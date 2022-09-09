ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXLY

Psychosis, Bipolar Disorder May Be Predictable Years Before Disease Onset

TUESDAY, Sept. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Half of all psychosis and bipolar diagnoses in Finland occurred in individuals who had attended Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) during childhood or adolescence, according to a study published online Sept. 8 in World Psychiatry. Ulla Lång, Ph.D., from University...
MENTAL HEALTH
KXLY

Incidence of Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Up in the U.S.

TUESDAY, Sept. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The overall incidence of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) increased in the United States from 2000 to 2018, according to a research letter published online Sept. 1 in JAMA Oncology. Zhuo Ran Cai, M.D., from Stanford University in California, and colleagues describe recent...
CANCER
KXLY

Could You Spot the Signs of Suicide Risk?

MONDAY, Sept. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Recognizing the signs that someone is considering suicide could help save a life. “Emergency physicians see many people who are struggling silently with their mental health,” said Dr. Gillian Schmitz, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians. “One of the...
MENTAL HEALTH
KXLY

Umbilical Cord Milking Does Not Reduce NICU Admission

TUESDAY, Sept. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Umbilical cord milking (UCM) does not reduce neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) admission but is safe, according to a study published online Aug. 12 in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology. Anup C. Katheria, M.D., from Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for...
HEALTH SERVICES
KXLY

Patient-Doctor Disagreements More Likely in Overweight Patients

MONDAY, Sept. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Overweight patients are more likely to disagree with their physicians than patients of normal weight, according to a study published online Aug. 30 in Family Practice. Laëtitia Gimenez, from the University Toulouse III Paul Sabatier University in France, and colleagues analyzed whether...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

