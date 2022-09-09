Read full article on original website
Related
Max Verstappen Wasn't The Only Dutch Driver To Impress In Ferrari's Backyard
Another Grand Prix weekend, another Max Verstappen victory, and another step towards a second title for the young Dutchman, who could clinch the title at the next race if he wins and Charles Leclerc finishes 9th or lower and Perez fourth or lower. Whatever the case, the final Grand Prix (Abu Dhabi) won't be the decider it famously was last year.
Audi R8 Successor Ditching Lamborghini And Using Porsche For Key Infrastructure
First introduced in 2007, the Audi R8 breathed new life into the premium automaker and provided the brand with a much-needed halo car. Now with the second generation nearing the end of its life, Ingolstadt is readying a successor to take the place of the mid-engined supercar. We've known for some time that an all-electric replacement was on the way, but insiders have now shared additional details.
Greatest Hits From The Hallowed Halls Of Maserati
Maserati is making big moves right now. The Italian brand has launched the smaller Maserati Grecale crossover to go up against the Porsche Macan to make money in a volume segment while still keeping its aspirational ambitions alive with the MC20 and MC20 Cielo supercar twins. Trying to break its reputation for unreliable cars, it's launched a new ten-year warranty. And it's preparing itself for an all-electric future with the forthcoming GranTurismo Folgore.
Ferrari Can't Keep Up With Demand For Purosangue's V12
Yesterday, Ferrari finally revealed the Purosangue, its first production four-door four-seater ever. Electrically operated doors (the rear of which are rear-hinged) open to reveal a luxurious cabin designed to be occupied by no more than four people. It's an unconventional thing, the idea of a four-door Ferrari, but the magicians in Maranello have certainly created something that stands apart from what else is available at this end of the economic scale.
RELATED PEOPLE
V8-Powered DeLorean Alpha2 Will Enter Production
In case you haven't heard, DeLorean isn't run by a DeLorean anymore. The company has some new custodians, and they're shaking things up a bit. The new DeLorean firm has shown off a number of new cars. Some were just wild concepts. Others, however, have the potential to be very, very real.
The Hyundai N Vision 74 Is A Design Masterpiece
Under the watchful eye of design visionary Luc Donckerwolke, the Hyundai Motor Group has been spewing out some fine-looking cars of late. Aside from the handsome Ioniq 5, several concepts have caused quite a stir in the past year. We've been shown the stunning Genesis X Speedium and, more recently, the delightfully retro N Vision 74.
It's Time To Build Your Ideal Ferrari Purosangue
It's been less than 24 hours since the Ferrari Purosangue broke cover and, already, the Italian automaker's configurator has gone live. The V12-powered SUV is the company's first-ever four-door vehicle, and in true Ferrari fashion, it's quite the showstopper. Suicide doors and dramatic styling elevate the Purosangue above the rest, and there's a hearty helping of performance - 715 horsepower propels it to 62 mph in 3.3 seconds and delivers a top speed of 193 mph.
Maserati GranTurismo Shows Off New Twin-Turbo V6 Engine
All of the hype surrounding the new 2023 Maserati GranTurismo has been squarely pointed at the electric Folgore version, which was spotted ahead of Monterey Car Week. Maserati has been teasing its upcoming electric coupe for well over a year now, but in a new set of images, Maserati has let the car out of the metaphorical bag by showing off the new GranTurismo ahead of its official debut.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Get Ready For The BMW XM To Show Its Face
Since the advent of the controversial, Bangle-styled E65/E66 7 Series, BMW hasn't been afraid of pushing the envelope in terms of design. This trend continues to this day, with many of Munich's models sporting the polarizing, oversized Kidney grilles. But all of that pales in comparison to the upcoming XM SUV, a bespoke M development that has sparked outrage in the Bimmer community.
What Is Ferrari's Superuniversale Trademark For?
Early this morning, CarBuzz discovered a new trademark filed with both the Instituto Nacional da Propriedade Industrial (INPI), Argentina's trademark and intellectual property office, and the Saudi Arabian equivalent. The trademark was applied for on Friday, 9 September, by Ferrari and concerns the name "Superuniversale," which isn't too difficult to translate. The trademark specifically concerns vehicles or parts thereof and is therefore assumed to be aimed at some sort of new car from the Maranello-based automaker. But what could it be?
