Watch: Video surfaces of burning MBTA bus

By Heather Alterisio
 5 days ago

A failed air compressor reportedly caused the fire.

A surveillance video released by the MBTA shows the bus that caught fire at Arborway bus yard in Jamaica Plain last month, according to WCVB.

On Aug. 4, two MBTA employees were transported to an area hospital “to be evaluated for possible smoke inhalation” after flames appeared in the rear compartment of an out of service bus as it returned to the bus yard, an MBTA spokesperson told Boston.com at the time.

MBTA personnel had unsuccessfully attempted to extinguish the fire, according to the agency spokesperson. The Boston Fire Department soon responded to the scene and were able to put out the flames.

A failed air compressor was later determined to be the cause of the fire, WCVB reports.

See the video obtained by 5 Investigates below:

Boston

Malden 19-year-old killed in Wilmington crash

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash. Authorities are investigating after a 19-year-old from Malden was killed Tuesday night in a crash in Wilmington. Around 11:30 p.m., a Wilmington police officer found a Chevy Traverse off the road in the area of 411 Salem St., according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. Mattie Fitzgerald, 19, of Malden, was the only occupant of the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene.
MALDEN, MA
Boston

Boston police warn returning students about spiked drinks

Police were made aware of numerous social media posts by people saying their drinks were recently spiked at Boston bars. With thousands of young people flocking to Boston for the beginning of college semesters, Boston Police are warning them to be wary of spiked drinks at parties and bars. In...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Only half of BPS buses were on time on the first day of school. But punctuality is improving, data shows.

"We're improving every day." On the first day of school last week, Boston public school students who took a school bus had a one-in-two chance of arriving on time for class. District data provided to Boston.com this week shows 50 percent of buses arrived before the first bell rang on Sept. 8, with 77 percent of buses arriving within 15 minutes of the start time and 92 percent of buses at school within 30 minutes of the bell time.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

3 takeaways from Mayor Wu’s Globe Summit talk

"The Boston we're fighting for is the greenest city in America, a city for everyone, a city where families can thrive. It's the city that cures cancer and innovates and is the place you want to be to do good in the world." If a Boston resident had to pick...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Teen arrested in Jeremiah E. Burke High School stabbing

The victim, an 18-year-old male student, sustained non-life threatening injuries. A 17-year-old boy from Randolph is facing an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge after an 18-year-old student was stabbed at Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Monday morning. The juvenile, whose name has not been released, was...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

