Watch: Kane Brown recruits wife, Katelyn, for 'Thank God' single, music video
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Kane Brown is back with new music.
The 28-year-old country music singer released his third studio album, Different Man , and a music video for his song "Thank God" on Friday.
"Thank God" is a new single featuring Brown's wife, singer Katelyn Brown. The music music video shows the couple driving and spending time together at a rustic beach house.
"So, thank God / I get to wake up by your side, and thank God / Your hand fits perfectly in mine, and thank God / You loved me when you didn't have to / But you did and He knew / Thank God for giving me you," the pair sing.
Brown and Katelyn Brown married in October 2018 and have two children, daughters Kingsley Rose, 2, and Kodi Jane, 8 months.
Different Man also features the singles "One Mississippi," "Like I Love Country Music" and "Grand."
Kane Brown will promote the album on a new North American tour , " Drunk or Dreaming, " in the spring. The tour kicks off March 16, in Grand Rapids, Mich., and ends June 10 in Greenwood Village, Colo.
Different Man is Brown's follow up album to Experiment , released in November 2018.
