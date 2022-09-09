Read full article on original website
Chattanooga mom who lost teen daughter in crash advocates for driver's education classes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Teen drivers in Tennessee are not required to take a driver's education class before getting their license, but the state department highly recommends it. Now, a Chattanooga mom who lost her daughter to a teen driver is advocating for teaching teens how to be prepared on...
'I just held my breath': Video shows shark jumping into charter boat
ST. GEORGE, Maine (WGME) — A video shows the shocking moment a shark jumped into a boat off the coast of Maine. The captain of the boat says he's never seen anything like it. The video was taken on a boat from "Sea Ventures Charters" out of St. George.
Professor sues Tennessee state rep over Facebook block
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An adjunct professor at Middle Tennessee State University has filed a federal lawsuit against a state representative who blocked him on Facebook, court records show. The block came shortly after the professor called the lawmaker out for getting a Paycheck Protection Program loan. Dean Fox...
Tennessee advocates, experts weigh in on credit companies categorizing gun purchases
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — MasterCard, American Express, and Visa are all credit card companies signing off on putting purchases of guns in a different category than other merchandise. Tuesday we spoke to community members about this. Some say it could help prevent violence, but others say it’s a violation of...
Elite veterans, everyday Tennesseans saving lives in countries torn by war, disaster
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A group of elite former servicemen and women have teamed up with Tennesseans from all walks of life to provide rescue missions in countries torn by war or other disasters. Aerial Recovery is in currently in Pakistan helping disaster victims after returning from Ukraine where...
Tennessee awarding nearly $447M to expand broadband across state
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee will be investing nearly $447 million to expand internet access across the state. The money will be used to provide broadband access to more than 150,000 underserved homes and businesses in 98 counties. Gov. Bill Lee and TN Dept. of Economic & Community Development...
TennCare: Computer system update may have disclosed personal information
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Personal information for about 1,700 Medicaid recipients in Tennessee may have been disclosed during an update to a computer system, officials said. The update may have led to a limited number of people from one household to be able to view some information about individuals in another household that included some of the same people, a statement from TennCare said. The breach happened when a new application listed the name of a person who was already in another household, the statement said.
As violent crimes rise in Tennessee, focus turns to law cracking down on serving sentences
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — US Senators from Tennessee say violent crime is rising and Chattanooga's police chief says it's happening here, too. Now, there's a focus on a state law that just went into effect that requires those convicted of the most violent crimes to serve their full sentences. The...
Alabama man charged in overdose death of Hixson mother of 2
HIXSON, Tenn. — An Alabama man faces several charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of two in Hixson. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says agents in Lake View, Alabama arrested Christopher Clay Garrison on September 1st. An HCSO release says Garrison's arrest comes after...
Hundreds of people, homes in danger as Wash. state wildfire grows to 7,600 acres
SKYKOMISH, Wash. (KOMO) — The Bolt Creek wildfire in Washington state has grown to an estimated 7,600 acres and has prompted evacuations for hundreds of homes along US 2, according to Snohomish County fire officials. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has authorized the use of federal funds to...