KAMM's Porsche 912c Is Subtle Restomod Perfection
When it comes to classic Porsches, most will think of the 911, but another equally collectible sibling called the Porsche 912 has become a massively popular choice in the resto-modding scene. Produced between 1965 and 1969, these little German sports cars offered slightly better balance than your average 911 by virtue of their four-cylinder engines. This example by KAMM Manufaktur is even better than the original, thanks to some choice upgrades that make this one of the finest Porsche restomods we've seen.
GM Taps Lotus Elise Designer To Make Beautiful Cars For Europe
General Motors sold Opel and Vauxhall to Stellantis in 2017, leaving it without a volume brand in Europe. Sure, Chevrolet tried, but it was a halfhearted attempt and was eventually given up on. But GM hopes to rectify the situation by building an all-new GM Advanced Design Studio as it seeks to re-enter the tough-to-crack Euro market.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mercedes Insists There's Still Room For V8s Beyond 2030
Mercedes-Benz is ready for the inevitable change from internal combustion to electrification. Last year it announced that it wants to be an all-electric manufacturer by 2030, with the first primary goal set for 2025. Earlier this year, the German brand stated that it wanted 50% of all sales to be PHEV or EV. On the manufacturing side, it wants dedicated EV factories in operation by the decade's second half.
Toyota Planning An Even More Hardcore GR Yaris With 300 HP
The embargo for the GR Corolla has finally lifted, which means we're allowed to tell you that the standard car is superb. The limited edition lightweight Morizo is even better, but that's to be expected from a car named after the CEO's racing nickname. We have some more GR-related news,...
SPIED: The Mazda MX-5 Miata Is Getting A New Face
The Mazda Miata is an icon; four generations spanning more than three decades have cemented its place in the history books. The fourth generation - which has been with us since 2016 - was a return to the form of the original Miata, but with a few years under its belt is getting a bit long in the tooth, especially when the new Toyota GR86 has upped its game so substantially. Mazda has kept the ND-generation MX-5 Miata fresh, first with a mid-cycle update that lifted the rev limit and gave it more power, and for 2022 with new suspension trickery to help it handle even better.
Ford Building New 6.8-Liter Gasoline V8 For F-150 Super Duty
Canadian trade union Unifor is heavily involved in Ford engine production at the brand's Windsor engine plant where the famous Windsor V8 is produced. The trade union released a statement - that was later deleted - that another V8 will come out of Windsor. Reportedly, this V8 will also be...
We Found An Aston Martin Valhalla Selling For $1.2 Million
Originally codenamed the AM RB 003, the Aston Martin Valhalla is an upcoming supercar that will slot below the $3 million Valkyrie but above the long-delayed mid-engined Vanquish. The Valhalla was originally expected to use an in-house V6 hybrid powertrain, but will dump that setup in favor of a V8 hybrid from AMG. This is likely the same engine and hybrid system that will debut in the Mercedes-AMG C63.
Mazda Begins Testing New MX-5 Miata
The Mazda Miata is an icon. However, this latest generation of the benchmark roadster (and now Targa) is getting a bit long in the tooth. The latest ND generation Miata began rolling off Japanese assembly lines in 2016. A recent road test reminded us of the Miata's age, but demand...
Pagani Utopia Replaces Hyuara With 852 HP And Manual 'Box
It's not every day that Pagani unveils a new car. The Zonda seemingly never died and the Huayra has been in production since 2011. Based on recent teasers, we knew the Modena-based supercar company was working on a new model under the codename C10. Now, the C10 has finally arrived for production, and it's called the Pagani Utopia. While the rest of the industry pushes towards electrification, the Utopia embraces its namesake as a final safe haven for gasoline lovers. It uses a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine built specifically for Pagani by Mercedes-AMG.
Aston Martin Is Still Taking Deposits For Valhalla
Originally codenamed the AM RB 003, the Aston Martin Valhalla is an upcoming supercar that will slot below the $3 million Valkyrie but above the long-delayed mid-engined Vanquish. The Valhalla was initially expected to use an in-house V6 hybrid powertrain but will dump that setup in favor of a bespoke...
CarBuzz.com
58K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0