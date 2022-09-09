Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Study finds potential link between daily multivitamin and improved cognition in older adults
Taking a daily multivitamin might be associated with improved brain function in older adults, a new study says, and the benefit appears to be greater for those with a history of cardiovascular disease. The findings did not surprise the researchers — rather, they were shocked, said Laura Baker, an author...
KXLY
Psychosis, Bipolar Disorder May Be Predictable Years Before Disease Onset
TUESDAY, Sept. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Half of all psychosis and bipolar diagnoses in Finland occurred in individuals who had attended Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) during childhood or adolescence, according to a study published online Sept. 8 in World Psychiatry. Ulla Lång, Ph.D., from University...
KXLY
Incidence of Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Up in the U.S.
TUESDAY, Sept. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The overall incidence of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) increased in the United States from 2000 to 2018, according to a research letter published online Sept. 1 in JAMA Oncology. Zhuo Ran Cai, M.D., from Stanford University in California, and colleagues describe recent...
KXLY
Could You Spot the Signs of Suicide Risk?
MONDAY, Sept. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Recognizing the signs that someone is considering suicide could help save a life. “Emergency physicians see many people who are struggling silently with their mental health,” said Dr. Gillian Schmitz, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians. “One of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXLY
Umbilical Cord Milking Does Not Reduce NICU Admission
TUESDAY, Sept. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Umbilical cord milking (UCM) does not reduce neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) admission but is safe, according to a study published online Aug. 12 in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology. Anup C. Katheria, M.D., from Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for...
KXLY
Patient-Doctor Disagreements More Likely in Overweight Patients
MONDAY, Sept. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Overweight patients are more likely to disagree with their physicians than patients of normal weight, according to a study published online Aug. 30 in Family Practice. Laëtitia Gimenez, from the University Toulouse III Paul Sabatier University in France, and colleagues analyzed whether...
Comments / 0