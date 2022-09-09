Read full article on original website
Related
Texas cold case murder suspect arrested after arriving in California on flight from China
A man accused of killing a family of four in Texas, including two children, in 2014 was arrested in San Francisco over the weekend after arriving on a flight from China. Feng Lu, 58, was taken into custody Sunday by the San Francisco Police Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection and is being held in a Northern California jail pending his extradition to Texas, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Tuesday.
Mother’s boyfriend arrested in killing of California girl, 8
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — After a months-long manhunt, police arrested a suspect in the death of an 8-year-old girl who had been reported missing before her body was found last March inside a central California home, authorities said Sunday. Dhante Jackson was taken into custody Saturday in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Newark on suspicion of killing Sophia Mason, police and the California attorney general’s office said. Investigators determined the child suffered continuous physical abuse, was malnourished and at times was forced to live in a shed in the backyard of Jackson’s home, Merced Police Department Lt. Joe Perez said during a news conference Sunday. Jackson was in a relationship with the young victim’s mother, 30-year-old Samantha Johnson, who was arrested in March and has pleaded not guilty to murder and child abuse, prosecutors said.
San Francisco DA will charge teens as adults only in 'heinous' cases that 'shock conscience' of community
San Francisco's newly-appointed district attorney said underage suspects will only be prosecuted as adults when they are accused of committing "heinous" crimes "that shock the conscience of the community." The new policy is a different approach from former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who had a blanket ban on...
EXCLUSIVE: East Bay family that moved out of CA after string of crimes targeted again
An East Bay family that moved to Alabama after their family's laundromats were repeatedly broken is dealing with more crime. But this time, one incident in particular, where police spotted the crooks in action, is raising questions about chase policies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Human remains found in San Bruno those of missing woman Lorie Esposito
SAN BRUNO -- The remains of a woman found in San Bruno last month have been positively identified as those of Lorie Esposito, a San Bruno woman missing since 2019.In a press statement Tuesday, San Bruno police said the utility crew discovered the remains crew on August 29 in a wooded area next to the Shelter Creek apartment complex where she lived on the 700 block of Shelter Creek Lane.The county coroner's office later made the determination that the remains were those of Esposito. The 61-year-old was reported missing in December of 2019. The cause of death has not yet been determined and remained under investigation by the coroner's office and the police department. No foul play is suspected at this time, police said.Anyone with any information related to this investigation is urged to contact the police department at (650) 616-7100 or email to sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.
KTVU FOX 2
2 women arrested in 13 armed robberies in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - Two women accused of a series of armed robberies in San Francisco have been arrested by police. The pair is suspected of robbing multiple victims at gunpoint in at least 13 holdups, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The robberies occurred between Aug. 6 and...
California mother of 2 beheaded by sword
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was beheaded Thursday in San Carlos, KRON4 has confirmed. She was killed in the area of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m. The woman was beheaded by a man with a sword. The suspect, an adult male, was detained and has since been placed under arrest […]
crimevoice.com
Construction Worker Suspected of Drug Dealing is Arrested at Target Store
SAN RAFAEL — An extensive undercover investigation culminated in the arrest of a construction worker suspected of dealing drugs. The man was in possession of a large quantity of suspected narcotics when he was arrested. Christian Diaz-Villatoro, 29, a resident of Oakland, was arrested at the Target store at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested at Motel 6 for possession of ghost gun
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – An 18-year-old man was arrested for possession of a ghost gun on Friday, according to Petaluma Police Department. Shortly before 2 p.m., staff at the Motel 6 on North McDowell Boulevard made entry into a room where the guest was supposed to have checked out. The staff made entry in order […]
3 arrested after stealing over 30 Hennessy bottles in South San Francisco: police
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested after a burglary of a liquor store, the South San Francisco Police Department (SSFPD) announced on social media Friday. Police said the suspects stole a large amount of liquor and tobacco products from a business on the 400 block of Grand Avenue. A photo of […]
Terrifying video: Driver opens fire on another driver at Oakland intersection
"Wow, this is the Wild Wild West!" Terrifying dashcam footage shows a road rage shooting in Oakland as a driver narrowly escapes being shot. That victim then tried to file a police report but was unable to do so.
Police: Multiple injured after shootout during attempted burglary at San Leandro marijuana grow
San Leandro police are investigating after a shootout that happened during an attempted burglary at an indoor marijuana cultivation early Sunday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested after 6 months on the run for allegedly killing 8-year-old girl
Police in Hayward say a man who was on the run for six months after allegedly killing his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter was arrested in New Jersey on Saturday. In March, Dhante Jackson, 34, was changed with murder and child abuse in the death of Sophia Mason, but he had been on the run since.
pctonline.com
Turkestan Cockroaches Have Made Themselves at Home in California
SAN FRANCISCO - The invasive Turkestan cockroach, Blatta lateralis, has gone from exotic to commonplace in many parts of the state, taking over in habitats formerly occupied by the oriental cockroach. As reported in the San Francisco Chronicle, seven years ago, Alameda County’s Vector Control Services received no calls involving...
kgoradio.com
Mysterious Billboards Warn Californians ‘Don’t Move To Texas’
As residents continue to leave California in droves, a number of mysterious new billboards have turned up in the state that warn people against moving to Texas. The billboards, which have appeared in Los Angeles and San Francisco, feature a hooded figure alongside the following message: “The Texas Miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas.”
'Splooting' squirrels are 'freaking people out' in the San Francisco Bay: Animals are spotted stretching out on the ground all over the city to cool down in record-breaking heatwave
The San Francisco Bay area is experiencing a record-breaking heatwave that is causing squirrels to stretch out on the ground in order to release their body heat into the environment - and this act of ‘splooting’ is ‘freaking out’ people. Numerous reports of the grounded, motionless...
California sheriff's deputy who once won 'Officer of the Year' allegedly falsified police report to steal guns
A Northern California sheriff's deputy who had been honored as a top law enforcement officer falsified a police report to steal firearms, according to court documents. Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy Matthew Buckley was arrested in August on suspicion of grand theft of firearms, receiving stolen property, unlawful transfer of a firearm, falsifying a police report, destroying or concealing evidence, and possessing methamphetamine allegedly found during a search of his home.
Hundreds of Bay Area beachgoers ticketed at Stinson Beach over Labor Day weekend
Stinson Beach was all jammed up before noon Labor Day, officials said.
Maryland Daily Record
Kimberly Guilfoyle Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Boyfriend: Donald Trump Jr. Profession: Attorney, journalist, political analyst. Kimberly Guilfoyle was once upon a time the Assistant District Attorney for San Francisco. She was also the First Lady of the city. Kimberly Guilfoyle is primarily famous for her television appearances. She is also a political analyst and a journalist. She is mainly renowned for being a host in the show “The five,” which appears on Fox News.
One Green Planet
Man Arrested in California For Throwing French Bulldog Puppy into Dumpster and Leaving Him For Dead
This French bulldog puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Vallejo, California, and a resident has been arrested on a felony animal cruelty charge. A resident of Vallejo was arrested after a French Bulldog pup was found barely alive in a gas station dumpster. According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, an employee called Animal Control to report that a customer had found a small dog in a garbage dumpster.
Fox News
788K+
Followers
181K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3