to a...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police respond to death investigation in Springettsbury Township

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person killed, another injured in a death investigation on Tuesday afternoon in York County. In what was first reported as a stabbing, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road in Springettsbury Township. WGAL reporter Ed Weinstock confirmed that...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Solanco Fair held in Lancaster County

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — The weather made a great day on Wednesday for the Solanco Fair. A parade marched through downtown Quarryville. Hundreds lined up to see the floats and performers, and just a few blocks away, there was food and fun at the fairgrounds. "Everybody coming out, one last...
QUARRYVILLE, PA
WGAL

Coworkers remember woman shot and killed over the weekend

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Coworkers are remembering a 33-year-old woman who was shot and killed on Sunday in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. Nemesis Florentino was an integral member of the Spanish-American Civic Association. The Nuestro Clinica closed on Tuesday as staff grieved over Florentino's death. She served as...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Search investigation in East Manchester Township, York County

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Search and rescue has now been called off. Crews believe the two people are safe. Emergency crews are responding to a search investigation in York County. The incident occurred on Riverview Drive in East Manchester Township at around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Route 283 reopens in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A major crash shut down part of Route 283 in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The eastbound lanes of Route 283 were shut down just before the Route 30 interchange in Manheim Township. The road has since been cleared and traffic is now getting by.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Shooter identified in Lancaster Co. incident, DA says

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Lancaster District Attorney's Office has officially identified the suspect involved in the Lancaster County standoff from Sunday morning. 38-year-old Miguel Angel Rodriguez has officially been accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend inside a residence and shooting at police. According to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

5 people found dead in Maryland home, including 3 children

ELK MILLS, Md. (TCD) -- Five people were found dead in a Cecil County home Friday after a man reportedly called 911 to report the shooting. According to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, Sept. 9, at 9:19 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Hebron Court in Elk Mills after receiving the 911 call from the male. Deputies arrived 10 minutes later at 9:29 a.m. and found an "unresponsive subject inside of the detached garage."
ELK MILLS, MD
abc27.com

Lancaster County school lockdown ends after report of gun

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – East Lampeter Township Police say a lockdown at Conestoga Valley High School has been lifted after unfounded reports of a student having a firearm. Police responded around 10:24 a.m. after school administrators were advised through social media outlets that a student was believed...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

21-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 21-year-old woman after she stepped out onto a roadway in Anne Arundel County on Sunday, according to authorities.State troopers found Mariah Narain of Gambrills suffering from fatal injuries near the intersection of Route 295 and Nursery Road around 6 a.m., Maryland State Police said.When they arrived at the crash site, they found her lying in the road, police said.Troopers noticed the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan off of the roadway about 10 to 15 feet over the guardrail, according to authorities.They later learned that Narain had been driving the SUV prior to veering off the road for unknown reasons, police said.Investigators believe Narain exited the SUV and stepped out onto the roadway, which is when another vehicle struck her.Anyone with information about the events leading up to the crash that killed Narain should contact police at 410-761-5130, police said.Correction: On Monday, Maryland State Police said the victim's name is Mariah Narain, not Marian Narian.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WGAL

Coroner releases name of man killed in Sunday shooting

A man who was critically wounded in a shooting in York over the weekend has died, according to city police. The York County Coroner's Office has identified the man as Lykeem Bethune, 26, of York. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday near East Jackson and South Court streets. Police...
YORK, PA

