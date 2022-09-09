The Mazda Miata is an icon; four generations spanning more than three decades have cemented its place in the history books. The fourth generation - which has been with us since 2016 - was a return to the form of the original Miata, but with a few years under its belt is getting a bit long in the tooth, especially when the new Toyota GR86 has upped its game so substantially. Mazda has kept the ND-generation MX-5 Miata fresh, first with a mid-cycle update that lifted the rev limit and gave it more power, and for 2022 with new suspension trickery to help it handle even better.

