Flood Advisory issued for Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lake FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following counties, Lake, Seminole and Volusia. * WHEN...Until 1045 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 909 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen within the past several hours. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Deltona, Sanford, Lake Mary, Orange City, Lake Helen, DeBary, Osteen, Enterprise, Lake Monroe, Central Florida Zoo, Valdez, High Banks, Cassadaga and Heathrow. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 21:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Union The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Columbia and Alachua Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Union and Alachua Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 56.0 feet, The boat ramp and floating dock at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. At 58.0 feet, Picnic Areas and campsites at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. At 59.0 feet, Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs is generally closed to the public as access roads within the park become flooded. At 60.0 feet, A driveway near Southwest 102nd Court in Union County begins to flood at this level. Flooding along the river continues to impact boat ramps, docks and campgrounds in the area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 59.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM EDT Wednesday was 60.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 58.1 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 59.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Columbia and Alachua Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Union and Alachua Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Fort White. * WHEN...From Thursday evening to Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Minor damage to dwellings is possible due to boat wash. At 23.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the centerline of the US 27 Bridge downstream to one-half mile upstream from the State Road 47 Bridge. At 25.0 feet, Damage to homes at low elevation as well as basement areas underneath homes on stilts is likely. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 22.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
