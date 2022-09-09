ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

If You Invested $10K in Omega Healthcare Investors 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Made in Dividends

By Ethan Roberts
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Constellation Energy

Within the last quarter, Constellation Energy CEG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Constellation Energy. The company has an average price target of $83.33 with a high of $98.00 and a low of $54.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Here's Why Comcast Shares Are Moving

Comcast Corporation CMCSA shares are trading higher by 2.78% to $34.39 going into the close of Wednesday's trading session after the company increased its buyback authorization to $20B. What Else?. The company announced today that its Board of Directors has increased its share repurchase program authorization to a total of...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Maryland State
Benzinga

Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Dividend Investors#Dividend Payments#Income Investors#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Reit
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 2.90% to $300.90 Wednesday morning. The stock appears to be rebounding following Tuesday's market selloff. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component sector, including Tesla, were trading lower Tuesday amid overall market weakness as August CPI readings showed inflation came in greater than expected.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 500,000 Shares Held by Ziff Davis

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. CCSI (the "Company" or "Consensus") announced today the pricing of an underwritten offering of 500,000 shares of its common stock currently owned by Ziff Davis, Inc. ("Ziff Davis"), Consensus's former parent company at a price of $46.00 per share (before underwriting discounts and commissions). Consensus is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the debt-for-equity exchange (as described below).
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Pioneer Muni High Inc Before The Dividend Payout

Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Pioneer Muni High Inc MAV. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 4.4 cents per share. On Monday, Pioneer Muni High Inc will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4.4 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Cushing MLP & Infr Total Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Cushing MLP & Infr Total SRV. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 45 cents per share. On Friday, Cushing MLP & Infr Total will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 45 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking Into Marathon Digital Holdings's Recent Short Interest

Marathon Digital Holdings's (NASDAQ:MARA) short percent of float has fallen 10.24% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 25.13 million shares sold short, which is 21.65% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Despite Recent Market Pressures, Cannabis REITs Are Growing Like Weeds. Several Industry Execs Explain Why

REITs are becoming more popular in the cannabis industry because companies are starved for capital. There are several types of REITs including equity REITs, mortgage REITs, hybrid REITs and sector REITs. Cannabis REITs are growing like weeds amid an uncertain regulatory landscape. Several cannabis execs talked about the advantages of...
CHICAGO, IL
Benzinga

Growth stocks: An Overview Into Risk-Heavy Investing

For investors who do not mind taking a little risk and are already growing tired of the ins and outs of traditional investments, growth stocks are becoming attractive alternatives to pump the adrenalines of investment daredevils out there. Growth stocks are any share in a company that is expected to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
82K+
Followers
166K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy