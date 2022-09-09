ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
OKDHS announces new Child Care Desert Startup Grant

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Finding child care in Oklahoma is proving to be a chore for a large percentage of parents, due to the lack of child care programs in the state. Data from the Center for American Progress shows that 34 out of the 77 counties within Oklahoma are considered child care deserts, and 55% of the state’s population lives within those counties.
Lacey Swope Returns To News 9

OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope is back from maternity leave and ready to bring you the latest forecast in the 5 a.m. hour. Lacey left News 9 in May to care for her son, Troy.
Oklahoma is prosecuting pregnant women for using medical marijuana

NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
Take a Look at This Oklahoma ‘Yellowstone’ Style Ranch and See What $1,900,000 Will Buy!

Take a virtual tour of this EPIC 'Yellowstone' style ranch for sale in Oklahoma! This place is beyond amazing with plenty of room to roam inside and out. I know what I'll be spending my money on when I win the lottery, not if...when. If you've ever considered living on a ranch and wanted to get off the concrete and the beaten path this place is perfect! While killing some time on Zillow.com daydreaming, I stumbled across this incredible rustic ranch estate and mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this stunning home!
Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery

OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
Oklahoma alligator moving hatchlings caught on camera

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The Red Slough Wetlands area is where native Oklahoma alligators have always lived. It’s the extreme SE corner of the state bordering on Texas and Arkansas, more than five hours south of the Joplin region. In July the Oklahoma Dept of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) released details on Oklahoma alligator research projects at Red Slough Wildlife Management Area with study...
SWOSU is One of Oklahoma’s Best Universities

By any measure, Southwestern Oklahoma State University with campus locations in Weatherford, Sayre and Yukon is considered by many to be the home of one of Oklahoma’s best universities. SWOSU is known for its quality programs having 14 nationally accredited academic programs—most among the senior regional universities in Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma Food Truck Championship Is Coming Up

While not yet mainstream in Oklahoma, food truck culture is a quickly growing segment of fast-casual dining in modern life. It's also a great way for someone to bust into the restaurant scene, but not all are created equal. Luckily there are fans out there that understand there should be...
Weekly Events Calendar, September 12-18, 2022

Each week, Oklahoma Today staffers comb through their calendars to find a handful of great events happening across the state. Get out! See Oklahoma! And be sure to let us know what you find, either here or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @oklahomatoday. Fringe Fun. Does the word theater...
Gov. Stitt’s H.E.L.P. Task Force issues first recommendations for struggling families

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt’s newly created H.E.L.P. Task Force has issued its first recommendations for struggling families and expectant mothers. Oklahoma’s income threshold for Medicare pregnancy coverage is one of the lowest in the United States. Currently, SoonerCare provides full benefits and 60 days of postpartum coverage to those who fall under the federal poverty level, which is $18,769 a year for an individual or $38,304 for a family of four.
Emergency relief funds headed to Oklahoma farmers, ranchers

ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order to provide financial relief to Oklahoma farmers and ranchers impacted by the drought. The state will distribute money from the emergency drought relief fund. "There's a board set up to discuss how you're going to be eligible...
Taco Rumble

Seventeen Chefs from all across Texas are going head-to-head to raise money at this year's taco rumble. Rebecca is at the San Antonio Museum of Art with a couple of the chefs competing with the delicious details. Taco Rumble. Thursday, September 15, 7:30-10 pm (VIP admission at 7 pm) San...
Secratt named Oklahoma Junior Miss United States Agriculture

TAHLEQUAH - Cherokee Nation citizen Ronnie Secratt won her division in the Miss United States Agriculture pageant in August and holds the Oklahoma Junior Miss title for MUSA. She is growing up in the agricultural industry with her family-run business Secratt Farms where she helps with chores and works calves with her siblings. She represents her family with her new title.
#VanLife and camping products for the fall

Van life is all the rage when it comes to going on a road trip and camping. Travel expert Marika Flatt from Texas Lifestyle Magazine tells us more about this new trend and shares some camping essentials you need for the fall season. Products featured:. Moonshade Tent. Therma-A-Rest Mondoking 3D.
