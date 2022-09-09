Read full article on original website
I’m an expert in crowd behaviour - and I believe not everyone queueing in London is mourning the Queen | Stephen Reicher
Despite what we hear from the media, the reasons so many are gathering are complex and various , says psychologist Stephen Reicher
Crowds queue for queen's coffin as Charles spends quiet day
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of mourners lined up through the night to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Parliament’s Westminster Hall on Thursday, as King Charles III spent a day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne. The queue to see the queen lying in state stretched for nearly four miles (around six kilometers) past Tower Bridge. The line snakes along the south bank of the River Thames and then over a bridge to Parliament. Thousands in the line didn’t mind the hours of waiting. “I’m glad there was a queue because that...
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Won’t Be HRHs. Meghan and Harry Are Reportedly Furious.
In what is perhaps the ultimate in first-world problems, King Charles is not expected to bestow an HRH honorific on Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids, but they will become prince and princess, it has been reported.The Sun reports that the new arrangements, which will formalize the names of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are expected to be confirmed over the coming weeks.According to a custom begun in 1917, the grandchildren of the king are given prince or princess titles. Great-grandchildren are not, but an exception is made for the grandchildren of the heir to the throne, which is why the...
