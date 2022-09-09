ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Kane Brown recruits wife, Katelyn, for 'Thank God' single, music video

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 5 days ago

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Kane Brown is back with new music.

Kane Brown (R) released the album "Different Man" and a music video for the song "Thank God" featuring his wife, Katelyn Brown. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The 28-year-old country music singer released his third studio album, Different Man , and a music video for his song "Thank God" on Friday.

"Thank God" is a new single featuring Brown's wife, singer Katelyn Brown. The music music video shows the couple driving and spending time together at a rustic beach house.

"So, thank God / I get to wake up by your side, and thank God / Your hand fits perfectly in mine, and thank God / You loved me when you didn't have to / But you did and He knew / Thank God for giving me you," the pair sing.

Brown and Katelyn Brown married in October 2018 and have two children, daughters Kingsley Rose, 2, and Kodi Jane, 8 months.

Different Man also features the singles "One Mississippi," "Like I Love Country Music" and "Grand."

Kane Brown will promote the album on a new North American tour , " Drunk or Dreaming, " in the spring. The tour kicks off March 16, in Grand Rapids, Mich., and ends June 10 in Greenwood Village, Colo.

Different Man is Brown's follow up album to Experiment , released in November 2018.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

UPI News

UPI News

ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

