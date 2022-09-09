Jacqueline Bednarczyk was arrested after tying to infect fist responders with HIV. Operators at a Halfway house in Oakland Park called fire rescue when Bednarczyk appeared to be overdosing on drugs. When paramedics arrived Bednarczyk started spitting on them. She was also seen kicking, biting, cursing and hitting them. They tried giving her Narcan to counteract her overdose but she continued to assault them. Several of the firefighters say they got Bednarczyk’s spit in their eyes and mouths. Bednarczyk was taken to Broward Health Imperial Hospital where she told medical staff she was HIV positive. Bednarczyk also told staff that she hoped she had infected all of them. She has been arrested and charged with five counts of criminal transmission of HIV and five of battery on a law enforcement officer or firefighter. She has a bond of $10K.

OAKLAND PARK, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO