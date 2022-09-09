Watch: Video surfaces of burning MBTA bus

A failed air compressor reportedly caused the fire.

A surveillance video released by the MBTA shows the bus that caught fire at Arborway bus yard in Jamaica Plain last month, according to WCVB.

On Aug. 4, two MBTA employees were transported to an area hospital “to be evaluated for possible smoke inhalation” after flames appeared in the rear compartment of an out of service bus as it returned to the bus yard, an MBTA spokesperson told Boston.com at the time.

MBTA personnel had unsuccessfully attempted to extinguish the fire, according to the agency spokesperson. The Boston Fire Department soon responded to the scene and were able to put out the flames.

A failed air compressor was later determined to be the cause of the fire, WCVB reports.

See the video obtained by 5 Investigates below: