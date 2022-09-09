ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Mando joins Brian Tyree Henry in 'Sinking Spring' from Apple TV+

By Justin Klawans
 5 days ago

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Michael Mando will star alongside Brian Tyree Henry in Apple TV+'s upcoming crime drama series Sinking Spring .

Michael Mando will join Brian Tyree Henry in the upcoming crime drama series "Sinking Spring" from Apple TV+. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Mando will play Manny Cespedes, a "good-hearted friend of Ray's (Henry), who he first met when they did time together in the Youth Authority," according to a character description obtained by Deadline .

The eight-episode series will follow a pair of Philadelphia friends who pretend to be DEA agents in order to rob a countryside house. However, the duo soon "have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard."

The show's story will be based on the novel Dope Thief by Dennis Tafoya.

The series is being helmed by the star-power team of Peter Craig and Ridley Scott .

Craig, who will serve as writer and executive producer, is known for penning films such as The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 and Part 2, The Batman and the box-office smash hit Top Gun: Maverick.

Sinking Spring will be Craig's first time writing for a TV series, according to Variety .

Scott will serve as executive producer and director through his company Scott Free Productions.

The English filmmaker is known for his work in sci-fi and historical fiction and has directed iconic sci-fi films like Alien and Blade Runner, in addition to historical epics like Robin Hood, Gladiator and Kingdom of Heaven.

He is often considered one of the most influential directors of the 1970s and 1980s.

In addition to the starring role, Henry has also come on as an executive producer.

Mando will join the series following his recognizable outing as Nacho Varga on the recently completed Better Call Saul.

The Canadian native appeared on all six seasons of the Breaking Bad spinoff, and has received critical acclaim for his performance, particularly for his work in Season 5.

He was also seen in the Canadian sci-fi thriller Orphan Black, where he was a main character for the first season before returning as a recurring cast member.

Mando is also recognizable to video game fans for his motion capture work in the series Far Cry, lending himself to Far Cry 3 and Far Cry 6.

He will also be recognizable to Marvel fans for his small part in the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming, in which he played Mac Gargan, better known as the Scorpion.

No premiere date for Sinking Spring has been announced.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

