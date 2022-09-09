Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
kswo.com
OKDHS announces new Child Care Desert Startup Grant
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Finding child care in Oklahoma is proving to be a chore for a large percentage of parents, due to the lack of child care programs in the state. Data from the Center for American Progress shows that 34 out of the 77 counties within Oklahoma are considered child care deserts, and 55% of the state’s population lives within those counties.
KOCO
Inmates in Oklahoma prison get to see inside of brand-new chapel
OKLAHOMA CITY — Inmates in a state prison in Lexington got to see the inside of a brand-new chapel. It was all paid for by a church in Oklahoma City. "Hi, my name is David Young and I’ve been in quarantine for 19 years now — also known as prison," said David Young.
News On 6
Lacey Swope Returns To News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope is back from maternity leave and ready to bring you the latest forecast in the 5 a.m. hour. Lacey left News 9 in May to care for her son, Troy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘They weren’t reading the meter’: Customer at war with Edmond Electric over meter readings
It still feels like summer in September and many customers, including John Van Pelt, have been experiencing extraordinarily high electric bills.
readfrontier.org
Oklahoma is prosecuting pregnant women for using medical marijuana
NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
Take a Look at This Oklahoma ‘Yellowstone’ Style Ranch and See What $1,900,000 Will Buy!
Take a virtual tour of this EPIC 'Yellowstone' style ranch for sale in Oklahoma! This place is beyond amazing with plenty of room to roam inside and out. I know what I'll be spending my money on when I win the lottery, not if...when. If you've ever considered living on a ranch and wanted to get off the concrete and the beaten path this place is perfect! While killing some time on Zillow.com daydreaming, I stumbled across this incredible rustic ranch estate and mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this stunning home!
Woman claims she rented a condemned home
A Del City woman is saying she and her two young daughters are homeless after a landlord rented out a home to her that has now been condemned.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston Chronicle
Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery
OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
Oklahoma alligator moving hatchlings caught on camera
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The Red Slough Wetlands area is where native Oklahoma alligators have always lived. It’s the extreme SE corner of the state bordering on Texas and Arkansas, more than five hours south of the Joplin region. In July the Oklahoma Dept of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) released details on Oklahoma alligator research projects at Red Slough Wildlife Management Area with study...
oknursingtimes.com
SWOSU is One of Oklahoma’s Best Universities
By any measure, Southwestern Oklahoma State University with campus locations in Weatherford, Sayre and Yukon is considered by many to be the home of one of Oklahoma’s best universities. SWOSU is known for its quality programs having 14 nationally accredited academic programs—most among the senior regional universities in Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma Food Truck Championship Is Coming Up
While not yet mainstream in Oklahoma, food truck culture is a quickly growing segment of fast-casual dining in modern life. It's also a great way for someone to bust into the restaurant scene, but not all are created equal. Luckily there are fans out there that understand there should be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oklahomatoday.com
Weekly Events Calendar, September 12-18, 2022
Each week, Oklahoma Today staffers comb through their calendars to find a handful of great events happening across the state. Get out! See Oklahoma! And be sure to let us know what you find, either here or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @oklahomatoday. Fringe Fun. Does the word theater...
Gov. Stitt’s H.E.L.P. Task Force issues first recommendations for struggling families
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt’s newly created H.E.L.P. Task Force has issued its first recommendations for struggling families and expectant mothers. Oklahoma’s income threshold for Medicare pregnancy coverage is one of the lowest in the United States. Currently, SoonerCare provides full benefits and 60 days of postpartum coverage to those who fall under the federal poverty level, which is $18,769 a year for an individual or $38,304 for a family of four.
news4sanantonio.com
Oklahoma City Zoo announces birth of rare, endangered Okapi calf
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced the birth of a rare, endangered okapi calf on Wednesday. The calf was born on Wednesday at 3:42 a.m. in the zoo's okapi barn. The male calf is the first offspring born to mother, Kayin, 6, and father, Bosomi, 4,...
KTEN.com
Emergency relief funds headed to Oklahoma farmers, ranchers
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order to provide financial relief to Oklahoma farmers and ranchers impacted by the drought. The state will distribute money from the emergency drought relief fund. "There's a board set up to discuss how you're going to be eligible...
news4sanantonio.com
Taco Rumble
Seventeen Chefs from all across Texas are going head-to-head to raise money at this year's taco rumble. Rebecca is at the San Antonio Museum of Art with a couple of the chefs competing with the delicious details. Taco Rumble. Thursday, September 15, 7:30-10 pm (VIP admission at 7 pm) San...
cherokeephoenix.org
Secratt named Oklahoma Junior Miss United States Agriculture
TAHLEQUAH - Cherokee Nation citizen Ronnie Secratt won her division in the Miss United States Agriculture pageant in August and holds the Oklahoma Junior Miss title for MUSA. She is growing up in the agricultural industry with her family-run business Secratt Farms where she helps with chores and works calves with her siblings. She represents her family with her new title.
news4sanantonio.com
#VanLife and camping products for the fall
Van life is all the rage when it comes to going on a road trip and camping. Travel expert Marika Flatt from Texas Lifestyle Magazine tells us more about this new trend and shares some camping essentials you need for the fall season. Products featured:. Moonshade Tent. Therma-A-Rest Mondoking 3D.
KOCO
High school band students upset after they were unable to perform during OU game
NORMAN, Okla. — Hundreds of high school students were eager to perform at halftime of the University of Oklahoma game. They are now upset because hundreds of them didn’t even make it on the field. Rushing through the OU gates and trying to make it on the field...
Comments / 0