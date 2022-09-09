ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Eden, ID
kmvt

Lincoln County Connections continues to increase access to transportation

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last December, the Lincoln County Transportation Board launched Lincoln County Connections, in an effort to improve access to transportation. “My philosophy is that in 2022, access shouldn’t be an issue, there is ways to get there from here,” said Karma Metzler Fitzgerald, the Chair of the Transportation Board.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Spots#Sheep Fire#Blm Idaho Fire#Eden Estimated#Rural Fire Department#Sawtooth National Forest
95.7 KEZJ

UPDATE: Fire North of Wendell Stopped

UPDATE 09/09: The Bureau of Land Management says the advancement of the Sheep Fire was stopped during the night by fire crews. Today firefighters will work on containment lines and hot spots. Burned acres is estimated at 12,000 acres. WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews are responding to a running fire near...
WENDELL, ID
kmvt

UPDATE: ISP trooper is improving after critical accident

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Injured Idaho State Police Trooper Michael Wendler is making positive strides in his recovery. According to the Jerome Police Department, Sgt. Wendler reached a big milestone on Sunday when the sensor - and drain for monitoring intracranial pressure - was removed. Wendler was also smiling...
JEROME, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho man charged with three counts of incest

TWIN FALLS — A man is facing three counts of incest, court records said. Alex Eugene Payne, 43, of Twin Falls being held on $75,000 bond for the felony charges and a public defender has been appointed.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Jerome County Declares State of Emergency

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A state of emergency has been declared in Jerome County as a result of a large fire burning near Eden. The Eden 2 Fire was sparked Thursday afternoon by an equipment failure and grew quickly fueled by dry conditions and strong winds up to 40 mph. The Bureau of Land Management estimated the burned area at roughly 30,000 acres. According to the Jerome County Office of Emergency Management (JCOEM) the State of Emergency declaration opens up additional assistance for resources from the State of Idaho. JCOEM is asking residents to survey any damage from the fire and report it to Tanya Stitt, the director. One of the biggest fears is the loss of livestock from the fire that has mainly burned on BLM land. A containment date and time has not been set for the Eden 2 Fire. People can contact JCOEM at 208-644-2706, email: tstitt@co.jerome.id.us, or mail Office of Emergency Management. The office said people should provide photos of the damage from the fire if possible.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
kmvt

Survey shows 1 in 3 people suffer from migraines while at work

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to a study by Harris Poll, 1 in 3 people are impacted by migraines while at work, which is higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic. Migraines are a severe headache, often accompanied by a throbbing pain, nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light and...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Weekly Weather Lab: Where’s our fall weather been?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Weekly Weather Lab is a weekly weather explainer segment airing every Sunday night on KMVT news at 10. In each segment I aim to explain weather and other similar science phenomena...
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Kimberly Woman Killed in Crash on Shoshone Falls Grade

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Magic Valley woman died Saturday afternoon when her SUV went off the road on the Shoshone Falls Grade. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:21 p.m. when the woman from Kimberly drifted off the road in a Toyota RAV4, struck a boulder, overturned, then ended up in a ravine. A 35-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Neither person had been wearing a seat belt. Part of the road was blocked for three hours while crews cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
KIMBERLY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two semis collide leaving trucker injured, I-84 shut down for hours

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on September 9, 2022, at 1:20 P.M. on I-84 at mile marker 188 east of Jerome. A semi-truck and trailer, driven by a 63-year-old man from Houston, TX, was traveling westbound on I-84. A tanker semi-truck, driven by a 68-year-old man from Filer, was parked on the westbound shoulder. He attempted to merge onto I-84 where the two trucks collided. ...
FILER, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy