WGAL
Coroner releases identity of woman found dead in Springettsbury Township home
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed and another injured on Tuesday afternoon in York County. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road in Springettsbury Township. The York County Coroner's Office said 49-year-old Trang Pham had stab wounds in the neck and...
Wbaltv.com
Family mourns woman killed in B-W Parkway hit-and-run
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — Devastated family members are pleading for the public's help after their 21-year-old relative was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Mariah Narain's family said she was heading home from work around 6 a.m. "Mariah was beautiful. She lit up the room. Everyone...
WGAL
Police officer shoots, injures armed man in Berks County
A police officer shot and injured an armed man in a Wawa parking lot in Reading, Berks County on Wednesday afternoon. The Berks County District Attorney's office says the shooting happened at the Wawa on the 400 block of Lancaster Avenue around 4:45 p.m. The man was taken to a...
Wbaltv.com
Skippy the llama euthanized after he was severely beaten on Baltimore County farm
FREELAND, Md. — Someone made their way onto a northern Baltimore County farm and severely beat a llama, the owners of the farm believe. Holly Callahan-Kasmala told 11 News she remains in shock after the death of her prized llama, Skippy. "I still can't comprehend how somebody would do...
WGAL
Police respond to death investigation in Springettsbury Township
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person killed, another injured in a death investigation on Tuesday afternoon in York County. In what was first reported as a stabbing, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road in Springettsbury Township. WGAL reporter Ed Weinstock confirmed that...
WGAL
School bus, dump truck collide in Lancaster County, one injured
NARVON, Pa. — A school bus and dump truck were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Lancaster County. Dispatchers said the truck rear-ended the Eastern Lancaster County school bus in the 6300 block of Route 322/Division Highway in Narvon at 6:49 a.m. The bus driver and nine students...
WGAL
Solanco Fair held in Lancaster County
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — The weather made a great day on Wednesday for the Solanco Fair. A parade marched through downtown Quarryville. Hundreds lined up to see the floats and performers, and just a few blocks away, there was food and fun at the fairgrounds. "Everybody coming out, one last...
WGAL
Coworkers remember woman shot and killed over the weekend
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Coworkers are remembering a 33-year-old woman who was shot and killed on Sunday in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. Nemesis Florentino was an integral member of the Spanish-American Civic Association. The Nuestro Clinica closed on Tuesday as staff grieved over Florentino's death. She served as...
WGAL
Search investigation in East Manchester Township, York County
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Search and rescue has now been called off. Crews believe the two people are safe. Emergency crews are responding to a search investigation in York County. The incident occurred on Riverview Drive in East Manchester Township at around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
WGAL
Route 283 reopens in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A major crash shut down part of Route 283 in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The eastbound lanes of Route 283 were shut down just before the Route 30 interchange in Manheim Township. The road has since been cleared and traffic is now getting by.
Lancaster woman charged in connection to deadly 2021 multi-vehicle crash on Route 30
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — A Lancaster woman has been charged for her alleged involvement in a 2021 crash that killed two people and seriously injured two others on Route 30 in West Hempfield Township. Whitney Webb, 27, of the 600 block of Poplar St., was charged on August 22 after...
WGAL
Woman faces charges in connection with double-fatal crash on Route 30
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster woman has been charged in connection with a crash on Route 30 that killed two people more than a year ago. The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said on Tuesday that Whitney Webb, 27, is charged with the following:. Accident involving death or personal...
local21news.com
Shooter identified in Lancaster Co. incident, DA says
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Lancaster District Attorney's Office has officially identified the suspect involved in the Lancaster County standoff from Sunday morning. 38-year-old Miguel Angel Rodriguez has officially been accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend inside a residence and shooting at police. According to...
WGAL
Walmart theft suspect brandished knife, East Lampeter Township police say
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County have released surveillance images after they said a theft suspect brandished a knife in the parking lot of a Walmart. Watch the video above to see the surveillance images police released. Police said about 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 22, the man entered...
WGAL
Man killed girlfriend before hours-long standoff, affidavit states
Police say a man locked in a standoff for hours early Sunday morning in Lancaster County killed his girlfriend before police arrived. Police were called to the Park City Apartment complex on Swarr Run Road in East Hempfield Township around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said the suspect, Miguel Rodriquez, opened...
‘It’s a Horrific Day’: Apparent Quadruple Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Homeschooled Children and 2 Adults Dead in Maryland
Officials in Cecil County, Maryland, are searching for answers after three children and two adults were found shot to death in what appears to be a quadruple murder-suicide carried out inside a family home. “Obviously, this is a tragic and terrible day for our county and our community,” Cecil County...
5 people found dead in Maryland home, including 3 children
ELK MILLS, Md. (TCD) -- Five people were found dead in a Cecil County home Friday after a man reportedly called 911 to report the shooting. According to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, Sept. 9, at 9:19 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Hebron Court in Elk Mills after receiving the 911 call from the male. Deputies arrived 10 minutes later at 9:29 a.m. and found an "unresponsive subject inside of the detached garage."
abc27.com
Lancaster County school lockdown ends after report of gun
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – East Lampeter Township Police say a lockdown at Conestoga Valley High School has been lifted after unfounded reports of a student having a firearm. Police responded around 10:24 a.m. after school administrators were advised through social media outlets that a student was believed...
21-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 21-year-old woman after she stepped out onto a roadway in Anne Arundel County on Sunday, according to authorities.State troopers found Mariah Narain of Gambrills suffering from fatal injuries near the intersection of Route 295 and Nursery Road around 6 a.m., Maryland State Police said.When they arrived at the crash site, they found her lying in the road, police said.Troopers noticed the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan off of the roadway about 10 to 15 feet over the guardrail, according to authorities.They later learned that Narain had been driving the SUV prior to veering off the road for unknown reasons, police said.Investigators believe Narain exited the SUV and stepped out onto the roadway, which is when another vehicle struck her.Anyone with information about the events leading up to the crash that killed Narain should contact police at 410-761-5130, police said.Correction: On Monday, Maryland State Police said the victim's name is Mariah Narain, not Marian Narian.
WGAL
Coroner releases name of man killed in Sunday shooting
A man who was critically wounded in a shooting in York over the weekend has died, according to city police. The York County Coroner's Office has identified the man as Lykeem Bethune, 26, of York. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday near East Jackson and South Court streets. Police...
