chocolate chip
5d ago
listen little boy you playing a grown man game so we shall treat you like a grown man put him in jail with them grown man watch what happens he would change very quick
Fafi Marie
5d ago
I hate when the parents blame everyone but themselves. where did he get those guns? if he needs help it's up to the parents to find it and help him.
Fed up and really tired.
4d ago
Yea right mom blame everyone but yourself. If you had done a halfway better job at raising your kid, this may not have happened.
Click10.com
Rough arrest caught on camera, police accused of looking for trouble
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A tough takedown at a South Florida strip mall was caught on camera. Local 10 News spoke to a man who said he was roughed up by officers on Monday night in northeast Miami-Dade while trying to defend his girlfriend. “He put her at the...
bulletin-news.com
Local Rapper Among 3 Killed in West Park Shooting, as Search for Suspects Continues
As police searched for suspects, family and friends of one of the victims of a triple shooting in West Park recognized the victim as a local rapper. Monday just after midnight, a gunshot took place next to a duplex in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street. Two men and...
Click10.com
Man accused of attacking fellow patient at South Florida hospital
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 63-year-old man was arrested on an attempted murder charge Tuesday after he attacked a fellow patient at a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to police, officers responded to a 911 medical call around 7:10 a.m. at South Florida State Hospital regarding...
WSVN-TV
12-year-old speaks out after surviving gunshot in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old survivor spoke to just one station about being shot over a cellphone. He’s now at home after a stay in the hospital, and he’s living with some painful reminders of what happened. “I got shot right here, and then it came...
NBC Miami
North Carolina Man Facing 20 Charges in Pembroke Pines DUI Crash
A 38-year-old North Carolina man is accused of DUI and causing a four-vehicle collision that sent five people to the hospital including two children. Harold Iparraguirre was jailed Tuesday on 20 charges following the 8 p.m. Nov. 6 crash in the 7200 block of eastbound Sheridan Street in Pembroke Pines.
wild941.com
Florida Woman Arrested After Trying To Infect First Responders With HIV
Jacqueline Bednarczyk was arrested after tying to infect fist responders with HIV. Operators at a Halfway house in Oakland Park called fire rescue when Bednarczyk appeared to be overdosing on drugs. When paramedics arrived Bednarczyk started spitting on them. She was also seen kicking, biting, cursing and hitting them. They tried giving her Narcan to counteract her overdose but she continued to assault them. Several of the firefighters say they got Bednarczyk’s spit in their eyes and mouths. Bednarczyk was taken to Broward Health Imperial Hospital where she told medical staff she was HIV positive. Bednarczyk also told staff that she hoped she had infected all of them. She has been arrested and charged with five counts of criminal transmission of HIV and five of battery on a law enforcement officer or firefighter. She has a bond of $10K.
WSVN-TV
Video shows 2 women beating Olsen Middle School student outside campus
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women are accused of ambushing and beating up a student outside of Olsen Middle School in Dania Beach after classes in a fight documented on cellphone video that has since gone viral. Students who spoke with 7News said the beatdown happened Monday afternoon after...
Click10.com
Mother wants more accountability after girl attacks son on Broward school bus
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The mother of a 12-year-old boy attacked by a girl on a Broward school bus tells Local 10 News that she wants to see more action taken against the perpetrator, saying the school district’s actions haven’t been sufficient. Tears ran down the face...
Click10.com
Detectives search for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash in Miami-Dade
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A yellow tarp covered a man’s body on a street in south Miami-Dade County after a hit-and-run crash on Friday morning. Detectives were searching for the driver who fled. Police officers responded at about 6:45 a.m., near the intersection of Krome Avenue and Southwest 320...
WSVN-TV
Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach; 2nd victim hospitalized
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pompano Beach that left a man dead, an incident that also sent a second victim to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 2400 block of Northwest Eighth Street after receiving a call that came in at around 4:05 a.m., Tuesday.
Click10.com
Reward offered for information about hit-and-run crash that left woman dead
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by Broward Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the arrest of the driver who fatally struck a woman last week in Pompano Beach. The hit-and-run crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block...
Click10.com
1 man killed, 1 injured in Pompano Beach shooting
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sherriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning, injuring a man and leaving another victim dead. According to a news release, the incident was reported around 4:05 a.m. near the 2400 block of Northwest Eighth Street in Pompano Beach. Deputies...
Click10.com
3 shot dead in West Park, deputies say
WEST PARK, Fla. – Two men and a teenage boy were shot dead in West Park overnight Monday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street just after midnight. Codd said deputies found one...
Click10.com
Vigil held for Liberty City grandmother who was innocent victim of shootout
MIAMI – An emotional vigil in remembrance was held Tuesday evening in Liberty City. But also, a call for justice. Neighbors and family members of 85-year-old Elizabeth Level came together to honor a woman described as the bedrock of her community. “She was the matriarch. They all honored her,...
WSVN-TV
West Park shooting leaves 3 dead, including 1 teen
WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are combing for clues after a deadly triple shooting in West Park. Police have been inspecting a house on Southwest 21st Street, near Barack Obama Boulevard, since midnight, Monday. A mobile command center was set up and streets continued to be blocked as of...
miamitimesonline.com
Historian Marvin Dunn victim of hate crime
A Florida town known for the infamous Rosewood Massacre was the site of a recent racist attack on prominent Miami Black historian and FIU professor emeritus of psychology, Marvin Dunn, Ph.D. David Allen Emanuel, 61, was arrested and charged Monday night with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a third-degree...
WSVN-TV
Driver of stolen car bails out in Hollywood, flees on foot; 2 schools placed on lockdown
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a person who, they said, was behind the wheel of a stolen car before abandoning the vehicle in a Hollywood neighborhood and fleeing on foot, triggering a precautionary lockdown at two nearby schools. According to a Hollywood Police, officers spotted a stolen...
bulletin-news.com
Man Broke Into Ex-Girlfriend’s Miami Apartment, Stabbed Her and Another Man
A Miami man is charged with stabbing his ex-girlfriend and another guy after being accused by police of breaking into their apartment. According to an arrest record, Khwamee Barraca Woods, 19, is charged with two charges of attempted felony murder, two counts of aggravated violence resulting in serious bodily injury, one act of armed burglary with assault or battery, and one count of grand theft.
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Attack Caught on Camera After Man Beaten With Bat in SW Miami-Dade
No. 1 - Authorities are still looking for the person or people responsible for a shooting at a West Park home early Monday that left two men and a teen dead. The shooting happened just after midnight at the home in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. Deputies responded to the home and found one man at the scene dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A second victim, an adult man, was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound and later died. A third victim, a teenage male, was taken to an area hospital by a personal vehicle and later died. A woman told NBC 6 her nephew who was in his 30s was one of the victims shot.
Click10.com
Police search for gunmen after elderly woman killed in drive-by shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after an elderly woman was killed in a drive-by shooting in Miami-Dade County. Local 10 News obtained exclusive video that shows the moments the shooting took place. The victim, 89-year-old Elizabeth Level, was known to loved ones as Miss Liz. She...
